Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG QNED 90 Smart TV 86" 4K 2024

Características

Galería

Especificaciones

Reseñas

Soporte

Dónde comprar

LG QNED 90 Smart TV 86" 4K 2024

86QNED90TSA

LG QNED 90 Smart TV 86" 4K 2024

(3)
Front view of LG QNED TV, QNED90 with text of LG QNED MiniLED, 2024.
Pantalla LG QNED MiniLED QNED90 con una colorida obra de arte.

Todo sobre el nuevo QNED

Colores nítidos y claridad en la colosal LG QNED. Nuestro nuevo chipset y zonas de atenuación perfeccionan los contenidos para que cada píxel se mantenga nítido.

*Imagen de pantalla simulada.

Explora las nuevas innovaciones de LG QNED

El procesador Alpha 8 AI 4K se muestra con una luz naranja que emana desde abajo. Se muestra una forma de espiral roja, amarilla y violeta entre las palabras "WebOS actualizable" y "webOS Re:Nuevo programa". Los televisores LG QNED89, QNED90 y QNED99 se muestran en orden de izquierda a derecha. Cada televisor muestra un toque de color y las palabras "Ultra Big TV" se muestran encima de los televisores.
Procesador alpha 8 AI 4K Gen7

Inteligencia excepcional para QNED que eleva tu experiencia televisiva

Procesador AI alpha 8 4K de LG con luz naranja que emana debajo y líneas coloridas de la placa de circuito que se ramifican desde el procesador AI.

Inmersión desde dentro. Nuestro avanzado procesador alpha 8 AI 4K optimiza automáticamente la calidad de audio e imagen para sincronizarse contigo.

*Imagen de pantalla simulada.

Inteligencia que perfecciona la experiencia QNED

Televisor LG montado en una pared de una sala de estar con un guitarrista en la pantalla, como gráficos de círculos concéntricos que representan ondas sonoras y las palabras "Personalización de IA" en la parte superior izquierda. Una mujer agachada afuera en un día soleado frente a los árboles y un cielo azul, y las palabras "AI Picture Pro" arriba a la izquierda. Televisor LG con burbujas y ondas sonoras que se emiten desde la pantalla y llenan el espacio, y la palabra "AI Sound Pro" en la parte superior izquierda.
AI Customization

Se sincroniza con tu forma de mirar

Se muestra una galería con 6 imágenes de globos aerostáticos en el cielo. Se seleccionan dos imágenes. A continuación aparece una galería con 6 imágenes de personas haciendo burbujas. Se seleccionan 2 más. Aparece una pantalla negra con un ícono de carga rosa y morado. Aparece un paisaje místico y los refinamientos aparecen gradualmente de izquierda a derecha.

Una imagen hecha a tu gusto

Seleccione sus imágenes favoritas y AI Picture Wizard creará una imagen adaptada exactamente a su gusto único entre 85 millones de posibilidades y luego la guardará en tu perfil.

LG TV mounted on a wall in a living room with a guitar player shown on the screen. Concentric circle graphics representing sound waves.

AI Acoustic Tuning

El audio óptimo se adapta a tu espacio

El sistema de sonido detecta el diseño de tu habitación y dónde estás sentado para crear una cúpula de sonido a tu alrededor, perfectamente sintonizada con la acústica única de tu habitación.

LG TV y LG Soundbar en un espacio moderno durante la noche. La imagen en pantalla de la aurora boreal se muestra con los niveles de brillo ideales.

Noche

LG TV y LG Soundbar en un espacio moderno durante el día. La imagen en pantalla de la aurora boreal se muestra con los niveles de brillo ideales.

Día

Inteligencia que brilla con cualquier luz

Ya sea de día o de noche, el control de brillo detecta la luz en tu espacio y equilibra la imagen en consecuencia para obtener imágenes nítidas y claras.

Imagen AI Pro

Siente el auténtico realismo en cada fotograma

La inteligencia artificial aporta nitidez y color

Convierte cada escena en una obra maestra. AI Super Upscaling utiliza algoritmos de aprendizaje profundo para mejorar el contenido en tiempo real y que todo lo que veas tenga una nitidez asombrosa.

