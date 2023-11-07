About Cookies on This Site

Round Cassette

LG Round Cassette no solo proporciona un diseño lujoso, sino que también abarca grandes áreas con un flujo de aire flexible.

Round-Cassette_01_Round-Cassette_PC

Round Cassette

Cómodo flujo de aire con un diseño circular de primera calidad para aportar lujo a los espacios interiores.

 

Características
Características
Información de Compra
Round-Cassette_02_Exquisite-Round-Design_PC

Exquisito Diseño Circular

LG Round Cassette proporciona un diseño estético que hace el espacio más lujoso y acogedor.

Tamaño Compacto y Estilizado

Una reducida altura del cuerpo de 330 mm brinda al espacio interior una agradable sensación de apertura.

Color Elegante y Limpio

El panel blanco maximiza la elegancia del espacio, creando un lugar atractivo que invita a ser visitado a menudo y permanecer más tiempo.

Perfectamente Circular Para Un Flujo De Aire Flexible

Sin puntos ciegos, LG Round Cassette abarca una gran área gracias a su forma circular. Además, con su mayor flujo de aire y su dirección de ventilación precisa hacen posible que la brisa fresca se propague de manera uniforme y amplia.

Round-Cassette_04_Perfectly-Round-for-Flexible-Airflow_PC

Refrigeración Precisa

Los seis pasos del flujo de aire a través de la paleta de vidrio proporcionan un enfriamiento uniforme y preciso hasta el fondo.

Refrigeración Más Rápida

El enfriamiento es hasta un 30 %* más rápido, lo que reduce el tiempo para alcanzar la temperatura deseada.

*Ambiente experimental: altura de 3,2m, 14,5 kW, modo de enfriamiento, caudal elevado, flujo de aire horizontal.

Round-Cassette_06_Silent-Operation-Powerful-Airflow_PC

Funcionamiento Silencioso, Potente Flujo De Aire

Con su ventilador de flujo completamente 3D, el caudal es un 5 % superior al de una cassette convencional de cuatro vías. Sin embargo, su nivel de ruido en funcionamiento se reduce a 39 dB(A)*, que es más bajo que el habitual en una biblioteca (40 dB(A)), permite disfrutar de mayor confort y tranquilidad.

 

*El nivel de ruido se mide a 14,5 kW de caudal bajo.

Sencillez De Instalación Y Mantenimiento

Cada tubo (desagüe, refrigerante) se instala en la misma dirección y posición, lo que facilita y agiliza la instalación. Además, la caja de control está fijada al exterior del producto, lo que facilita al instalador prestar el servicio.

Round-Cassette_08_Inquiry-To-Buy_PC

Información De Compra

Solicite más información sobre el producto y nos pondremos en contacto con usted pronto.

Información De Compra Más Información

Descarga de CatáLogos, Folletos Y Documentos

Título, Tamaño, Tabla, Lista
Tipo de recurso Título Tamaño

Para manuales o materiales relacionados con soporte de ingeniería, dirígete a descarga de recursos

