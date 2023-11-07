We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
PC All in One IPS Full HD 21.5"
Todas las especificaciones
-
Sistema Operativo
-
Windows 10 Home / 64bit(DM)
-
Procesador
-
Intel Celeron N3450 Quad Core (1.1GHz, L2 Cache 2MB, TDP 6W)
-
Gráficos
-
Intel HD Graphics
-
Memoria Interna
-
4GB (DDR3L 1600MHz, SODIMM 1 ranuras)
-
Almacenamiento
-
500GB HDD (SATA3, 5400rpm)
-
Pantalla
-
21.5" ( 54.6cm) FHD (1920*1080) IPS LCD Non-Touch
-
Webcam
-
HD Webcam con Micrófono
-
Audio
-
HD Audio
-
Altavoces
-
Stereo (4.0W x 2)
-
Wireless
-
Intel Dual Band Wireless-AC 3168 (AGN/AC 1x1, Dual Band, BT Combo)
-
LAN
-
10/100 Gigabit
-
BT
-
BT 4.0
-
USB 3.0
-
2
-
USB 2.0
-
2
-
HDMI
-
1
-
LG Control Center
-
Sí
-
LG On Screen Display 3
-
Sí
-
LG DnA Center Plus
-
Sí
-
LG Easy Guide
-
Sí
-
LG Reader Mode
-
Sí
-
Microsoft Office 2016 (30 Days Trial)
-
Sí
Qué opina la gente
