高亮度 LBH

M01_ID_LED-Signage_hero_03_M01_LBH-High-Brightness_m_1554701091530

高亮度 LBH

高亮度 LBH 系列建議用於需要高亮度和高對比度的固定室外安裝，產品具有 IP65 級（正/背面）堅固的防風雨設計，在惡劣環境下也能穩定運作。

高亮度 LBH 產品及銷售查詢
Gallery Features Spec
M03_ID-LBH-High-Brightness-01-Outstading-Visibility-Mobile_full_1554707010005

出眾影像

高亮度 LBH 系列亮度達 8,000 nits ，即使在陽光直射下的戶外環境使用，內容仍能清晰表達，瞬間引人注目。

M03_ID-LBH-High-Brightness-01-Outstading-Visibility-Mobile_full_1554707010005

防風雨設計　可靠耐用

裝置組件的正面和背面均獲 IP65 認證，有效防塵和防止濕氣滲透，不受天氣和有害室外環境影響，運作穩定。

 

 

M05_ID-LBH-High-Brightness-03-Smooth-Playback-in-Dynamic-Motion-Mobile_full_1554707053573

流暢播放影像

備有高達 3,840Hz 更新率，確保內容播放流暢。無閃爍圖像可防止錄製時影片出現黑線，亦減少觀看者出現眼睛疲勞和視力模糊的問題。

 

 

M06_ID-LBH-High-Brightness-04-Realism-Through-Lifelike-Colors-Mobile_CN

呈現逼真畫面

高亮度 LBH 系列提供廣闊色域和高對比度，呈現栩栩如生的畫質。

 

 

M07_ID-LED-05-Uniform-Picture-Quality-Mobile_hk-V2

圖像質素均一

生產的每個步驟都經過嚴格管理，而工廠校準可確保 LED 裝置之間的質量均一，該顯示屏提供 97% 亮度均勻度的內容。

M08_ID-LED-06-Vividness-with-Color-Accuracy-Mobile_1554428027734-hk

色彩準確鮮豔

LG 嚴格的質量標準令顯示屏可準確還原色彩，生動逼真顯示內容而不失真。

 

 

M09_ID-LED-07-RoHS-Certified-Safe-Product-Mobile_1554428067438

RoHS 認證安全產品

所有 LG LED 顯示器都是環保產品，獲 RoHS 認證，不使用對環境和人類有害的物料。

 

 

 
Model NameLBH106VD3-BLBH160VD3DB
Pixel ConfigurationOvalOval
Pixel Pitch(mm)10.6616
Unit Case Resolution(WxH)96x9664x64
Unit Case Dimensions(WxHxD, mm)1024x1024x1501024x1024x150
Weight per Unit Case/Square Meter (kg)42.0/40.042.0/40.0
Service accessFront or RearFront or Rear
Min. Brightness(After Calibration, cd/m²)6,0008,000
Color Temperature6,5006,500
Visual Viewing Angle(Horizontal/Vertical)160/120160/120
Brightness Uniformity / Color Uniformity97％/±0.003Cx,Cy97％/±0.003Cx,Cy
Contrast Ratio5,0005,000
Processing Depth (bit)1414
Power Consumption(W/Unit, Avg./Max.)220/682220/682
Power Consumption(W/m², Max.)650650
Power Supply (V)100 to 240100 to 240
Refresh Rate (Hz)3,8403,840
Lifetime(Half brightness, hrs)*80,00080,000
Operating Temperature(°C) / Humidity-20° to 50°/< 90％RH-10° to 45°/0-80％RH
IP rating Front / RearIP65/IP65IP65/IP65
 
*The Lifetime spec is subject to LED package spec.**All the models apply SMD package with goldwire.***Models may vary by region. Check with local salesteam.