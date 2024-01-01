Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
En gittervisning af albums med Apple Music-logoet overlejret, med LG OLED og Dolby Atmos-logo nedenfor.

Få 3 gratis måneder med Apple Music

Over 100 millioner sange, alle uden reklamer. Oplev desuden Spatial Audio med Dolby Atmos for lyd, der omgiver dig.

Nemt at indløse

Tilbuddet indløses ganske enkelt ved at åbne Apple Music-appen på dit LG TV.

En markør klikker på Musik på webOS-hjemmesiden og åbner Musik-siden med Apple Music og andre musikstreaming-tjenester.

Over 100 millioner sange, helt uden reklamer.

En gittervisning af albums med Apple Music-logoet overlejret.

Og du kan opleve rumlig lyd, der omgiver dig, med Dolby Atmos.

Apple Music-grænsefladen viser opdaterede playlister og tilpassede forslag med Dolby Atmos-logoet nedenunder.

Nyd Apple Music på LG-enheder

Tillbuddet er tilgængeligt i Apple Music-appen på udvalgte LG 4K- og 8K Smart TV-modeller fra 2018-2024. StanbyME- og StanbyME Go-TV-modeller, 2022-2024 LG MyView™ Smart Monitor-modeller.

LG StandbyME, et LG TV med LG Soundbar og LG-monitor viser alle Apple Music.