Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Ta TV, ta lumière, ton expérience – LG & Hue

Ta TV, ta lumière, ton expérience – LG & Hue

Ta TV, ta lumière, ton
expérience – LG & Hue

Achète dès maintenant une TV LG 2025 en promo

et profite d’un bon Hue jusqu’à CHF 300.-

 

Période de l’action: 24.09.2025–10.11.2025

 

LG + Philips Hue promotion

Comme cette année nos nouveaux téléviseurs LG sont pour la toute première fois compatibles avec l’application Philips Hue Sync TV et donc avec tous les luminaires connectés Hue, nous célébrons cette nouvelle fonctionnalité avec l’action suivante :

 

À l’achat d’un nouveau téléviseur LG 2025, tu reçois un bon Philips Hue d’une valeur allant jusqu’à CHF 300.– (à partir d’un prix de vente de CHF 750.–). Le montant du bon dépend du prix du téléviseur : plus le prix d’achat est élevé, plus la valeur du bon Hue est importante. Avec ce bon, tu peux acheter des luminaires Hue et ainsi utiliser la nouvelle application Hue Sync TV sur les téléviseurs LG, qui synchronise parfaitement l’éclairage avec le contenu affiché à l’écran — pour une toute nouvelle expérience visuelle immersive.

Hue Sync TV App: Surrounding Lights That Sync with LG TVs

Découvre-le par toi-même :

Valeur du bon Hue selon le prix d’achat du téléviseur



Prix d’achat du téléviseur LG 2025Valeur du bon Hue
CHF 750 à CHF 999Bon Hue d’une valeur de CHF 50
CHF 1000 à CHF 1499Bon Hue d’une valeur de CHF 100
CHF 1500 à CHF 2000Bon Hue d’une valeur de CHF 150
CHF 2000 et plusBon Hue d’une valeur de CHF 300

-> Ce bon peut ensuite être utilisé par le client dans la boutique Philips Hue pour tout produit de son choix: www.philips-hue.com/fr-ch/products/promotions/lg-surroundlicht

En profiter ? Voici les étapes à suivre


Suis ces étapes pour recevoir ton bon Philips Hue : 

 

150€ BestChoice Premium Gutschein

1.

Achète un téléviseur LG 2025 d’une valeur minimale de CHF 750.– avant le 10.11.25. 

LG Soundbar als Geschenk

2.

Enregistre le téléviseur sur www.lg-promo.ch jusqu’au 30.11.25. 

Secret-Rabatt bei Vorbestellung

3.

Reçois le code du bon Philips Hue par e mail de la part de LG dans un délai d’une semaine. 

Commande jusqu’au 31.03.2026 ton produit Philips Hue sur www.philips-hue.com/fr-ch/products/promotions/lg-surroundlicht

4.

Commande jusqu’au 31.03.2026 ton produit Philips Hue sur www.philips-hue.com/fr-ch/products/promotions/lg-surroundlicht

Produits participants:


Voici une sélection de téléviseurs participant à la promotion — pour consulter la liste complète des modèles éligibles : 

 