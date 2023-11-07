About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Commercial TV

Con la solución Pro:Centric para TVs Profesionales y soluciones de Señalización Digital LG, los administradores pueden crear contenido personalizado para el cuidado del huésped de una manera más simple y fácil.

Comercial de TV

TV Comercial

La solución de señalización y televisión comercial de LG brinda a los gerentes la capacidad de crear y personalizar contenido de atención al huésped de manera más simple y fácil. LG revolucionará la forma de hacer negocios.

TV Hoteleiro

TV Hoteleiro

TV Signage

TV Signage

Hospital TVs

Hospital TVs

Accessories

Accessories

Accessories

TV Comercial
Hotel TV

Hotel TV

Hotel TV de LG, con soluciones como Pro:Centric, te permite diferenciar y gestionar mejor tu hotel.

 

Hotel TV Más Información
Hotel TV

TV Signage

TV SuperSign es una solución de visualización All-in-one asequible. Lo mejor de dos mundos tv en vivo y cartelera digital al tiempo. No hay necesidad de comprar hardware o software adicional.

TV Signage Más Información
Especial

Especial

Diferencía la experiencia de los huéspedes mientras administras tu propiedad fácilmente y de manera eficiente con las TVs Profesioanles de LG.

Especial Más Información
Accesorios

Accesorios

Experimenta la tecnología conveniente y
avanzada de las TVs Profesionales de LG.

Accesorios Más Información
TV Comercial1

TV Comercial

Nuestros televisores Comerciales cuentan con una calidad que se adapta a cual sea tu necesidad, además de tecnología de punta y un precio accesible.

TV Comercial Más Información
LG Digital Connect Showroom Virtual

LG Digital Connect Showroom Virtual

Descubre la experiencia de Pantallas Comerciales LG Hoy.

LG Digital Connect Showroom Virtual Más Información