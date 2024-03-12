We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27 吋 8MP 醫療臨床檢查顯示器
* 8MP（Mega Pixel）：4K 3840x2160
*DICOM (Digital Imaging and Communications in Medicine)：標準適用於在醫療領域使用的監示器的灰度色調特性。
*動態同步模式僅適用於 60Hz 輸入源。
所有規格
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
6.2
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
4.7
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
10.1
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
不支援
-
HDR Effect
不支援
-
DICOM Compliant
支援
-
Hot Key
不支援
-
HW Calibration
硬件校正就緒
-
Brightness stabilization
支援
-
Auto Luminance Sensor
不支援
-
Flicker Safe
支援
-
Presence Sensor
不支援
-
Front Sensor
不支援
-
Reader Mode
支援
-
Color Temperature
6500K/8500K/9300K/Manual(5000K~10000K)
-
Pathology Mode
不支援
-
Super Resolution+
支援
-
Rotation & Mirror Mode
不支援
-
Failover Input Switch
不支援
-
Focus View
不支援
-
Light Box Mode
不支援
-
Lighting
不支援
-
Black Stabilizer
不支援
-
PBP
2PBP
-
PIP
不支援
-
Smart Energy Saving
支援
CONNECTIVITY
-
3G-SDI
不支援
-
12G-SDI
不支援
-
Composite (Resolution)
不支援
-
S-Video
不支援
-
Component (Resolution)
不支援
-
RS-232
不支援
-
D-Sub
不支援
-
DVI-D
不支援
-
HDMI
支援 (2組)
-
DisplayPort
支援 (1組)
-
Thunderbolt
不支援
-
Daisy Chain
不支援
-
USB Upstream Port
支援 (1組/ver3.0)
-
USB Downstream Port
支援 (2組/ver3.0)
-
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
POWER
-
Type
外部電源（變壓器)
-
DC Output
19V, 3.42A
-
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
65W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
少於 0.3W
STANDARD
-
KGMP
支援
-
KC (for Rep. of Korea)
支援
-
RoHS
支援
-
REACH
支援
-
WEEE
支援
-
MFDS
支援
-
IP(Front/Except for front)
不支援
-
Vandal-proof
不支援
-
UL (cUL)
支援
-
IEC (IEC 60601-1 / IEC 60601-1-2)
支援
-
EN (EN 60601-1 / EN 60601-1-2)
支援
-
IEC (IEC 60950-1 / IEC 55032, 55024)
支援
-
EN (EN 60950-1 / EN 55032, 55024)
支援
-
CE
支援
-
FDA
Class I
-
ISO13485
支援
-
GMP
支援
ACCESSORY
-
Power Cord
支援
-
Adapter
支援
-
Calibration Report (Paper)
支援
-
DVI-D (Color/Length)
不支援
-
HDMI (Color/Length)
支援
-
USB3.0 Upstream Cable
支援
-
D-Sub
不支援
-
Display Port
支援
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
27
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.1554 x 0.1554
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
350
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Color Bit
10bit
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
-
Surface Treatment
防眩光
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
SW APPLICATION
-
Qubyx
不支援
-
LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)
支援
-
Dual Controller
支援
MECHANICAL
-
Borderless Design
三邊近無邊框設計
-
Machanical Power Switch
不支援
-
OneClick Stand
支援
-
Display Position Adjustments
傾斜 / 高度 / Pivot 旋轉
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100