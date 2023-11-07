We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Monitores de Diagnóstico
Los monitores de diagnóstico de LG ponen en manos profesionales las pantallas médicas de más alta resolución para facilitar la fiabilidad y seguridad de los diagnósticos. Ponemos nuestra tecnología a su alcance.