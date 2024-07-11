Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Puntos destacados ¿Qué es webOS? Pantalla principal y aplicaciones LG Channels Juegos y ocio Promoción

Mira una variedad de canales. Gratis.

LG Channels, el servicio de streaming exclusivo de LG, pone una amplia selección de canales en directo y bajo demanda a tu disposición de forma gratuita.

* Imágenes en pantalla simuladas.

** El contenido y las aplicaciones disponibles pueden variar según el país, el producto y la región.

Un ícono de una mano sosteniendo una tarjeta de crédito tiene una barra cruzada y el texto “Sin pagos” debajo. Un ícono de una suscripción en una TV tiene una barra cruzada y el texto “Sin suscripciones” debajo. Un ícono de un decodificador tiene una barra cruzada y el texto “Sin decodificadores” debajo.

Suscripción gratuita

Sin costo. Sin contratos. Sin cables.

Lo único que tienes que hacer es conectarte y empezar a ver sin preocuparte de costos ocultos ni de instalar un decodificador.

Una LG TV tiene una superposición de la programación de TV sobre el programa que se está reproduciendo.

Canales en directo

Busca tu próximo programa fácilmente y sin pausas

Explora una amplia selección de programas en directo en LG Channels y encuentra lo que vas a ver a continuación sin tener que pausar ni cambiar de canal gracias a la interfaz fácil de usar.

* Imágenes en pantalla simuladas.

** El contenido y las aplicaciones disponibles pueden variar según el país, el producto y la región.

Se muestran carteles de programas de TV exclusivos en una cuadrícula inclinada.

Lista de canales

Descubre una variedad de canales exclusivos de México

Desde los deportes hasta las noticias, el entretenimiento infantil y el ocio, LG Channels ofrece una inmensa variedad de programas exclusivos de México listos para ver.

* El contenido y las aplicaciones disponibles pueden variar según el país, el producto y la región.

Tus programas de TV favoritos te esperan

Los mejores servicios de streaming y aplicaciones de TV en tu LG TV.

Más información

Aplicaciones de todas las variedades

Disfruta los juegos, el aprendizaje, el entrenamiento físico y las compras directamente en LG TV.

Más información