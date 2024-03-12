About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG SuperSign 軟體

ID_Software_00_Hero_M02_Standard_re

LG SuperSign 軟體

LG 致力為最新的電子顯示屏提供綜合全面的技術解決產品，亦有專為客戶業務而特別設計的方案，想您所想，滿足您的一概商業需求。

Subscribe our newsletter to get the latest updates!1

訂閱電子通訊
獲最新資料

訂閱電子通訊<br>獲最新資料 立即訂閱
軟體概覽 影片介紹

伺服器

SuperSign Lite

- 免費版本

- 單一用戶賬號

- 網路應用程式 ( 最多操作 50 個客戶內容）

- 基本顯示屏內容管理軟體

- 建立時間表並透過網路發佈

- 管理播放程式

了解更多

SuperSign W

- 高階版本

- 多個用戶賬號

- 網路應用程式 (最多操作 1,000 個客戶內容)

- 高階顯示屏內容管理軟體

- 支援 Video Wall 同步處理等功能

了解更多

內容編輯器

SuperSign 內容編輯器

- 免費版本

- 提供內容編輯範本，適用於 SuperSign W 及 Lite

了解更多

簡易內容編輯器

- 免費版本

- 單一用戶賬號

- 簡易顯示屏內容管理軟體

- 建立內容及播放列表，並透過USB播放功能發佈內容

了解更多

媒體編輯器

- 高階版本

- 單一用戶賬號

- 專業編輯器

- 參考編輯範本，自主設計顥示內容

 

了解更多

控制台

SuperSign C

- 免費版本

- 單一用戶賬號

- 顯示屏管理軟體

- 透過 RJ45 及 RS232C 遠程監控及控制操作

了解更多

SuperSign WB

- 免費版本

- 單一用戶賬號

- 白平衡調控軟體

- 感應器及相機功能

了解更多

LG 軟體 - 免費版本

LG 軟體 - 高階版本

ID_01_LGSuperSignSoftware_14_video

SuperSign 簡介

使用 SuperSign Software，讓您的業務變得卓越高效。 您可以通過簡單的方案管理內容，連接外部數據和控制設備。

*價格，推廣和庫存或因商店和網店而異。價格如有變更，恕不另行通知。數量有限請與零售商聯繫，以了解最終價格和庫存情況。

LG SuperSign 軟體為商業客戶提供不同方案。LG 電視, 電腦, 家電, 智能手機及美容產品LG 電子香港為您們創造了智能手機﹑電視及家庭影音設備，及家電等等，旨在幫助您與最重要的人連繫。 這或許意味著為您的家庭烹飪營養豐富且可口的飯菜，通過手機及流動裝置連繫心愛的人，共享您喜愛的照片，與您的孩子看電影或創建一個乾淨，舒適的地方慶祝重要時刻，您的每一刻都有我們的參與。LG 以您為本的產品提供創新的解決方案，使生活更美好。 更易於使用，易於控制，更造型時尚優美，和具環保特色，這通通都可於我們的家居產品及流動產品上見證：手機及流動裝置：為了幫助您保持連接您的方式，我們功能強大的智能手機，超薄平板電腦和智能手錶無縫地融入你的生活。下載最新的應用程序，網上購物，通訊，欣賞高質音樂，追踪你的健身數據或只是在網上瀏覽，均可以很容易透過手機及流動裝置做到這一切。電視及家庭娛樂：如果你想看你最喜歡的運動項目，最新的電影，喜歡的3D娛樂 - 或者只是想聽聽清晰度驚人的音樂 - 我們最新的電子產品可以幫助您體驗這一切。擁有絢麗畫面，逼真的色彩和環繞你的聲音，我們的產品將改變你的客廳變成一個驚人的家庭影院。家電：為了幫助您享受更美好生活，我們的家電集合了能於更短時間內清洗更多衣服的洗衣產品，為您的家庭以更有組織的方式存儲食品的雪櫃冰箱，並有提供清新潔淨的空氣的抽濕機及空氣清新機。科技產品：我們的電腦產品旨在為您提供擁有水晶般清晰的圖像，純黑色和豐富彩色的體驗，加上工作和娛樂需要的速度及功能，記憶維護和重要文件保護等，它們都可以一應幫你做到。美容產品：我們的家用美容產品系列是針對各種常見肌膚問題而研發，以嶄新科技喚回您的年輕肌膚，提供有效導入護膚品精華、清潔毛孔內污垢、激活肌底彈性、消除細紋、淨白緊緻的解決方案，喚回您的童顏肌膚，是您深層護理肌膚的個人美容顧問。瀏覽我們完整的 LG 電子產品，流動裝置，家用電器和家庭娛樂方案。

Copyright © 2009-2024 LG Electronics. All Rights Reserved

這是 LG Electronics 的官方網頁。如你想連結到 LG 集團或 LG 關聯企業，請按此。 (opens in a new tab)
LG Jeong-Do Management Ethics Hotline (opens in a new tab)