LX761H
All Spec
MODEL INFORMATION
-
Size (Inch)
65
LCD PANEL SPECIFICATION
-
Backlight Type
Edge
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080 (FHD)
-
Brightness (cd/m2)
310
-
Dynamic Contrast Ratio (Dynamic MCI (Hz))
1,000,000:1
-
Viewing Angle Degree
178x178
-
Frame Rate
TM240Hz
BROADCASTING
-
Analog
Yes (PAL-I, PAL BG/DK, , NTSC M)
-
Digital
Yes
-
- Terrestrial
DTMB
VIDEO
-
XD Engine
Yes
-
Real Cinema 24p (3:3 pull down)
Yes
-
Aspect Ratio
8 modes (16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Cinema Zoom 1, Zoom)
AUDIO
-
Audio Output
10W + 10W
-
Speaker System
2.0 ch
-
Sound Mode
6 modes (Standard, News, Music, Cinema, Sport, Game)
-
Clear Voice II
Yes
FEATURE
-
Pro:Centric
Yes (Smart)
-
Hybrid Streaming (IP & RF) ※ MultiCast/HTTP Data Carousel
Yes (IP)
-
RF(1/2Tuner)
Yes (1 Tuner)
-
Web Browser
Yes
-
HCAP
GEM / Flash / HTML
-
EzManager
Yes (EzManager 2.1)
-
Remote Diagnostics
Yes (IP)
-
Commercial Smart Home
Yes
-
APP (P:C Smart)
Yes
-
SmartShare / DLNA (Movie/Photo/Music)
Yes
-
WiDi (PC to TV)
Yes
-
Miracast (Mobile to TV)
Yes
-
WiFi Direct
Yes
-
HDMI-CEC
Yes
-
HDMI-CEC 1.3
Yes
-
Instant ON
Yes
-
WOL/WoWLAN
Yes/Yes
-
SI Compatible (TVLink Interactive)
Yes (TV Link Interactive)
-
WiFi
Yes (Built In Type)
-
Bluetooth Sound Sync.
Yes
-
Soft AP
Yes
-
AP Box ready (IP Over Coax)
Yes
-
Lock mode
Yes
-
Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu
Yes
-
IR Out
Yes (RS-232C)
-
External Power
Yes (RS-232C, 5V/2A or 12V/1A)
-
External Speaker Out
Yes (Int /Fixed, 3.5mm, Stereo, Single ended Type(GRD,L+,R+), 1W with 8Ω), Line out
-
RJP Interface
Yes (RS232C, HDMI CEC)
-
RJP Compatibility
LG/Teleadapt (RS232C), Teleadapt/Guestlink/CANALL/Bittel (HDMI CEC)
-
USB
Yes (USB 2.0)
-
USB Auto Play back
Yes
-
Moving Picture Playback (SD/HD/Plus HD)
Divx HD, RMVB
-
Picture
JPEG
-
Audio Codec
AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3,HE-AAC,AAC, Mpeg, MP3, PCM, DTS
-
USB Cloning
Yes
-
Auto Off / Auto Sleep
Yes
-
One Channel Map / Logical Channel Map
Yes
-
Multi IR Code
Yes
-
Welcome Screen
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
Motion eye care (Intelligent Sensor)
Yes
-
Kensington Lock
Yes
INTERFACE
-
Set Side -----
-----
-
Headphone Out
1
-
HDMI In
1 (2.0)
-
USB (2.0)
2 (2.0)
-
Set Rear -----
-----
-
RF In
1
-
AV In
1 (RCA Type)
-
Digital Audio Out (Coaxial / Optical)
1 (Optical)
-
HDMI/HDCP Input
1 (2.0)
-
RS-232C(D-Sub 9pin)
1
-
LAN Port
2
-
External Speaker Out(3.5mm phone jack)
2 (Spk-out 1, Volume Control 1)
ACCESSORIES
-
Remote type
S-Con, Motion RCU (Sold separately)
-
Cable
Power cord
-
Manual / ESG
Simple manual
POWER
-
Voltage, Hz
100 ~ 240V, 50/60Hz
-
Max (Watts)
156W
-
Typical (Watts)
130W
-
Energy saving (Min)
100W
-
Energy saving (Med)
79.2W
-
Energy saving (Max)
52W
-
Stand-by
0.3W
TOOL DESCRIPTION
-
VESA Compatible
300 x 300
REQUIRED LISTING(CERTIFICATION)
-
Safety
CB
-
EMC
CB
-
Energy Efficiency Labeling (Hong Kong)
Grade 1
DIMENSION
-
WxHxD (w/o stand, mm)
1461*848*39(SPK 57.3)
-
WxHxD (with stand, mm)
1461*899*294
-
Weight (with stand)
34Kg
-
