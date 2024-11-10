Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Christmas Wishlist

LG liste de souhaits pour Noël!

Les best-sellers LG de l'année!

Pour réaliser tes souhaits ou pour faire un beau cadeau.

Choisis ton perso!

 

LG a le produit parfait pour chacun, n'importe si c'est pour ta propre liste de souhaits de Noël ou comme cadeau pour tes proches.

LG offre du divertissement impressionnant et des technologies innovantes pour que vous soyez prêts à tout. Chaque semaine, une nouvelle réduction exclusive sur une catégorie de produits t'attend. Chez LG, le personnage principal, c'est toi. Nous avons juste ce qu'il te faut!

 

C'est à ton tour: choisis ton perso et pars à l'aventure!

 

LG Wishlist

Liste de souhaits 1

Pour les amoureux de la technologie Gaming Must-Haves

Eine LG-Waschmaschine ist in einem ordentlichen Waschraum aufgestellt.
TV
OLED65C4
Smart TV OLED65C4 LG OLED evo AI C4 4K 65 pouces
En savoir plus
Monitor
39GS95QE-B
Moniteur pour jeu 39" UltraGear™ OLED all-new incurvé 800R | 21:9
En savoir plus
Beamer
HU715QW
Vidéoprojecteur Laser | 2500 Lumens | Résolution UHD 4K
En savoir plus
Max

Salut, je m'appelle Max je suis un gamer et un fan de technologie. Avec les produits LG, je découvre un monde complètement inconnu, plein d'innovations et d'émotions. Chaque jeu et chaque film devient une expérience inoubliable ! Le LG OLED C4 est fascinant, avec son noir parfait et un temps de réaction hyper rapide pour des soirées de jeux immersives. Le projecteur LG CineBeam transforme chaque pièce en un cinéma 4K personnel et l'écran LG UltraGear avec ses 240 Hz et son temps de réaction d'une ms te donne l'avantage décisif dans tous les jeux. Pour moi, LG est synonyme d'innovation, de frissons et d'expériences gaming sans limites !

LG Black Friday Sale

ErfülleWaesche PflegedirMonitore

deinen TvWunsch!Tv

Kuehlschraenke

Wenn innovative Hightech-Produkte auch auf deiner Wunschliste stehen, bist du bei LG genau richtig! Vom LG Waschtrockner bis zum LG UltraGear Gaming Monitor ‒ spare jetzt bei ausgewählten Technik Produkten, die deinen Alltag bereichern. Neugierig auf mehr? Dann stöbere gerne durch unsere exklusiven Angebote und Services. Life’s Good!