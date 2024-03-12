About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
UT781H Series

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

UT781H Series

43UT781H0CA

UT781H Series

(1)
  • LG UT781H Series, 43UT781H0CA
  • LG UT781H Series, 43UT781H0CA
  • LG UT781H Series, 43UT781H0CA
  • LG UT781H Series, 43UT781H0CA
  • LG UT781H Series, 43UT781H0CA
  • LG UT781H Series, 43UT781H0CA
  • LG UT781H Series, 43UT781H0CA
LG UT781H Series, 43UT781H0CA
LG UT781H Series, 43UT781H0CA
LG UT781H Series, 43UT781H0CA
LG UT781H Series, 43UT781H0CA
LG UT781H Series, 43UT781H0CA
LG UT781H Series, 43UT781H0CA
LG UT781H Series, 43UT781H0CA

Key Features

  • Pro:Centric Hotel Management Solution
  • Slim Design
  • Vertical Side Jack
  • Voice Recognition
  • Quick Menu
More
Sleek & Practical Design Hotel TV1

Sleek & Practical Design Hotel TV

UT781H is optimized for your commercial environment with its sleek & practical design. Especially, our specially designed vertical side jack and smart solution Pro:Centric give customers useful experiences.
Pro: Centric Hotel Management Solution1
PRO:CENTRIC SMART APPLICATION PLATFORM

Pro: Centric Hotel Management Solution

Pro:Centric SMART offers customized services for hotel guests through an IP & RF infrastructure. With its high picture quality, sophisticated design and advanced connecting functions, it enriches in-room entertainment and increases convenience through high-end technology.

*Actual UI may differ

Pro: Centric Server Application1
PRO:CENTRIC SMART APPLICATION PLATFORM

Pro: Centric Server Application

You can now differentiate your hotel with our customizable templates and pages. Pro:Centric provides you with a solution that is easily customizable for your business.
Pro:Centric Direct Solution1
PRO:CENTRIC SMART APPLICATION PLATFORM

Pro:Centric Direct Solution

Pro:Centric Direct is a hotel content management system that supports simple editing tools and provides various solutions such as 1-click service and IP networkbased remote management. With these solutions, users can easily edit their interface, provide customized service, and efficiently manage all TVs.
Slim Design & Vertical Side Jack1
OPTIMIZED FOR BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT

Slim Design & Vertical Side Jack

UT781H series with sleek and metallic design fits perfectly for your space. Especially, the vertical side jack optimized for business environments is specifically designed to meet customer's needs.

*The configuration of jack interfaces can differ by regions.

Commercial Swivel Stand1
OPTIMIZED FOR BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT

Commercial Swivel Stand

Expand the range of comfort for the guests with a commercial grade stand by allowing them to watch a TV from any angle.
Smart TV by LG webOS 4.51
USER FRIENDLY EXPERIENCE

Smart TV by LG webOS 4.5

This LG Smart TV adopts webOS 4.5. Explore the latest LG Smart TV features, and innovative technology, such as remarkable clarity, and lifelike colors.

*Actual in-screen image may Slightly differ.

Voice Recognition1
USER FRIENDLY EXPERIENCE

Voice Recognition

From seamless interaction to consistent user experience,
LG is going one step further to lead the commercial TV market by voice recognition, allowing users to easily control LG TVs.

*TV Smart Control
*Server Based control
*Magic Motion Remote is required (sold seperately)

SoftAP 1
USER FRIENDLY EXPERIENCE

SoftAP

Software-enabled Access Point (SoftAP) is a "virtual" Wi-Fi that uses software to create a wireless hotspot. The current version supports Bridge Mode, which enables network managers to control connected devices.

*SoftAP should be set in the installation menu after the TV is turned on.
*Smart Mirroring may not operate at the same time

Instant On1
USER FRIENDLY EXPERIENCE

Instant On

The high speed loading system enables users to enjoy content immediately after turning on the TV.
Quick Menu1
EASY SETUP AND MAINTENANCE

Quick Menu

Now LG provides the new Quick menu (ver. 3.0), making it easier and more user-friendly than ever. The home menu solution has been upgraded in a big way with the addition of the new Hotel Promotional Video Creation Tool.
Welcome Video / Screen1
EASY SETUP AND MAINTENANCE

Welcome Video / Screen

With the capability to display repeatedly various video formats as well as images, Commercial Lite TVs allow various greeting messages in hotel rooms which make customers feel more welcome and cared for.
EzManager1
EASY SETUP AND MAINTENANCE

