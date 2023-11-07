About Cookies on This Site

Descubre tu monitor ideal

Mejora tu experiencia de juego con el monitor de juegos LG OLED 240Hz UltraGear™.

Más allá de tu entretenimiento

monitores de juegos

Nacido para jugar

0,03 ms (GtG) y 240 Hz

Los milisegundos cuentan

Los primeros monitores de juegos OLED de 240 Hz del mundo permiten disfrutar de imágenes más fluidas y claras con 0,03 ms (GtG)

Pantalla LG OLED

Los juegos cobran vida

Gracias a la pantalla LG OLED con colores precisos, los jugadores pueden disfrutar de un juego realista.

Diseño centrado en el jugador.

Experiencia de juego inmersiva

Un diseño optimizado para que los jugadores sientan que están en el centro del juego.

Varios monitores para tu productividad

Monitores UltraWide

Ver más. Crea mejor.

Monitores 4K y 5K

Monitores UHD 4K y 5K

Impresionante calidad de imagen

La pantalla perfecta para profesionales, con alta resolución y calidad de imagen excepcional.

Monitores FHD y QHD

Monitores FHD y QHD

Fiel a los fundamentos

El monitor LG FHD y QHD es el monitor básico y popular compatible con casi toda situación

Monitores Ergo

Monitores Ergo

Colócalo donde lo necesites

Este monitor proporciona una amplia gama de movimientos y flexibilidad para encontrar la posición más cómoda.

Experiencia

Mejora tu vida con nuestros consejos.

Sumérgete al nivel del héroe LG UltraGear™

Sumérgete al nivel del héroe LG UltraGear™

Ver más. crear mejor. Monitor LG Ultrawide™

Ver más. crear mejor. Monitor LG Ultrawide™

Registra tus productos, obtén más información

Registra tus productos, obtén más información

Más información sobre Monitores de LG

Conoce todos los monitores LG. Monitores de gaming, Ultra Wide, Ergo, y funciones especiales para cubrir tus necesidades.

Explorar la línea de Monitores de LG