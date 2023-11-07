About Cookies on This Site

LG XBOOM OL45

Especificaciones

Reseñas

Soporte

LG XBOOM OL45

OL45

LG XBOOM OL45

Todas las especificaciones

ESPECIFICACIONES GENERALES

Tipo de producto

Minicomponente

Potencia

220W

AMPLIFICADOR

Potencia de Salida (Frente)

220W x 1

Tuner

AUX 1 In / Out

USB 1

Bluetooth

INTERFACE

Audio Out Mic jack (Φ3.5 / Φ6.3)

Audio Out AUX OUT (Party Link)

Audio In USB 1

Sí (Frente)

AUX IN (L/R)

Sí (Trasera)

Door Lock Key (Disc)

Radio Antena

Sí (FM)

Karaoke Function

PANTALLA

Demo

Dimmer

SONIDO

Cluster3 EQ

Standard

Pop

Classic

Rock

Jazz

Bass Blast / Bass Blast+

Football

Dangdut

Arabic

Afro Hip-hop

India

Banda

Regueton

Merengue

Salsa

Samba

Axe

Forro

Funk

Sertanejo

Juke box

Auto DJ

Childsafe Mode

CONSUMO DE ENERGÍA

Power Requirement (Narrow (50/60Hz))

110 or 220/230 V, 50/60 Hz

Power Requirement (Wide)

110/220 V

Consumo de Energía

40W

Consumo de energía apagado

Menos 0.5W

TUNER

Type

PLL

Band

FM

Radio FM

87.5 ~ 108.0 MHz

Station Preset

Ran.50

Memory / Erase

Sí/Sí

Clock/alarm/Sleep/Set

Sí/Sí/Sí/Sí

MODOS DE SONIDO

Audio CD

MP3/WMA CD

CD-R/CD-RW

MP3

WMA

Bluetooth AAC Codec

Repetir 1/ Todos

Jukebox (Program Play)(Track)

Shuffle

Saltar - Adelantar/Retroceder

Escanear - Adelantar/Retroceder

USB direct recording

Dual USB (USB1 to USB2 recording)

Bluetooth

Bluetooth Remote App(Android/iOS)

Multi Color(RGB) Speaker Lighting

MP3/WMA ID3 Tag Display

File delete

BluetoothAuto Function Change

TV Sound Sync.

Bluetooth Power on (Stand by)

Auto Music Play (Move&Play)

Wireless Party Linkfghgfjh

MEDIDAS Y PESO

Principal (AxAxP)

451 x 306 x 306

Peso

8.0kg

KARAOKE

Echo Mode

Vocal effect

Voice canceller

Key changer

TV SOUND

Sound Sync

Automatic Power on/off

ACCESORIOS

Control Remoto

Sí (MA2)

Bateria

AAA x 2

Tarjeta de Garantía

Antena FM

BOCINAS

SPL

82dB

Sistema

1 via 2 Bocinas

Tweeter Unit

5.08cm (2)

Woofer Unit

16.51cm (6.5)

Impedance

4ohm