*QNED99, QNED90, QNED89 y QNED85 cuentan con AI Picture Pro y AI Super Upscaling.

**Los modelos con procesador alpha 9/alpha 8 (QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85 y 86NANO80) cuentan con Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro.

***AI Picture Pro no funcionará con ningún contenido protegido por derechos de autor en servicios OTT.

****La calidad de la imagen del contenido mejorado variará según la resolución de la fuente.

Sonido AI Pro

Escucha cada detalle de los paisajes

El televisor LG emite burbujas y ondas sonoras desde la pantalla y llena el espacio.

El audio realista se eleva a través de tu espacio

Escucha cada respiración y cada latido mientras el sistema de sonido envolvente virtual 9.1.2 llena su espacio con un sonido rico y de calidad.

Un hombre que conducía una motocicleta por una pista de tierra con gráficos circulares brillantes alrededor de la motocicleta.

El sonido impactante resuena

Las mejoras del procesador AI le dan a tu sonido un impulso dinámico lleno de potencia.

Televisor LG que muestra a músicos actuando, con gráficos circulares brillantes alrededor del espacio.

El sonido se adapta a cualquier cosa que veas

El control de sonido adaptativo equilibra el audio según el género en tiempo real para lograr una gran claridad.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

**Debe activarse a través del menú del modo de sonido. *

**El sonido puede variar según el entorno de escucha.

El logotipo de webOS Re:New Program está sobre un fondo negro con una esfera circular amarilla, naranja y violeta en la parte inferior.

webOS Re: Nuevo programa

Cada año un nuevo Televisor durante 5 años

Manténte actualizado con funciones y tecnologías útiles a través de 4 actualizaciones de webOS prometidas durante 5 años.

*El programa webOS Re:New admite un total de 4 actualizaciones de webOS durante cinco años.

**El umbral de actualización de cinco años para el programa webOS Re:New es el lanzamiento global de un nuevo producto.

***La primera actualización a webOS se realizará dos años después del momento de la compra.

****Los clientes reciben 5 versiones de webOS, incluida la versión actual, en el momento de la compra.

*****Hay actualizaciones disponibles para los modelos de lanzamiento de 2022, incluidos todos los OLED y 8K QNED, y los modelos lanzados después de 2023 incluyen UHD, NanoCell, QNED y OLED.

******Las funciones están sujetas a cambios y algunas actualizaciones de funciones, aplicaciones y servicios pueden variar según el modelo.

webOS 24

Haz tuya tu experiencia televisiva

Experimenta la televisión hecha para ti con Mi perfil, AI Picture Wizard, AI Concierge y Quick Cards.

Pantalla de inicio de webOS 24 con Home Office, Juegos, Música, Home Hub y Categorías de deportes. La parte inferior de la pantalla muestra recomendaciones personalizadas en "Mejores opciones para usted".

*Los menús y aplicaciones compatibles pueden variar según el país y ser diferentes en el momento del lanzamiento.

**Las recomendaciones de palabras clave varían según la aplicación y la hora del día y solo se brindan en países que admiten PNL en su idioma nativo.

***Aplicado al modelo OLED/QNED/Nanocell/UHD fabricado en el año 2023 y posteriores.

****Se proporcionará un total de 4 actualizaciones en el período de 5 años y el cronograma puede variar según la región o el país.

*****Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

Televisor ultragrande

Una escala impresionante te cautivará

Una familia en una sala de estar con un televisor LG ultragrande montado en la pared, con una escena del océano que incluye corales y una tortuga en la pantalla.

Inmersión definitiva en entretenimiento a tamaño real. Ve todo su contenido en una pantalla ultragrande y disfrute de una claridad y escala incomparables para mirar, jugar o hacer ejercicio.

*QNED99 y QNED90 cuentan con diseño de galería.

**QNED99, QNED90, QNED85 y QNED80 vienen en un máximo de 86 pulgadas.

***Los modelos aplicados pueden variar según la región.

Precision Dimming

La retroiluminación precisa aporta una claridad nítida

Ve cada escena con una claridad realista. La tecnología de Precision Dimming controla cientos de bloques de atenuación para producir la imagen más nítida posible y revelar detalles ocultos.

