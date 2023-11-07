About Cookies on This Site

LED Signage

Conozca la amplia gama de dispositivos LED Signage de LG. Señalización tanto para interiores y exteriores que le permitirán crear experiencias llamativas para sus clientes con la última tecnología de LG.

LED Signage

LED Signage

LG MAGNIT

LG MAGNIT

Brillo para tu hogar.

La pantalla Micro LED de LG redefine la experiencia del cine en tu Hogar.

LED Signage

LED Cinema

Entra en una nueva era del cine, observa cómo se desarrollan tus oportunidades comerciales.

LED Cinema Descubre Ahora

Visión clara

Visión Clara

Da forma a los momentos envolventes.

Da forma a la experiencia innovadora.

LED Signage de LG es tu plataforma de lanzamiento.

Visión Clara Más Información

Visión clara

LG C-Display+ Aplicación para Clientes

Da forma a los momentos envolventes.

Da forma a la experiencia innovadora.

LED Signage de LG es tu plataforma de lanzamiento.

LG C-Display+ Aplicación para Clientes Más Información

LED Interior

LED Signage Interior >

LED Exterior

LED Signage Exterior >

LG MAGNIT

LG MAGNIT>

LED Cinema

LED Cinema >

LED Transparente

LED Transparente >
LED INTERIOR

LED Interior

Solución completa de modelos de interior que va desde un
pitch super fino hasta un pitch interior estándar.

LED Interior Más Información

LED EXTERIOR

LED Exterior

Solución para espacios exteriores con diseños para distintos espacios como estadios y vía pública.

LED Exterior Más Información

LG MAGNIT

LG MAGNIT

LG MAGNIT es una pantalla que admite las profundidades de tu imaginación, un nuevo nivel de inmersión te espera con negro infinito y colores auténticos.

LG MAGNIT Más Información

LG LED Cinema1

LG LED Cinema

El contraste infinito y el excelente brillo creado por el
LG LED Cinema aportan detalles finos a la pantalla,
proporcionándoles a los espectadores una asombrosa
sensación de inmersión.

LG LED Cinema Más Información

Lámina LED transparente1

Lámina LED Transparente

La lámina LED transparente de LG es otro nivel de renovación con visualización transparente. Su extraordinaria transparencia dota a la superficie de cristal o ventana a la cual se une una belleza mística llena de colores vívidos.

Lámina LED Transparente Más Información
D10_LSVP-Banner-LGcom

Ofrece una experiencia de simulación de AR y una propuesta automatizada.

Más Información