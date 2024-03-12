About Cookies on This Site

US760H 系列 - 75 吋酒店商用電視

功能

圖庫

規格

支援

US760H 系列 - 75 吋酒店商用電視

75US760H0CD

US760H 系列 - 75 吋酒店商用電視

(1)
正視圖連填充圖片

4K 超高清 NanoCell 酒店電視

US760H 採用 NanoCell 顯示器， 擁有超高清解像度，呈現生動細節及無瑕畫面。具備 Pro:Centric 功能，透過中央管理系統為客房的電視輕鬆進行管理、配置和更新。

酒店桌上的電視播放著生動明亮的畫面。

* 75 吋
* 所有圖片僅供參考。

純淨色彩塑造真實 4K 影像

採用先進的 NanoCell 技術，色譜廣泛而精準真實， 透過 4K 影像探索更清晰奪目的觀賞體驗。

NanoCell 電視和 LG 傳統電視之間的比較，畫面顯示葉子上的露珠。

* 75 吋

納米邊框 更添高雅氣息

採用極細納米邊框設計，與家居佈局融為一體，用家可專心一意享受令人沉醉的順暢觀賞體驗。

電視的邊框非常薄，可以減少屏幕和實物之間的差距，讓螢幕上的斑馬看上去靈動真實。

* 75 吋

Pro:Centric Direct

酒店內容管理方案 Pro:Centric Direct 提供簡單易用的編輯工具，讓用家簡單一按即可輕鬆履行服務及 IP 網絡遙距管理。Pro:Centric Direct 方案提供定制介面以助輕鬆編輯介面，同時有效管理房內的所有電視。
PCD 版本通過 LG 自然語言處理 (NLP) ，透過物聯網於室內進行控制及語音控制。與物聯網技術和語音相關的功能將以人工智能科技成就新一代酒店客房。

一個男人正在通過伺服器利用 Pro:Centric Direct 方案來控制酒店電視的內容和設定。

* 某些設備與物聯網和語音控制功能的兼容性可能較低。訂購前，請聯絡 LG 銷售團隊，以確認兼容性。
一台電視正在使用 webOS 5.0 的「畫廊」模式，呈現一件藝術品。

LG webOS 5.0 創新功能

盡情探索最新的 LG 智能電視功能，新增「Mood Display」及「Gallery Mode」，讓用家於電視上自定時鐘及開啟「Gallery Mode」，配合生活空間佈局。

一台電視配備能與其它設備連接的 Soft AP，即「虛擬」Wi-Fi 功能。

Soft AP

軟件存取點 (Soft AP) 是「虛擬」的 Wi-Fi 無線上網功能，使用電視作為無線熱點，讓住客將自己的裝置連接至 Soft AP。當中支援「Bridge Mode」連接模式，讓管理員掌握房內的 Soft AP 資訊，例如訊號水平及 Soft AP 密碼等等。

* Soft AP 應設定於開啟電視後顯示的安裝選項。
* 智能鏡像或無法同時運作。

LG 商用電視正在播放附有圖像的歡迎字句。

歡迎畫面

LG 商用電視可播放多張圖像，讓住客步入酒店房間一刻就能看到更多不同歡迎字句，有賓至如歸的感覺。

一個人正在用「酒店模式」控制電視設定。

酒店模式
(公共顯示模式)

由選擇頻道以至調校音量，商用區的電視設定均由用家全權控制。透過公共顯示模式，亦可按需要在電視恢復默認設定。

顯示器的設定數據可以儲存在 USB 上，並傳輸到其他顯示器。

USB 複製

透過 USB 數據複製功能，有效地管理多部顯示屏的運作。數據可複製至某部顯示屏的 USB，並透過插入 USB 發送至其他顯示屏，而無須逐一設定各部顯示屏。

配備遙控器的機頂盒正在控制 LG 商用電視。

IR 輸出

透過互動機頂盒，即可使用單一遙控操控所有 LG 商用電視。

* 視電視機型號而定，此功能可能會受限。

列印

所有規格

影片

  • AI Picture Pro

    -

  • Game Optimizer

    -

  • HDR_HDR 10 Pro

  • HDR_HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)

資訊

  • 類別

    Pro:Centric Smart

廣播系統

  • Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)

    PAL-I, PAL BG/DK, NTSC-M

  • Digital

    DTMB

  • 圖文電視（自動圖文電視）

    -

標準

  • EMC

    CE

  • 其他

    -

  • 安全

    CB

電源規格

  • 耗電量（最大）

    307W

  • 耗電量（標準）

    252W

  • 電源供應（電壓，Hz）

    AC 100~240V 50/60Hz

  • 待機耗電量

    0.5W 以下

SUPERSIGN 軟件兼容性

  • CMS(Premium)

    -

  • Control / Control Plus

    -

  • LG Connected Care

    -

  • Simple Editor

    -

配件

  • 電源線

    -

  • 遙控類型

    S-Con / MMR（選項）

直向功能（醫院）

  • 健康耳機模式

  • Pillow Speaker

    -

  • 保護殼（玻璃）

    -

機械

  • Credenza/安全螺絲孔

    -

  • Kensington Lock

  • 鎖定板（方便安裝）

    -

  • VESA 兼容

    600 x 400 mm

標準（歐盟_新標籤 (`21.3~)）

  • HDR 等級

    -

  • HDR 開啟模式

    -

  • SDR 等級

    -

  • SDR 開啟模式

    -

音訊（音效）

  • AI Acoustic Tuning

    是（就緒，需要 MMR）

  • AI Sound

  • LG Sound Sync

  • 喇叭（音訊輸出）

    40W

顯示

  • 亮度（標準）

    400 nit

  • 解像度

    4K 超高清 (3,840 x 2,160)

