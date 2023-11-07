About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Minicomponentes
Audio Portable
Party Speakers
Soundbars
Accesorios y Repuestos para Audio

A image of LG SoundBar with OLED C Series

Barra de sonido LG SC9S

Visión y sonido en perfecta armonía

Experimenta un sonido más envolvente con un diseño perfecto

Visión y sonido en perfecta armonía Ver más Visión y sonido en perfecta armonía Comprar ahora

Barras de sonido LG

A image of Soundbar USC9S perfectily matches with LG OLED C Sseries

Barra de sonido LG SC9S

El par perfecto para
LG OLED Serie C

Experimenta un sonido más envolvente con un diseño perfecto

El par perfecto para <br>LG OLED Serie C Ver más El par perfecto para <br>LG OLED Serie C Comprar ahora
A image of TV playing movie with WOW Orchestra effect through USC9S

¡GUAU! Orquesta

Crea un sonido cautivador con LG TV y LG Soundbar

A image of TV playing with LG Soundbar showing immersive sound experience

Experiencia de sonido inmersiva

Experimenta un sonido con calidad de cine con Dolby Atmos

A image of LG Soundbsar showing the conectivity

Interfaz WOW

Controla fácilmente tu barra de sonido a través del televisor LG con un control remoto

LG XBOOM

Image of XL7S in the mood of party

LG XBOOM XL7S

Suena atrevido. Toca en voz alta

Lleva la fiesta a un nivel superior con LG XBOOM XL7S

Suena extra grande y además tiene varios entretenimientos.

Suena atrevido. Toca en voz alta Ver más Suena atrevido. Toca en voz alta Comprar ahora
Image of XBOOM to show the Powerful Bass

Sonido potente

Lo suficientemente potente como para amplificar tu fiesta

Image of XBOOM to show the Multi Color Ring Lighting

Iluminación de anillo multicolor

Se más festivo con iluminación anular

Image of XBOOM with dynamic pixel lighiting on

Iluminación dinámica de píxeles

El pixel art trae olas de diversión

LG XBOOM GO

Image of XG7Q lighted up

LG XBOOM GO XG7Q

Juega, enciende y potencia

Reproduce música, ilumina el ambiente y siente un sonido potente con LG XBOOM Go

Juega, enciende y potencia Ver más Juega, enciende y potencia Comprar ahora
Image of XBOOM Go to show the stage light up

Iluminación de escenario

Destaca el ambiente con iluminación escénica

Image of XBOOM Go to show multi-color lighting

Iluminación multicolor

Dale color a cada música.

Image of XBOOM Go to show IP67 waterproof & dust

IP67

Le encantan las aventuras al aire libre.

Más información sobre Audio de LG

Con los equipos de música de LG disfrutarás del mejor sonido en todas las situaciones. Descubre nuestra tecnología Hi-Fi en nuestros parlantes, audífonos, minicomponentes y sound bars con sonido envolvente 5.1 y mucho más.

Explorar la línea de Audio de LG