*QNED99, QNED90 y QNED89 cuentan con Precision Dimming Technology.

**QNED90 y QNED89 cuentan con Precision Dimming.

Millones de escala de grises

Un millón de tonos presentan magníficos detalles.

Un millón de gradaciones dinámicas y niveles de brillo resaltan los detalles más nítidos para alcanzar nuevos reinos de profundidad.

Una imagen en pantalla dividida de un cisne. A la izquierda, junto con el cisne, se muestran las palabras "LCD convencional" y una barra de color con marcados incrementos. A la derecha, las palabras '1M Greyscale' y una barra de color con una gradación suave con forma de cisne, que es clara y tiene buen contraste.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.
El color de QNED

Ve cómo los colores brillantes y exuberantes cobran vida

Déjate hipnotizar por los colores increíblemente ricos, incluso más vivos que el mundo que te rodea.

*QNED99 y QNED90 cuentan con QNED Color Pro y 100% Color Volume.

**El volumen de la gama de colores de la pantalla (CGV) equivale o supera el CGV del espacio de color DCI-P3, según lo certificado de forma independiente por Intertek.

Gallery Design

Muestra una obra maestra en tu pared

Muestra tu televisor como una obra de arte. El diseño delgado queda al ras de la pared, por lo que tu pantalla se integra perfectamente en tu espacio.

Televisor LG montado plano contra la pared de madera con su barra de sonido emparejada. Televisor LG montado con barra de sonido contra la pared gris en una moderna sala de estar con piso de madera que muestra coloridas obras de arte en la pantalla. Una perspectiva en ángulo de una sala de estar con piso de mármol y un televisor LG montado contra la pared de color beige que muestra una vista aérea del océano tropical y un barco en él.

*QNED99 y QNED90 cuentan con Gallery Design.

**QNED99 y QNED90 vienen en un máximo de 86 pulgadas.

***Los modelos aplicados pueden variar según la región.

Ajuste perfecto con LG Audio

La excelente barra de sonido digna del LG QNED

Soporte de sinergia

Un sonido brillante permanece brillantemente oculto

Con el soporte Synergy, la barra de sonido S70TY se instala fácilmente y combina a la perfección con tu televisor QNED.

*La barra de sonido se puede comprar por separado.

**El soporte Synergy viene con un soporte de 1 o 2 polos, que puede variar según el país o el producto.

Un control remoto apuntando a un televisor LG que muestra la configuración en el lado derecho de la pantalla.

WOW Interface

Simplicidad al alcance de tu mano

Accede a WOW Interface en el televisor LG para un control simple de tu Soundbar, como modos, perfiles y funciones útiles.

TV LG y barra de sonido LG montadas en la pared de una sala de estar y gráficos de formas brillantes por toda la habitación.

WOW Orchestra

Cada imagen está perfectamente en tono.

WOW Orchestra reúne en sinergia el sonido único de su LG Soundbar y LG QNED.

Televisor LG y barra de sonido LG montados en la pared con un símbolo de Wi-Fi blanco en el medio.

WOWCAST Integrado

Mira tu televisión sin ningún desorden a la vista.

Rompe con los cables y escucha todo el potencial de la calidad de audio de tu LG Soundbar con WOWCAST.

*La barra de sonido se puede comprar por separado y el control del modo de la barra de sonido puede variar según el modelo.

**El uso del LG TV Remote está limitado a ciertas funciones únicamente.

***Tenga en cuenta que es posible que el servicio no esté disponible en el momento de la compra. Se requiere una conexión de red para las actualizaciones.

**** Televisores compatibles con WOW Interface: QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85 y QNED80.

*****Televisores compatibles con WOW Orchestra: QNED99, QNED90, QNED89 y QNED85.

******Televisores compatibles con WOWCAST: QNED99, QNED90, QNED89 y QNED85.

*******Los modelos QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85 de 80 pulgadas y superiores se pueden combinar con S90TY, S90TR y S70.

