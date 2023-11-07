We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG XBOOM OL45
Todas las especificaciones
-
Tipo de producto
-
Minicomponente
-
Potencia
-
220W
-
Potencia de Salida (Frente)
-
220W x 1
-
Tuner
-
Sí
-
AUX 1 In / Out
-
Sí
-
USB 1
-
Sí
-
Bluetooth
-
Sí
-
Audio Out Mic jack (Φ3.5 / Φ6.3)
-
Sí
-
Audio Out AUX OUT (Party Link)
-
Sí
-
Audio In USB 1
-
Sí (Frente)
-
AUX IN (L/R)
-
Sí (Trasera)
-
Door Lock Key (Disc)
-
Sí
-
Radio Antena
-
Sí (FM)
-
Karaoke Function
-
Sí
-
Demo
-
Sí
-
Dimmer
-
Sí
-
Cluster3 EQ
-
Sí
-
Standard
-
Sí
-
Pop
-
Sí
-
Classic
-
Sí
-
Rock
-
Sí
-
Jazz
-
Sí
-
Bass Blast / Bass Blast+
-
Sí
-
Football
-
Sí
-
Dangdut
-
Sí
-
Arabic
-
Sí
-
Afro Hip-hop
-
Sí
-
India
-
Sí
-
Banda
-
Sí
-
Regueton
-
Sí
-
Merengue
-
Sí
-
Salsa
-
Sí
-
Samba
-
Sí
-
Axe
-
Sí
-
Forro
-
Sí
-
Funk
-
Sí
-
Sertanejo
-
Sí
-
Juke box
-
Sí
-
Auto DJ
-
Sí
-
Childsafe Mode
-
Sí
-
Power Requirement (Narrow (50/60Hz))
-
110 or 220/230 V, 50/60 Hz
-
Power Requirement (Wide)
-
110/220 V
-
Consumo de Energía
-
40W
-
Consumo de energía apagado
-
Menos 0.5W
-
Type
-
PLL
-
Band
-
FM
-
Radio FM
-
87.5 ~ 108.0 MHz
-
Station Preset
-
Ran.50
-
Memory / Erase
-
Sí/Sí
-
Clock/alarm/Sleep/Set
-
Sí/Sí/Sí/Sí
-
Audio CD
-
Sí
-
MP3/WMA CD
-
Sí
-
CD-R/CD-RW
-
Sí
-
MP3
-
Sí
-
WMA
-
Sí
-
Bluetooth AAC Codec
-
Sí
-
Repetir 1/ Todos
-
Sí
-
Jukebox (Program Play)(Track)
-
Sí
-
Shuffle
-
Sí
-
Saltar - Adelantar/Retroceder
-
Sí
-
Escanear - Adelantar/Retroceder
-
Sí
-
USB direct recording
-
Sí
-
Dual USB (USB1 to USB2 recording)
-
Sí
-
Bluetooth
-
Sí
-
Bluetooth Remote App(Android/iOS)
-
Sí
-
Multi Color(RGB) Speaker Lighting
-
Sí
-
MP3/WMA ID3 Tag Display
-
Sí
-
File delete
-
Sí
-
BluetoothAuto Function Change
-
Sí
-
TV Sound Sync.
-
Sí
-
Bluetooth Power on (Stand by)
-
Sí
-
Auto Music Play (Move&Play)
-
Sí
-
Wireless Party Linkfghgfjh
-
Sí
-
Principal (AxAxP)
-
451 x 306 x 306
-
Peso
-
8.0kg
-
Echo Mode
-
Sí
-
Vocal effect
-
Sí
-
Voice canceller
-
Sí
-
Key changer
-
Sí
-
Sound Sync
-
Sí
-
Automatic Power on/off
-
Sí
-
Control Remoto
-
Sí (MA2)
-
Bateria
-
AAA x 2
-
Tarjeta de Garantía
-
Sí
-
Antena FM
-
Sí
-
SPL
-
82dB
-
Sistema
-
1 via 2 Bocinas
-
Tweeter Unit
-
5.08cm (2)
-
Woofer Unit
-
16.51cm (6.5)
-
Impedance
-
4ohm
