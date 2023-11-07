About Cookies on This Site

Industrias

En un mundo globalizado, el acceso a la información de manera eficiente es la diferencia entre las buenas ideas y aquellas que cambian el mundo. Conozca la gama de soluciones profesionales de LG con aplicaciones en todos los campos de la industria.

Casas de Lujo

Casas de Lujo

El hogar es mucho más que un simple lugar. Es uno de los pocos lugares donde se pasa tanto tiempo y refleja genuinamente los valores y gustos apasionados del propietario.

Casas de Lujo Más Información
Corporativo

Corporativo

La señalización digital de LG proporciona un lugar de trabajo de alto rendimiento como una plataforma de comunicación de contenido que une a la administración, los empleados y los consumidores gracias a su calidad de visualización excepcional, funciones fáciles de usar y confiabilidad.

Corporativo Más Información
Retail y Restaurantes

Retail y Restaurantes

La señalización digital mejora la experiencia en la tienda tanto para los consumidores como para los propietarios de centros comerciales y restaurantes. Como plataforma de marketing que conecta la marca con los consumidores, la solución de señalización digital de LG ofrece una visualización de imagen superior, amplia flexibilidad de diseño y software fácil de usar.

Retail y Restaurantes Más Información
Transporte

Transporte

La señalización digital de LG se puede utilizar para brindar una amplia gama de información y publicidad en pantallas verticales en zonas de transporte como aeropuertos, estaciones de ferrocarril o paradas de autobús.

Transporte Más Información

Hotelería y salud

Hotelería y Salud

LG TV para la industria de la hotelería y la salud tiene una solución de gestión excepcional llamada Pro:Centric. Pro:Centric impulsa el éxito de tu negocio permitiendo proporcionar un nivel de servicio mejorado.

Hotelería y Salud Más Información
Educación

Educación

La señalización digital de LG maximiza la comunicación bidireccional a través de la pantalla táctil y te permite añadir interactividad a la señalización estándar mediante sistemas de superposición táctil.

Educación Más Información
Pantalla LG C-Display + Aplicación del cliente

Pantalla LG C-Display + Aplicación Del Cliente

Encuentra la última información del producto junto con los casos de referencia, OLED/Configuración de Video Wall información de contacto de ventas.

Pantalla LG C-Display + Aplicación Del Cliente Visita Nuestra Aplicación En La Web Pantalla LG C-Display + Aplicación Del Cliente Ve A Descargar La Aplicación