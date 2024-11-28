Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Toda la familia está sentada en el sofá disfrutando del aire acondicionado frío.

Consejos sobre el aire acondicionado

Explora cómo el aire acondicionado de LG puede mejorar tu estilo de vida.

Consejos

En el medio de la ventana izquierda con un paisaje nevado y la ventana derecha con una cálida sensación de madera, sale viento cálido del aire acondicionado.

Guía de compra de aire acondicionado de LG

un aire acondicionado que respira aire fresco sobre césped verde

Cómo usar tu aire acondicionado de forma más eficiente
Una mujer está recostada en el sofá, relajándose con la brisa fresca del aire acondicionado.

Ajustes de temperatura ideales para tu aire acondicionado
Los niños y las mascotas están felices sentados en el sofá del bosque, disfrutando del viento del aire acondicionado como el viento natural.

¿Por qué deberíamos usar un aire acondicionado Inverter?
Una pareja usando el Aire Acondicionado LG de su hogar

Aire Acondicionado: La solución eficiente para calefacción del hogar
Guía para elegir el aire acondicionado ideal para tu hogar

