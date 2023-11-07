About Cookies on This Site

14Z970-E

Especificaciones

Reseñas

Soporte

14Z970-E

14Z970-E

14Z970-E

Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

GENERAL

Procesador

Intel Core i5-7200U (2.50GHz, Turbo up to 3.10GHz, L3 Cache 3MB)

Sistema Operativo

Windows 10 Home (64bit)

Memoria de sistema

8GB (DDR4 2133MHz)

Pantalla

35.5cm (14.0) FHD(1920*1080) IPS LCD

Gráficos

Intel HD Graphics 620

Almacenamiento

256GB (mSATA, M.2 2280)

Webcam

HD Webcam with Mic

Audio

HD Audio with DTS Headphone-X

Speaker

Stereo Speaker (1.0W x 2)

Seguridad

HDD Security

Batería

34.61W

Adaptador AC

40W 2Pin

Botón

Power

LED

Power, DC-In, HDD

Dimensiones

323.4 x 211.8 x 14.5~16.5 mm

Peso

870 g

CONEXIONES

Wireless

Intel Dual Band Wireless-AC 8265 (802.11ac, 2x2, Dual Band, BT Combo)

LAN

10/100 with RJ45 Gender

BT

BT 4.1

INPUT DEVICE

Keyboard

Full Size Backlit Keyboard (80 Keys) 

Pointing Device

Touch Pad

EXPANSION SLOT

MMC

4-in-1 (SD, SDHC, SDXC, MMC)

I/O PORT

HP-OUT

Si

USB 3.0

Si (x2, One Port support Fast Charge/Sleep&Charge),Type C (x1

HDMI

Si

DC-in

Si

S/W APLICACIONES PRE-INSTALADAS EN ESCRITORIO

LG Control Center

Si

LG Update Center

Si

LG Power Manager

Si

LG Easy Guide / Troubleshooting Guide

Si

LG Reader Mode

Si

LG On Screen Display 3

Si

Microsoft Office 2016 (30 Days Trial)

Si

DTS Headphone-X

Si

