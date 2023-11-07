About Cookies on This Site

Multi V S

LG MULTI V S es una solución VRF compacta pero potente para uso residencial y pequeñas oficinas que

proporciona un alto rendimiento con reducidos costes operativos. Descubra MULTI V S, más

pequeño, más potente y más ecológico.

LED Exterior

Multi V S

Un sistema VRF más compacto, potente y ecológico para uso residencial y pequeñas oficinas.

Características Aplicación de la Solución Línea de Productos
Características
Serie Ultra Light

Tamaño Compacto y Peso Ligero

El ventilador MULTI V S 1 incluye la tecnología y la eficiencia del modelo de dos ventiladores. Con su tamaño compacto y su peso ligero, proporciona una mejor imagen exterior y hace que la instalación sea mucho más fácil.

*Rango de pequeña capacidad asegurando 4, 5 y 6 HP.

Eco-Conscious Refrigerant

MULTI V S cuenta con refrigerante R32 de bajo PCG*, lo que reduce la carga de refrigerante** y el coste asociado.

Ocean Black Fin de Gran Resistencia

El revestimiento negro con resina epoxi mejorada proporciona una gran protección contra diversas condiciones externas corrosivas.

*R32 con un 68 % menos de PCG (potencial de calentamiento global).
** 23% menos de carga de refrigerante.

D10_LSVP-Banner-LGcom

Compresor R1 Exclusivo de LG

MULTI V S está equipado con el compresor R1. Su estructura de

espiral híbrida amplía el rango de operación, mientras que la

estructura de compresión del eje al fondo minimiza el desperdicio

de energía. Además, se reducen el ruido y las vibraciones.

Control de Doble Sensor

El control de doble sensor detecta tanto la humedad como la temperatura para un funcionamiento económico y confortable. En los días de verano con alta humedad, el aire más frío se descarga para una rápida eliminación del calor latente. Y en los días secos de verano con poca humedad, se descarga un aire más suave para que la habitación esté menos seca.

D10_LSVP-Banner-LGcom

Control Remoto Desde Cualquier Lugar

Con la aplicación ThinQ™, los usuarios pueden controlar el

sistema de refrigeración en cualquier momento y desde cualquier

lugar. El acceso remoto al sistema de refrigeración proporciona a

los usuarios la máxima comodidad.

*Accesorio requerido: PWFMDD200 (módem Wi-Fi LG).

Monitorización Simple a Través de LG MV

LG MV (vista de monitorización) permite a los ingenieros inspeccionar y monitorizar fácilmente la unidad de aire acondicionado.

Se Interconecta con El Sistema de La Red Doméstica

El sistema de control ampliable se puede interconectar con dispositivos de terceros, como sensores e instalaciones de edificios, así como aires acondicionados. Hace que la gestión del edificio sea inteligente al establecer una lógica optimizada para el sitio.

MULTI V S es una solución apta para1

Multi V S Es Una Solución Apta Para

D10_LSVP-Banner-LGcom

Línea de Productos Multi V S

Serie Ultra Light

Solicite la información de compra para obtener más detalles sobre el producto y nos pondremos en contacto con usted pronto.

Información de Compra Más Información

Descarga de Catálogos, Folletos y Documentos

IR