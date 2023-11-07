About Cookies on This Site

Solución de Agua Caliente (Hydro Kit)

LG Hydro Kit proporciona calefacción en el suelo y suministro de agua caliente para un ambiente interior cálido

que le hará sentirse muy cómodo. También permite una solución energética altamente eficiente cuando se usa

con MULTI V.

Hydro Kit

Calefacción en el suelo y suministro de agua caliente para un ambiente interior cálido.

Características
Solución de agua caliente con MULTI V1

Solución de Agua Caliente Con Multi V

Las operaciones de refrigeración y calefacción, así como el

suministro de agua caliente están disponibles con la combinación

de las soluciones MULTI V y Hydro Kit.

Ahorro de costes con una solución altamente eficiente en energía1

Ahorro de Costes Con Una Solución Altamente Eficiente en Energía

Hydro Kit reduce el CO₂ gracias a su solución de gran eficiencia. También es posible instalar niveles equivalentes de costes de capital como un sistema de calderas, al tiempo que se reducen al mínimo las facturas de suministros energéticos debido al menor coste operativo.

Ahorro Energético Mediante El Sistema de Recuperación de Calor Multi V

Los costes energéticos se pueden minimizar reutilizando el calor desperdiciado de las unidades interiores.

Hydro Kit es Una Solución Apta Para

Línea Hydro Kit1

Línea Hydro Kit

Serie Ultra Light

Solicite la información de compra para obtener más detalles

sobre el producto y nos pondremos en contacto con usted

pronto.

Descarga de Catálogos, Folletos y Documentos

Para manuales o materiales relacionados con soporte de ingeniería, dirígete a descarga de recursos

