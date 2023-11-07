We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
El más liviano del mercado
Todas las especificaciones
-
Sistema Operativo
-
Windows 10 Home
-
Procesador
-
Intel® Core™ i7 (i7-6500U)
-
Memoria de sistema
-
Max 8GB (DDR3L 1600MHz)
-
Pantalla
-
39.6cm(15.6") FHD(1920*1080) IPS LCD
-
Gráficos
-
Intel HD Graphics 520
-
Webcam
-
HD
-
Audio
-
HD Audio
-
Speaker
-
Stereo Speaker (1.0W x 2), Internal Mic.
-
Seguridad
-
HDD Security
-
Batería
-
2 Cell (Li-Polymer / 4495mAh / 34.61Wh)
-
Adaptador AC
-
40W 2pin - Wall-mount 'I' type for Korea & Brazil (White/Black) - Desktop type for USA (DOE Lv.6, White/Black) + Power cord - Desktop type for India (450V Cap., Black only) + Power cord - Desktop type for Global (except Korea/Brazil/USA/India, Black only) + Power cord
-
Botón
-
PWR
-
LED
-
PWR, DC-In, HDD
-
Dimensiones
-
357.6 mm x 228.4 mm x 16.8 mm
-
Peso
-
980 g
-
HP-OUT
-
Si (4Pole Headset US Type)
-
USB 3.0
-
Si (x2. One Porte support Fast Charge/Sleep&Charge)
-
USB 2.0
-
Si (x1)
-
USB 3.0 (Type C)
-
Si (x1)
-
DC-in
-
Si
-
Internal Mic HDMI
-
Si
-
Kensington Lock
-
Si
-
SSD
-
256GB
-
Wireless
-
Intel Dual Band Wireless-AC 7265 (AGN/AC 2x2, BT Combo)
-
LAN
-
10/100 or Gigabit with RJ45 Gender
-
BT
-
BT 4.0 LE (Combo with WLAN)
-
LTE
-
Ninguno
-
Keyboard
-
Full Size 97Key(US) or 98Key(UK) w/ Numeric Keypad
-
Pointing Device
-
Touch Pad w/ Scroll & Gesture Function
-
MMC
-
Micro-SD
-
LG Control Center
-
Si
-
LG Update Center
-
Si
-
LG Easy Guide / Troubleshooting Guide
-
Si
-
LG Reader Mode
-
Si
-
LG Security Center (Incluye LG Anti-Theft)
-
Si
-
LG Launcher
-
Si
-
Intel WiDi (Intel WLAN Only)
-
Si
-
Microsoft Office 2013 (30 Dasy Trial)
-
Si
-
McAfee Internet Security (365 days for Korea, 90days Trial for Global)
-
Si
-
(*)
-
Aplica para el modelo 15Z960 de 0,980gr.
Qué opina la gente
Ofertas exclusivas para tí
-
Manual y software
Descarga manuales de producto y el software más reciente para tu producto.
-
Diagnosticar
Encuentra videos instructivos útiles para tu producto.
-
Garantía
Revisa la información de garantía de tu producto aquí.
-
Repuestos y accesorios
Descubre accesorios para tu producto.
-
Registra tu producto
Registra tu producto para obtener un soporte más rápido.
-
Soporte para tu producto LG
Encuentra manuales, solución de problemas y la garantía de tu producto LG.
-
Rastrear mi orden
Realiza un seguimiento de tu pedido o encuentra respuestas a tus preguntas.
-
Solicita una reparación
Solicita el servicio de reparación cómodamente en línea.