數碼戶外顯示屏 LBE

D01_ID_LED-Signage_hero_02_M03_LBE-DOOH_1554700996524

數碼戶外顯示屏 LBE

數碼戶外顯示屏 LBE 系列適用於固定室外安裝，採用超薄壓鑄鋁組件，可進行無縫拼合，並可自由調教，配置 4:3、8:9 和 16:9 的屏幕比例，是播放廣告的理想選擇。

數碼戶外顯示屏 LBE 產品及銷售查詢
Gallery Features Spec
D03_ID-LBE-DOOH-01-Reliable-Weatherproof-Design_1554339396959

防風雨設計　可靠耐用

裝置組件的正面和背面分別獲 IP65 和 IP54 認證，不受天氣和有害室外環境影響，運作穩定。

D06_ID-LAE-Standard-04-Front-or-Rear_1554422910755-hk

前向或後向式操作

該產品可在正向式或背向式操作，根據其安裝環境選擇，盡量減少安裝和維修的限制。
*LBE040DD4 型號除外

ID-LBE-DOOH-03-Die-Cast-Aluminum-Frame-Design_CN

壓鑄鋁框架設計

裝置組件使用鋁製框架設計，邊角利落，表面光滑，消除了可能破壞平滑屏幕畫面的縫隙。

ID-LBE-DOOH-04-Fast-Lock-for-Easy-Assembly_CN

快速鎖定，方便組裝

裝置組件可以通過「快速鎖定」相互連接。

ID-LBE-DOOH-05-Attachable-Power-Unit_CN

可連接的控制/電力裝置

連接在裝置組件上的電源和控制裝置可以輕鬆拆卸，方便維修。

D08_ID-LED-06-Uniform-Picture-Quality_hk

圖像質素均一

生產的每個步驟都經過嚴格管理，而工廠校準可確保 LED 裝置之間的質量均一，該顯示屏提供 97% 亮度均勻度的內容。

D09_ID-LED-07-Vividness-with-Color-Accuracy_hk

色彩準確鮮豔

LG 嚴格的質量標準令顯示屏可準確還原色彩，生動逼真顯示內容而不失真。

D10_ID-LED-08-RoHS-Certified-Safe-Product__1554427253259

RoHS 認證安全產品

所有 LG LED 顯示器都是環保產品，獲 RoHS 認證，不使用對環境和人類有害的物料。

Model NameLBE040DD4LBE080DD3LBE080DD4
Pixel Configuration3 in 1 SMD3 in 1 SMD3 in 1 SMD
Pixel Pitch(mm)488
Unit Case Resolution(WxH)160x18080x9080x90
Unit Case Dimensions(WxHxD, mm)640x720x90640x720x90640x720x90
Weight per Unit Case/Square Meter (kg)17.0/36.917.0/36.917.0/36.9
Service accessRearFront or RearFront or Rear
Min. Brightness(After Calibration, cd/m²)5,0005,5005,000
Color Temperature6,5006,5006,500
Visual Viewing Angle(Horizontal/Vertical)160/120160/120160/120
Brightness Uniformity / Color Uniformity97％/±0.003Cx,Cy97％/±0.003Cx,Cy97％/±0.003Cx,Cy
Contrast Ratio5,0005,0005,000
Processing Depth (bit)141414
Power Consumption(W/Unit, Avg./Max.)120/360110/330110/330
Power Consumption(W/m², Max.)780720720
Power Supply (V)100 to 240100 to 240100 to 240
Refresh Rate (Hz)3,8403,8403,840
Lifetime(Half brightness, hrs)*50,00080,00050,000
Operating Temperature(°C) / Humidity-20° to 50°/< 90％RH-10° to 45°/0-80％RH-10° to 45°/0-80％RH
IP rating Front / RearIP65/IP54IP65/IP54IP65/IP54

*The Lifetime spec is subject to LED package spec.**All the models apply SMD package with goldwire.***Models may vary by region. Check with local salesteam.

Model NameLBE100DD3LBE100DD4
Pixel Configuration3 in 1 SMD3 in 1 SMD
Pixel Pitch(mm)1010
Unit Case Resolution(WxH)64x7264x72
Unit Case Dimensions(WxHxD, mm)640x720x90640x720x90
Weight per Unit Case/Square Meter (kg)17.0/36.917.0/36.9
Service accessFront or RearFront or Rear
Min. Brightness(After Calibration, cd/m²)5,5005,000
Color Temperature6,5006,500
Visual Viewing Angle(Horizontal/Vertical)160/120160/120
Brightness Uniformity / Color Uniformity97％/±0.003Cx,Cy97％/±0.003Cx,Cy
Contrast Ratio5,0005,000
Processing Depth (bit)1414
Power Consumption(W/Unit, Avg./Max.)110/330110/330
Power Consumption(W/m², Max.)780720
Power Supply (V)100 to 240100 to 240
Refresh Rate (Hz)3,8403,840
Lifetime(Half brightness, hrs)*80,00050,000
Operating Temperature(°C) / Humidity-10° to 45°/0-80％RH-10° to 45°/0-80％RH
IP rating Front / RearIP65/IP54IP65/IP54

*The Lifetime spec is subject to LED package spec.**All the models apply SMD package with goldwire.***Models may vary by region. Check with local salesteam.