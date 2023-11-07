About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help

This image is Membership Banner

Descubre Life’s Good al ser miembro de LG

Desde increíbles descuentos hasta acceso exclusivo a eventos: ¡Suscríbete ahora!

Descubre Life’s Good al ser miembro de LG Suscríbete

¿Tienes ganas de descubrir más?
Desliza y disfruta de una variedad increíble de beneficios

Embárcate en una aventura exclusiva de beneficios

Conviértete en un LG Member hoy mismo

Inicia sesión Suscríbete

Hay más cosas para ti.

También ofrecemos una amplia variedad de increíbles beneficios en LG.com.

Suscríbete hoy!
Inicia sesión Suscríbete

12 Cuotas sin Interés

Paga en 12 cuotas sin interés en todas tus compras

Suscríbete

Envío gratuito

Disfruta la alegría del envío gratis en todos los pedidos de accesorios en LG.com1

Suscríbete

Instalación gratuita*

Instalación gratis para todos los productos seleccionados de LG.com

(Para más información, consulta a continuación)2

Suscríbete

Soporte Técnico

Registra tus productos LG para recibir información detallada, soporte personalizado y más

Suscríbete

News Letter

Sé el primero en conocer los nuevos productos, las ofertas exclusivas de LG y mucho más3

Suscríbete

1 . Envío gratuito_Solo los accesorios tienen envío gratis siempre y otros productos reciben envío gratis por campañas específicas.

Los productos solo pueden ser enviados a direcciones dentro de Chile a las cuales los agentes de envío externos de LG hagan envíos..

Para más información: https://www.lg.com/cl/legal

Si lo compraste de LG.com, este servicio se ofrece independientemente de si eres o no miembro.

2. Instalación gratuita_Al comprar uno de los televisores OLED participantes u otro televisor de más de más de 77 pulgadas o productos H&A premium

(como REF SxS o WM Frontal, lavavajillas, Styler), tienes derecho a la instalación gratis.

Para más información: https://www.lg.com/cl/soporte/ayuda-producto/CT20106034-20152825662444

Si lo compraste de LG.com, este servicio se ofrece independientemente de si eres o no miembro.

3. News Letter_ Disponible únicamente para los afiliados que hayan aceptado recibir publicidad y comunicaciones.

¡Es un placer tenerte como parte de nuestra familia de afiliados! Regístrate hoy y disfruta de los beneficios inmediatamente.

Suscríbete