About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Multi V Water IV

LG MULTI V Water IV es un sistema de refrigeración mediante suministro de agua para un funcionamiento

altamente eficiente y económico. Esta unidad exterior compacta y ligera permite una instalación flexible.

LED Exterior

Multi V Water IV

Sistema de fuente de agua altamente eficiente y económico

con un espacio de instalación flexible.

Características Aplicación de la Solución Línea de Productos
Características
Información de Compra
Serie Ultra Light

Sistema Económico y Altamente Eficiente

Gracias al método de enfriamiento mediante suministro de agua,

MULTI V Water IV optimiza el rendimiento y asegura el

intercambio de calor en edificios altos, permitiendo así un ahorro

en electricidad.

LED Exterior

El Compresor Inversor de Cuarta Generación de LG

MULTI V Water IV tiene un compresor de espiral inversor de alta

eficiencia con un rango de frecuencia de 15 Hz a 150 Hz. Mejora

el rendimiento con una baja vibración y un reducido nivel sonoro.

Velocidad Del Compresor Extendida

La rápida respuesta operativa aumenta la eficiencia de la carga parcial.

Gestión Inteligente Del Aceite

La recuperación del aceite se produce solo cuando es necesario y esto mejora la fiabilidad del compresor y la comodidad para el usuario.

Hipor™

La pérdida de energía se elimina devolviendo el aceite directamente al compresor para aumentar la eficiencia.

Tamaño Compacto

El diseño óptimo de la unidad exterior, compacta y ligera, permite el doble apilamiento, lo que se traduce en un ahorro del 50 % en el espacio de instalación.

Liviano

Más fácil de transportar e instalar gracias a la reducción del 13% del tamaño de la unidad y del 15% del peso total.

Control de Flujo de Agua Variable (Opcional)

LED Exterior

Alta Eficiencia Independientemente de Las Condiciones Externas

Sistema de fuente de agua altamente eficiente y económico con un espacio de instalación flexible.

MULTI V Water IV es una solución apta para1

Multi V Water IV es Una Solución Apta Para

Línea de productos MULTI V Water IV1

Línea de Productos Multi V Water IV

Serie Ultra Light

Información de Compra

Solicite la información de compra para obtener más detalles

sobre el producto y nos pondremos en contacto con usted

pronto.

Información de Compra Más Información

Descarga de Catálogos, Folletos y Documentos

Título, Tamaño, Tabla, Lista
Tipo de recurso Título Tamaño

Para manuales o materiales relacionados con soporte de ingeniería, dirígete a descarga de recursos

IR