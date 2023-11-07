About Cookies on This Site

OLED evo
OLED
QNED
NanoCell
8K TVs
TVs Ultra grandes
4K UHD TVs
Smart TVs
Soundbars
Accesorios y Repuestos para TV/Video

¿Por qué LG OLED evo?

An image of LG OLED evo G3 on the wall of a modern and quirky New York City apartment with a romantic night scene playing on the screen. 10 Year World's No.1 OLED TV emblem.

LG OLED evo G3

Mostrando la innovación de una década

Mostrando la innovación de una década
An image of the α9 AI Processor 4K Gen6 against a circuit board with blue lights emitting from the chip, representing its power.

PROCESADOR TOTALMENTE NUEVO

Siempre evolucionando

An image of a white tiger against a black background depicting Brightness Booster Max.

AMPLIFICADOR DE BRILLO MÁXIMO

OLED aún más brillante

An image of a mountain range at twilight with the 5-Year Panel Warranty logo overlayed on top.

JUEGOS DEFINITIVOS

Tiempo de respuesta 0,1 ms 

¿Por qué LG QNED MiniLED?

A ultra big wall-mounted TV hangs in a modern living room.

Pantalla ultra grande

De regreso y más grande que nunca

De regreso y más grande que nunca
A huge animal is shown on the ultra big TV.

Pantalla ultra grande

Captura cada detalle de tu contenido favorito con una calidad sorprendente en la pantalla grande.

Lines with vivid colors are shown, and the sector is divided into two to compare 70% color volume and 100% color volume.

Color que es notable

Disfruta de todo lo que ves en colores intensos y vívidos con la tecnología Quantum Dot y NanoCell.

There is an image of an artificial intelligence processor.

Toma control de la calidad

Experimenta el potente rendimiento adaptado a tus preferencias.

Barras de sonido LG

A image of Soundbar SC9S perfectily matches with LG OLED C Sseries

Barra de sonido LG SC9S

El par perfecto para la serie LG OLED

Experimenta un sonido más envolvente con un diseño perfecto

El par perfecto para la serie LG OLED
A image of TV playing movie with WOW Orchestra effect through USC9S

¡GUAU! Orquesta

Crea un sonido cautivador con LG TV y LG Soundbar

A image of TV playing with LG Soundbar showing immersive sound experience

Experiencia de sonido inmersiva

Experimenta el sonido quakity del cine con Dolby Atmos

A image of LG Soundbsar showing the conectivity

Interfaz WOW

Controla fácilmente tu barra de sonido a través del televisor LG con un control remoto

Más información sobre TV y SoundBars de LG

Descubre los televisores LG y disfruta de lo último en tecnología en tu hogar. Consigue tu televisión con el Asistente de Google integrado gracias a LG.

Explorar la línea de TV y SoundBars de LG