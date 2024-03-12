About Cookies on This Site

LG Pro:Centric 軟件

專業的解決方案重新定義酒店業的賓客體驗，

由 LG Pro:Centric 技術提供。

LG Pro:Centric Direct

支援簡單編輯工具並提供各種解決方案的酒店內容管理系統。

了解更多 詢價購買

LG Pro:Centric V

專為 RF 基礎設施而設計的酒店內容管理系統，讓酒店能夠更有效地傳遞資訊。

了解更多 詢價購買

LG SuperSign 軟件

LG SuperSign 是電子顯示屏整合管理不可或缺的全面軟件解決方案。LG SuperSign 可簡化內容的建立和分發，以及進行集中監控，協助您的企業節省時間，並在多個地點更有效地運作。

LG SuperSign 內容管理系統

業界權威的軟件解決方案，提供多種內容管理功能，增強可用性。

了解更多 詢價購買

LG SuperSign QSR

優化的內容管理解決方案，特別適用於快餐店和餐飲店。

了解更多 詢價購買

LG SuperSign Control+

遙距監控軟件解決方案。

了解更多 詢價購買

LG SuperSign WB

電視幕牆的白平衡校準軟件 · 支援感應器校準 (基本) 及 DSLR 校準 (可選)。

了解更多 詢價購買