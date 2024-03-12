We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
UU761H Series
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Backlight Type
LED (Edge)
-
Resolution
3840 X 2160 (4K UHD)
-
Brightness (cd/m²)
400
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Analog
Yes (PAL-I, PAL BG/DK, NTSC M)
-
Digital (DTMB / DVB-C)
Yes
VIDEO
-
XD Engine
Yes
-
Aspect Ratio
6 modes (16:9, Original, Full wide, 4:3, Vertical Zoom, All-Direction Zoom)
-
HDR 10 / HDR Dolby Vision
Yes / No
AUDIO
-
Audio Output
10W + 10W
-
Speaker System
2.0 ch
-
Sound Mode
6 modes (Standard, Cinema, Clear Voice III, Sports, Music, Game)
-
Clear Voice
Yes (Clear VoiceⅢ)
HOSPITALITY SOLUTION
-
Solution Type
Pro:Centric (Smart, V, Direct), Quick Menu 2.0
-
Data Streaming ( IP & RF)
Yes
-
RF
1 Tuner
-
HCAP (SDK)
GEM / Flash / HTML5
-
Pro:Centric Application
PCA 3.7
FEATURE
-
Pro:Idiom
Hotel Mode, Lock Mode, Welcome Screen, Insert Image, One Channel Map, External Speaker Out, Instant ON, External Power, V-Lan Tag, RJP Interface, RJP Compatibility, External Clock Compatibility, Clock (World Clock / Alarm), 360 Viewer, Auto Off / Sleep Timer, Smart Energy Saving, Motion Eye Care
JACK INTERFACE
-
Set Side
HDMI In 2.0, USB 2.0 (2)
-
Set Rear
RF In, AV In, Component In (Phone Jack Type), Digital Audio Out (Optical), HDMI / HDCP Input, RS-232C (Control & Service), Headphone Out, External Speaker Out
DIMENSION(UNIT: MM)
-
Vesa
300 x 300
-
W x H x D / weight (with stand)
1,237 x 774 x 303 / 19.4kg
-
W x H x D / Weight (without stand)
1,237 x 721 x 36.6 (SPK 63.3) / 16.1kg
-
W x H x D / weight (Packing)
1,360 x 860 x 190 / 24.1kg
POWER(UNIT : WATTS)
-
Voltage, Hz
100 ~ 240V, 50 / 60Hz
-
Max
163W
-
Typical
138.3W
-
Energy Saving (Min / Med/ Max)
110.6W / 76.1W / 41.5W
-
Stand-by
0.5W↓
-
