Equipos Médicos

Los Equipos Médicos de LG ponen a disposición de los profesionales más exigentes nuestra mejor tecnología para mejorar la experiencia de sus pacientes. Descubra la gama de equipación médica de LG. Tecnología y seguridad siempre van de la mano con LG.

Descubre los Monitores Médicos de LG

Tecnología Para Diagnósticos Precisos 

Descubre los Monitores Médicos de LG para una experiencia digital.

Obtén más información sobre nuestra innovación en pantallas médicas

Obtén Más Información Sobre Nuestra Innovación en Pantallas Médicas

Monitor De Revisión Clínica

Monitores de diagnóstico

Monitores quirúrgicos

Detectores de rayos X

Por qué LG Medical Display

Lleve su pantalla médica al siguiente nivel
LG Electronics, líder en el mercado de monitores premium, lo ayuda a tener más confianza con el diagnóstico y las operaciones. Con la transformación digital en el cuidado de la salud, las pantallas médicas que pueden afectar la percepción e interpretación del personal médico son fundamentales para manejar la información médica digitalizada. Las pantallas médicas de LG lo ayudan a mantenerse al día con estas tendencias digitales al satisfacer todas las necesidades de imágenes médicas, desde monitores multimodales hasta pantallas de mamografía con las últimas tecnologías de imágenes y el control de calidad más estricto.

Ver La Película Completa