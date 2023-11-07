About Cookies on This Site

LG OLED TV 65E6P

Especificaciones

Reseñas

Soporte

LG OLED TV 65E6P

65E6P

LG OLED TV 65E6P

Todas las especificaciones

MÓDULO

Panel

OLED

Tamaño

65''

Resolución

OLED UHD 4K

Tasa Refresco Panel

120 MEMC

CALIDAD DE IMAGEN Y SONIDO

Procesador

Quad Core

OLED HDR

Si

Speaker System

2.2 Speaker System

Potencia Sonido

40W

Dolby Digital Decoder

Si

Hi-Fi Audio

Si

OLED Surround

Si

Harman/Kardon Sound

Si

4K Upscaler

Si

SMART TV

Web OS

Si

Magic Remote

Incluido

Wifi

Incorporado

Smartphone Remote Support

Si

Navegador Web

Si

CINEMA 3D

Conversor 2D a 3D

Si

Control de Profundidad 3D

Si

3D Sound Zooming

Si

Anteojos 3D

2

OTROS

Sintonizador Digital

Si

Intelligent Sensor

Si

Smart Energy Saving

Audio Codec

AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, DTS-HD, DTS Express, RA, WMA, apt-X

ENTRADAS/SALIDAS

HDMI

4

USB 2.0

2

USB 3.0

1

RF in

Component In (Y,Pb,Pr + Audio)

1

AV In

1

Digital Audio Out (Optical)

1

LAN

1

MEDIDAS(ANCHO X ALTO X PROFUNDIDAD)

Sin Base 65''

1460.5 x 894.08 x 55

Con Base 65''

1460.5 x 894.08 x 200

