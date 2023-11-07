About Cookies on This Site

Pantallas Profesionales

La gama de señalización digital y TVs profesionales de LG tiene el poder de movilizar corazones y mentes. Elije la que mejor se adapte a tus necesidades.

LG MAGNIT

LG Magnit

Brillo para tu hogar.

La pantalla Micro LED de LG redefine la experiencia del cine en tu Hogar.

LG One:Quick

Haz Tus Negocios Y Tu Vida Increíbles Junto A LG

Haz Tus Negocios Y Tu Vida Increíbles Junto A LG Conoce Más

LG Digital Connect Showroom Virtual

Ajuste Como Un Profesional Con OLED Pro

Un viaje en dirección a ediciones precisas y efectos visuales profesionales.

Ajuste Como Un Profesional Con OLED Pro Conoce Más

LG Digital Connect Showroom Virtual

LG Digital Connect Showroom Virtual 

LG Digital Connect Showroom Virtual  Conoce Más

LG MAGNIT

LG Magnit

Verdadera innovación detrás de nuevas dimensiones.

LG Magnit Conoce Más

LG BLOC

LG Bloc

LG Bloc Conoce Más

LED CINEMA

LED Cinema

LED Cinema Conoce Más

OLED transparente

Ver lo Invisible, Tocar lo Invisible.

Ver lo Invisible, Tocar lo Invisible. Conoce más

LED Signage All-in-One

Visión Clara, Gran Decisión

Da forma a los momentos envolventes. Da forma a la experiencia innovadora. LED Signage de LG es tu plataforma de lanzamiento.

Visión Clara, Gran Decisión Conoce Más

TV Comercial

Pantalla Comercial

Innovación Para Una Vida Mejor.

Tu elección en una solución de señalización digital y televisión comercial tiene el poder de influir profundamente en tus clientes.

Innovación Para Una Vida Mejor. Conoce Más

Descarga nuestra App

LG C-Display+ Aplicación del Cliente

Encuentra la última información del producto junto con los casos de referencia, OLED/Configuración de pared de video, información de contacto manual y de ventas.

LG C-Display+ Aplicación del Cliente Descarga Nuestra App

Cartelería Digital

Cartelería Digital

OLED Signage

OLED Signage

LED Signage

LED Signage

Commercial TV

Commercial TV

LG Supersign Software

LG Supersign Software

Industrias

Industrias

Haz tus negocios increíbles junto a LG1

Haz tus Negocios Increíbles Junto a LG

Haz tus Negocios Increíbles Junto a LG Ver Más

Más que un Video Wall

Más que un Video Wall

El borde más pequeño del mundo.

Más que un Video Wall Descubre Más

Con la línea Estándar Signage de LG1

Con la línea Estándar Signage de LG

Maximiza tus oportunidades de negocio.

Con la línea Estándar Signage de LG Descubre Más

Maximiza tus oportunidades de negocio.

Alto Brillo

Con excelente visibilidad y durabilidad, conoce la solución ideal

para exhibir información y publicidad en ambientes externos.

Alto Brillo Descubre Más

Interactivo1

Interactivo

Conoce las pantallas interactivas de LG con una avanzada tecnología táctil.

Interactivo Descubre Más

Accesorios1

Accesorios

Optimiza tu espacio con nuestros atractivos accesorios.

Accesorios Descubre Más

Especial1

Especial

Experimenta comunicación efectiva e innovadora, desarrollada para requisitos específicos de negocios.

Especial Descubre Más

OLED SIGNAGE

OLED SIGNAGE

Conoce OLED, las pantallas con pixeles auto iluminados que otorgan una excelente calidad de imagen.

OLED SIGNAGE Descubre Más

Descubre

Descubre1

OLED Transparente>

Descubre2

OLED Curvo>

Descubre3

OLED Plano>

Descubre4>

OLED Pro Monitor>

LED Signage1

LED Signage

La señalización LED de LG consta de una amplia gama de señalización interior y exterior que ofrece experiencias llamativas con tecnología líder en la industria. revolucionando la forma de hacer negocios.

LED Signage Descubre Más

Descubre

Descubre1

LED Interior>

Descubre2

LED Exterior>

Descubre3

LED Magnit>

Descubre4

LED Cinema>

Descubre5

LED transparente>

Soluciones por industria

Supersign2

Supersign

LG Digital Signage se compromete a ofrecer soluciones
tecnológicas integrales e indispensables junto a los últimos
productos digitales.

Supersign Descubre Más

Descubre

Descubre1

Supersign CMS>

solución integral que respalda la creación y gestión de contenido digital.

Descubre2

Supersign control+>

Una solución optimizada para controlar y monitorear la señalización de forma remota.

Descubre3

Signage 365 Care>

Un eficiente servicio de diagnóstico de fallas y control remoto.

Catálogos/Dimensiones

Catálogos/Dimensiones

Manual

Manual

Software

Software

Video

Video

Supersign2

Hotel TV

Con la solución LG Pro: Centric enfocada a las necesidades hoteleras,

administre y cree contenido personalizado para su huesped de

manera sencilla y facil.

Hotel TV Descubre Más
LG_SIGNAGE
Descárguelo Ahora