Sumérgete en la emoción de las películas y las habilidades de juego

Dolby Vision & FILMMAKER Mode

Escenas cinematográficas auténticas cobran vida

Transforma la noche de cine. La imagen ultra vívida de Dolby Vision se combina con el soporte de FILMMAKER MODE™ para preservar la intención del director, optimizando la calidad de la imagen y garantizando que no haya distorsión ni sobreprocesamiento.

Un hombre en un estudio de edición oscuro mirando un televisor LG mostrando la película 'Killers of the Flower Moon'. El texto en la imagen dice: "Para verlas en casa, todas las películas deben verse en modo cineasta". seguido de "Martin Scorsese, director, Killers of the Flower Moon" debajo. El logotipo de Killers of the Flower Moon, el logotipo de Apple TV y las palabras "Próximamente" se encuentran a continuación.

*Screen images simulated.

**FILMMAKER MODE is a trademark of UHD Alliance, Inc.

True Cinema Experience

Disfruta de imágenes y audio a gran escala desde tu sofá

Transform how you watch your favorite movies. Dolby Atmos produces spatial sound to draw you in even deeper, while HDR10 Pro ensures colors look rich and vivid.

*HDR10 Pro es una tecnología desarrollada por LG Electronics basada en la calidad de imagen estandarizada del estándar 'HDR10'.

*HDR10 Pro is a technology developed by LG Electronics based on the standardized picture quality of standard 'HDR10'.

Jugabilidad avanzada

Pon tu mirada en victorias colosales

El juego se mantiene fluido a alta velocidad con FreeSync y VRR, mientras que las configuraciones sencillas hacen que la victoria sea muy fácil.

Una escena borrosa de un coche conduciendo rápido en un juego de carreras. La escena se refina, lo que da como resultado una acción fluida y clara. Logotipo de FreeSync Premium y logotipo de VRR en la esquina superior derecha.

*QNED99, QNED90, QNED89 y QNED85 cuentan con AMD FreeSync™ Premium y VRR.

**QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85 y QNED80 cuentan con GeForce NOW, Game Dashboard & Optimizer, ALLM, eARC y HGiG.

***VRR es una especificación certificada de HDMI 2.1.

****HGiG es un grupo voluntario de empresas de las industrias de juegos y pantallas de televisión que se reúnen para especificar y poner a disposición del público pautas para mejorar las experiencias de juego de los consumidores en HDR.

*****La compatibilidad con HGiG puede variar según el país.

Controles justo donde
los necesitas

No te detengas para usar Game Optimizer y Game Dashboard.

Una escena de juego FPS con el Panel de juego que aparece sobre la pantalla durante el juego. Una escena oscura e invernal con el menú Game Optimizer apareciendo sobre el juego.

*El Panel de juego se activa solo cuando tanto.

"Optimizador de juego" como "Panel de juego" están activados. **Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

Accede a todos tus juegos favoritos

Miles de universos de juego al alcance de tu mano. Explora una biblioteca épica de títulos de juegos en la nube y transmítelos inmediatamente sin perder tiempo de juego en descargas o actualizaciones.

Una imagen de la pantalla de inicio de Boosteroide que muestra "Trine 4: The Nightmare Price". Una pantalla de inicio de GeForce NOW que muestra cinco miniaturas de juegos diferentes a la derecha.

*Las asociaciones admitidas pueden diferir según el país.

**Es posible que se requiera una suscripción a GeForce NOW.

***Es posible que se requiera una suscripción a refuerzos.

Sostenibilidad

Descubre la visión de LG QNED para el mañana

Elije lo que es mejor para el planeta con envases ligeros, biológicos y credenciales de sostenibilidad global.

Embalaje LG QNED sobre un fondo beige con árboles ilustrados.

*Las asociaciones admitidas pueden diferir según el país.

**El soporte inferior para todos los QNED y la cubierta trasera completa para QNED85 (65/55/50") están fabricados con plástico reciclado.

Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

Qué opina la gente

Ofertas exclusivas para tí

Comprar directo

Front view of LG QNED TV, QNED90 with text of LG QNED MiniLED, 2024.

86QNED90TSA

LG QNED 90 Smart TV 86" 4K 2024