About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help

LG LABS

LG LABS

La vida es buena cuando una idea experimental es capaz de abrir nuevas formas de vivir.

brid.zzz es una solución inteligente para el cuidado del sueño
que mide las ondas cerebrales en tiempo real

Desarrollado con la última tecnología de LG Electronics, los datos acumulados del patrón de sueño medidos con el sensor de ondas cerebrales en tiempo real de brid.zzz proporcionan una solución optimizada de cuidado personal del sueño con una aplicación para mejorar la calidad del sueño.

1. Medición de ondas cerebrales en tiempo real
La fase del sueño se analiza en tiempo real con unos tapones de oído con sensores que detectan y miden las ondas cerebrales en tiempo real.

2. Sonido Binaural Dinámico
El sonido binaural dinámico se adapta a una gama más amplia de frecuencias de ondas cerebrales para inducir un sueño aún más profundo, a diferencia del sonido binaural estático, que adapta las ondas cerebrales a una frecuencia fija.
Brid.zzz ofrece un sonido binaural dinámico y estático en la aplicación.

3. Cuidado del sueño personalizado
Se realizan ajustes en tiempo real dando distintos tipos de estímulos para adaptarse al estado de sueño de cada usuario.

Vive al máximo el ciclismo en casa con Excicle.

excicle ofrece la experiencia completa del "ciclismo de estudio" y del "ciclismo al aire libre" con el modo conmutable del motor de rueda libre.

1. Ciclismo virtual y ciclismo en estudio disponibles con una sola bicicleta
Bicicleta estática de interior con motor de rueda libre de modo conmutable y ofrece "clases de estudio" y sesiones de "ciclismo virtual".

2. Una amplia selección de contenidos personalizables según las preferencias.
Entre 50 y 100 programas de formación disponibles, elija entre "Clases de pilotaje en estudio", "Paseos virtuales" o "Paseos por el paisaje" para adaptarse a sus preferencias personales.
(En el CES 2023 se impartirán 3 clases de pilotaje en estudio y 11 paseos por escenarios).

3. Un diseño sencillo y moderno que se integra al interior del hogar
Como equipo de fitness para el hogar, excicle ha sido diseñado para complementar los entornos de vida modernos.

Pluspot es una estación de carga inalámbricapara la micromovilidad + una aplicación

pluspot es un servicio combinado de aplicación y estación de carga inalámbrica para micromóviles como solución para los dispositivos sin puerto que abarrotan las calles de las ciudades de todo el mundo.

Pluspot no sólo ayuda a los usuarios a ubicar fácilmente y cargar con seguridad los microdispositivos de movilidad, sino que también funciona como estación organizadora de los dispositivos sin base que hacen un caos de las calles de la comunidad.
Además, cualquier usuario que participe en este "plogging con e-scooter" puede ganar puntos equivalentes a dinero para tiendas y cafeterías.

Desde la perspectiva del negocio de la micromovilidad, la estación de carga inalámbrica, que carga simplemente estacionando, ha ayudado a los operadores de micromovilidad a superar los problemas operativos, como la carga y la reubicación de los dispositivos.

pluspot es la próxima acción de ESG de LG Electronics que mejora toda nuestra sociedad, comunidad, industria empresarial relacionada y las personas.

Monster Shoe Club :
LG Electonics ofrece una experiencia Phygital

Monster Shoes Club (Monshoecl) es un proyecto PFP(Profile Picture) NFT de calzado presentado con los nuevos productos de LG Electronics, LG Styler™ ShoeCase y ShoeCare. Ofrece una experiencia sin problemas de recogida y gestión de zapatos reales y virtuales.
El Monshoecl de 5.500 animaciones fue creado por Generative Art. La historia de Monshoecl va desde zapatos hechos con pedazos de basura hasta zapatos con energía del futuro. Con el lanzamiento del producto en Corea del Sur en 2023, el servicio ThinQ Shoelife permite recoger y gestionar juntos los zapatos reales y Monshoecl. Además, estamos planeando dos experiencias nuevas y únicas para los clientes. Habrá un servicio AR en el que podrás probarte virtualmente las zapatillas NFT. Además, en Zepeto, los avatares pueden pasear por el metaverso usando Monshoecl.
Únete a LG Electronics como propietario de Monshoecl NFT y participa en nuestro viaje hacia el hogar del futuro.

HoverGym, el inicio de un entrenamiento personal real

HoverGym es una eficiente «solución inteligente para entrenar en casa», posible gracias a la combinación del potente motor doble DD de LG Electronics, el control háptico y las tecnologías inteligentes.

La potente tecnología del motor aumenta o reduce suavemente la carga de peso según la petición del usuario.

La aplicación ofrece entrenamiento personal uno a uno, incluida la corrección postural y motivaciones para entrenar.