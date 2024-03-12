We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
數碼戶外顯示屏 LBE
數碼戶外顯示屏 LBE 系列適用於固定室外安裝，採用超薄壓鑄鋁組件，可進行無縫拼合，並可自由調教，配置 4:3、8:9 和 16:9 的屏幕比例，是播放廣告的理想選擇。