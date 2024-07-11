Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
El entretenimiento infinito te espera

Los mejores servicios de streaming y aplicaciones de TV se unen en tu LG TV.

* Imágenes en pantalla simuladas.

** El contenido y las aplicaciones disponibles pueden variar según el país, el producto y la región.

En la pantalla de inicio de streaming se muestran todas las aplicaciones, categorías y contenidos recomendados.

Pantalla principal

El hogar de todo lo que ves

Siempre que enciendas tu TV, dirígete a My Profile para explorar tus aplicaciones personalizadas, sumergirte de nuevo en tus series favoritas y obtener recomendaciones sobre qué ver a continuación.

* Imágenes en pantalla simuladas.

** El contenido y las aplicaciones disponibles pueden variar según el país, el producto y la región.

The streaming home screen shows all apps, categories, and recommended content.

Global Streaming Services

Mundos de contenido infinito por explorar

Los programas se ven tan asombrosos que querrás continuar viendo. No te pierdas las bibliotecas de contenido en Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video y Apple TV+.

* El contenido y las aplicaciones disponibles pueden variar según el país, el producto y la región.

** Se requieren suscripciones individuales para Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime y Apple TV+ y sus servicios relacionados.

*** Apple, el logotipo de Apple y Apple TV son marcas comerciales de Apple Inc., registradas en los EE. UU. y otros países.

**** Amazon, Prime Video y todos los logotipos relacionados son marcas comerciales de Amazon.com, Inc. o sus filiales.

Los logotipos de Paramount+, Rakuten TV, ROXi y Now aparecen en una fila. Debajo de ellos, hay carteles de series de TV y películas exclusivas.

Más servicios de streaming

Infinidad de programas para ver

Explora series, películas, documentales y mucho más con las amplias bibliotecas de contenido en streaming.

* El contenido y las aplicaciones disponibles pueden variar según el país, el producto y la región.

** Es posible que se requieran suscripciones aparte y entidades relacionadas.

Dos mujeres ven un partido de fútbol en una acogedora sala de estar. Una mujer sostiene un balón de fútbol y ambas alientan a su equipo con altavoces amarillos y rojos. Debajo se muestran los logotipos de Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Youtube, ESPN y DAZN.

Sports Portal

Mantente al día con todos los partidos deportivos

Fanático de los deportes, esto es para ti. Configura una página personalizada con tus equipos y ligas favoritos para seguir los cuadros, resultados y partidos desde un solo lugar.

* Imágenes en pantalla simuladas.

** El contenido y las aplicaciones disponibles pueden variar según el país, el producto y la región.

Descubre más aplicaciones

* Es posible que algunas aplicaciones no se lancen al mismo tiempo que webOS, y la disponibilidad puede variar según la región.