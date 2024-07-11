Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Parlante LG XBOOM XG2T | Resistencia al polvo y agua IP67 | Diseño portable

XG2TBK

Parlante LG XBOOM XG2T | Resistencia al polvo y agua IP67 | Diseño portable

Front View

Un hombre sentado en el suelo escuchando música con un LG XBOOM Go XG2T colgado en su mochila.

Potencia tus aventuras cotidianas

Te acompaña a donde sea que vayas. Sumérgete en un sonido potente con nuestro parlante LG XBOOM Go.

Potencia de sonido 

Pequeño y poderoso

Potencia tu música con Sound Boost. Ajusta los bajos y agudos a tu gusto para una experiencia auditiva única.

Potentes gráficos de sonido salen del LG XBOOM Go XG2T para mostrar el aumento de sonido.

Algoritmo para Mejora de bajos 

Graves potentes incluso a volúmenes suaves como un susurro

No te perderás los detalles de tus canciones favoritas. Mejoramos nuestro algoritmo de bajos para ofrecer graves consistentemente ricos incluso a volúmenes bajos.

Soundwaves muestra el algoritmo de mejora de sonidos graves de LG XBOOM Go XG2T.

Enlázate en tu música.
Dale vida a tu día con un toque de ritmo.

  • StanbyME se coloca en el centro del mueble , y la pantalla del televisor muestra la imagen de la portada del álbum de música Jazz.
  • StanbyME se coloca en el dormitorio junto a una cómoda cama. La pantalla muestra la imagen de la portada de un álbum de música.
  • StanbyME está situado en medio de una tienda de bicicletas. Está mirando hacia atrás.
  • StanbyME está situado justo delante de un escritorio lleno de una revista y pequeñas plantas. La pantalla muestra una colección de diferentes plantas.
  • StanbyME está situado en un jardín botánico blanco, mirando hacia adelante. La pantalla muestra un primer plano de una planta de hojas verdes.
  • Vista posterior de primer plano de StanbyME

Cuerda ajustable 

Listo para el viaje

Lleva tu música a cualquier lugar y en cualquier momento.

Images of LG XBOOM Go XG2T in Lifestyle.

Estándares militares

Dureza de grado militar, resistente en todas partes

Potencia al máximo todas tus aventuras al aire libre con el XG2T. Probado y certificado según los estándares militares de EE. UU., este dispositivo ofrece una durabilidad comprobada y un rendimiento óptimo.

LG XBOOM Go XG2 standing on the rock to show Military Standards.

IP67

No te preocupes por el agua y el polvo

La resistencia al agua IP67 permite que tu XBOOM XG2 aguante todas las emociones y derrames. Disfruta de la música sin preocupaciones.

*La clasificación IP67 es la combinación de IP6X e IPX7. IP6X significa estanqueidad al polvo para que no entre polvo y protección completa contra el contacto. IPX7 es protección contra los efectos de la inmersión en agua, basada en condiciones de prueba para inmersión en hasta 1 metro de agua durante hasta 30 minutos. No recomendado para uso en la playa o la piscina.

Batería de larga duración, hasta 10 hrs 

La música nunca se detiene

Con 10 horas de duración de la batería, podrás disfrutar de tu música en cualquier momento.

*La duración real de la batería varía según la conectividad de la red y el uso de iluminación.

*Según las pruebas de calidad internas de LGE, la batería del altavoz dura hasta 10 horas respectivamente con un 50 % de volumen y cuando el ecualizador y el LED están apagados.

Speaker Phone

Contesta llamadas al instante

Utiliza el altavoz como un teléfono y responde llamadas de forma manos libres al recibirlas. XG2T garantiza que no te pierdas ni una sola llamada en medio de la acción.