  • 大小（吋）

    75

標準（歐盟_舊標籤 (~`21.3)）

  • 平均每年耗電量 (kWh)

    -

  • ErP 等級

    -

  • 亮度比 (%)

    -

  • 運行耗電量

    -

直向功能（企業/零售）

  • Crestron 認證兼容性

    -

  • BEACON

  • CISCO 認證兼容性

    -

  • DPM (Digital Power Management)

    -

  • Embedded CM (Contents Manager)

    -

  • Embedded GM (Group Manager)

    -

  • 故障處理

    -

  • NTP 伺服器設定

    -

  • NTP 同步定時器

  • Play Via URL

    -

  • Promota / Mobile CMS

    -

  • RTC（即時時鐘）

  • 時間排定

    -

  • 直向設置

    -

  • Video Tag

    是（2 段影片）

尺寸/重量

  • 邊框闊度（左/右/上/下，不連邊框）

    6.1/6.1/6.1/18.7 mm

  • 邊框闊度（左/右/上/下，連邊框）

    12.1/12.1/12.1/21.2 mm

  • 運送尺寸（闊 x 高 x 深）

    1823 x 228 x 1126 mm

  • 尺寸（不連支架）（闊 x 高 x 深）

    1674 x 64.6 x 966 mm

  • 尺寸（連支架）（闊 x 高 x 深）

    1674 x 362 x 1031 mm

  • 運送重量

    48.1 kg

  • 重量（無支架）

    37.7 kg

  • 重量（連支架）

    38.4 kg

款待解決方案

  • Pro:Idiom (DRM)

  • 其他 DRM

    -

  • Pro:Centric Cloud

    -

  • Pro:Centric Direct

  • Pro:Centric Server

  • Pro:Centric Smart

  • Pro:Centric V

  • Pro:Idiom Media (DRM)

  • Quick Menu (Customizable Portal)

  • webRTC（即時通訊）

智慧功能

  • Screen Share

  • AOD

    -

  • Bluetooth

  • 藍牙音訊播放

  • DIAL

  • Gallery Mode

  • HDMI-ARC

    是 (HDMI2)

  • Home Office

    -

  • IoT

  • Magic Remote 神奇遙控兼容性

    是（就緒）

  • Mood Display

  • Multi-View

    -

  • Soft AP

  • 語音識別（獨立式/解決方案）

  • webOS version

    webOS 5.0

  • 網頁瀏覽器

  • Wi-Fi

連接性

  • CI 槽

    -

  • 音訊線路輸出 (3.5 毫米手機插孔)

    -

  • AV 輸入

    -

  • 元件輸入 (Y、Pb、Pr-影片）

    -

  • 直流電適配器輸入

    -

  • 數碼音訊輸出（光纖）

  • ECI（RJ12 插孔）

    -

  • 擴充插槽（60 針）

    -

  • 外置揚聲器輸出（3.5 毫米手機插孔）

  • 外部紅外線輸入

    -

  • HDMI 輸入

    是 (3ea)

  • 耳機輸出

  • 只限 LG SVC（手機插孔類型）

    -

  • MPI 連接埠（RJ12 插孔）

    -

  • PC 音訊輸入

    -

  • 枕式喇叭介面（6 針）

    -

  • PoC（同軸供電）

    -

  • 射頻輸入

    是 (1ea)

  • RGB 輸入 (D-sub 15 針) - PC

    -

  • RJ45（使用目的）

    2 (Ethernet, Aux)

  • RS-232C (D-Sub 9 針/手機插孔)

    是（手機插孔）

  • 電視連接配置（手機插孔類型）

    -

  • USB（版本）

    是 (2ea / 2.0)

款待功能

  • Instant ON

  • b-LAN

    -

  • Conformal Coating

    -

  • 診斷

    是（IP 遙控）

  • 節能模式

    -

  • Enterprise Mode

    -

  • External Power Out

  • External Speaker Out / Line Out

    是（外置喇叭輸出）

  • EzManager

  • 全觸控螢幕

    -

  • Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu

  • HTNG-CEC (Version)

    是 (1.4)

  • Insert Image

  • 紅外線輸出

    是（RS-232C、HDMI）

  • Lock mode

    是（有限）

  • Mobile Remote

    -

  • 多元紅外線代碼

  • One Channel Map

  • Port Block

  • RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility

  • Simplink(HDMI-CEC) (Version)

    是 (1.4)

  • SNMP

  • USB 自動播放/播放+

    -

  • USB Cloning

  • V-Lan Tag

  • 射頻喚醒

  • Welcome Screen (Splash Image)

  • Welcome Video

  • WOL

設計

  • 正面色彩

    Ceramic BK (Cinema Screen)

  • 支架類型

    2 杆

  • 工具名稱

    NANO85