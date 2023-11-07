About Cookies on This Site

Soluciones de Calefaccion (AWHP)

LG AWHP es un sistema altamente eficiente que permite la calefacción del espacio, calefacción del suelo, refrigeración y suministro de agua caliente. Cuanto más tiempo se utilice, más energía se puede ahorrar.

THERMA V3

Therma V

THERMA V de LG es un sistema de bomba de calor aire-agua (AWHP) que ofrece una solución de calefacción, refrigeración y agua caliente.

Bomba de calor aire-agua (AWHP)1

Bomba de Calor Aire-agua (AWHP)

La AWHP es un sistema que ofrece una solución de calefacción de espacios, calefacción por losa radiante, refrigeración y suministro de agua caliente. Este sistema se puede instalar en su hogar nuevo, o bien reemplazar las calderas en su hogar actual.

Reducción del costo de la calefacción1

Reducción del Costo de la Calefacción

THERMA V es, aproximadamente, hasta 4 veces más eficiente que las calderas. Cuanto más tiempo lo use, más podrá ahorrar en costos de calefacción. Calcule cuánto puede ahorrar con THERMA V usando el Simulador de consumo de energía.

Solución de energía renovable1

Solución de Energía Renovable

THERMA V utiliza el 75％ de la energía natural absorbida del aire exterior, mientras que el 25％ restante proviene de fuentes de electricidad. THERMA V reduce significativamente las emisiones de CO2, en comparación con las calderas de gas o gasoil.