EzManager

EzManager provides convenient installation function that helps to set up Pro: Centric TV automatically without extra setting efforts. Autoinstallation requires only 1~3 minutes while manual installation does 3~5 minutes.
Pro: Idiom1
EASY SETUP AND MAINTENANCE

Pro: Idiom

Prevent any illegal copying of content by the widely used DRM (Digital Right Management).
Print

All Spec

INFO

  • Category

    Pro:Centric Smart

VIDEO

  • AI Picture Pro

    -

  • Game Optimizer

    -

  • HDR_HDR 10 Pro

    YES

  • HDR_HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)

    YES

SUPERSIGN SW COMPATIBILITY

  • CMS(Premium)

    -

  • Control / Control Plus

    -

  • LG Connected Care

    -

  • Simple Editor

    -

ACCESSORIES

  • Power Cable

    YES (1.5M / Angle Type)

  • Remote type

    S-Con / MMR (Option)

VERTICAL FUNCTION (HOSPITAL)

  • Healthcare Headphone Mode

    YES

  • Pillow Speaker

    -

  • Protection Cover (Glass)

    -

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)

    PAL-I, PAL BG/DK, NTSC-M

  • Digital

    DTMB

  • Teletext (Auto Teletext)

    -

STANDARD

  • EMC

    CE

  • Others

    -

  • Safety

    CB

DISPLAY

  • Brightness (Typ.)

    350 nit

  • Resolution

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Size (Inch)

    43

MECHANICAL

  • Credenza/Security Screw Hole

    YES (Need Stand)

  • Kensington Lock

    YES

  • Lock Down Plate (for easy installing)

    YES (Need Stand)

  • VESA Compatible

    200 x 200 mm

STANDARD (EU_NEW LABEL(`21.3~))

  • HDR Grade

    -

  • HDR On mode

    -

  • S

    -

  • SDR On mode

    -

POWER SPEC.

  • Power Consumption(Typ)

    87W

  • Power Consumption(Max)

    108W

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50/60Hz

  • Standby Power Consumption

    Under 0.5W

AUDIO (SOUND)

  • AI Acoustic Tuning

    YES (Ready, MMR Required)

  • AI Sound

    -

  • LG Sound Sync

    YES

  • Speaker (Audio Output)

    20W

STANDARD (EU_OLD LABEL(~`21.3))

  • Average Annual Consumption(kWh)

    -

  • ErP Class

    -

  • Luminance Ratio (%)

    -

  • On Power Consumption

    -

SMART FUNCTION

  • AOD

    -

  • Bluetooth

    YES

  • Bluetooth Audio Playback

    YES

  • DIAL

    YES

  • Gallery Mode

    -

  • HDMI-ARC

    YES (HDMI2)

  • Home Office

    -

  • IoT

    YES

  • Magic Remote Compatibility

    YES (Ready)

  • Mood Display

    -

  • Multi-View

    -

  • Screen Share

    YES

  • Soft AP

    YES

  • Voice Recognition (Standalone/Solution)

    YES

  • webOS version

    webOS 4.5

  • Web Browser

    YES

  • Wi-Fi

    YES

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

  • Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, Off Bezel)

    8.4/8.4/8.4/14.4 mm

  • Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, On Bezel)

    10.7/10.7/10.7/16.7 mm

  • Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D)

    1147 x 660 x 190

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

    962.5 x 564.6 x 39.9 mm

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

    962.5 x 619.4 x 303 mm

  • Weight in Shipping

    16.6 kg

  • Weight without Stand

    11.3 kg

  • Weight with Stand

    14.4 kg

CONNECTIVITIES

  • RGB In (D-sub 15pin) - PC

    -

  • Audio Line Out(3.5mm Phone jack)

    -

  • AV In

    YES

  • CI Slot

    -

  • Component in (Y,Pb,Pr-Video)

    YES

  • DC Adapter In

    -

  • Digital Audio Out (Optical)

    YES

  • ECI (RJ12 jack)

    -

  • Expansion slot (60pin)

    -

  • External Speaker Out(3.5mm Phone jack)

    YES

  • EXT. IR In

    -

  • HDMI In

    YES (3ea)

  • Headphone Out

    YES

  • LG SVC only (Phone jack type)

    -

  • MPI Port (RJ12 jack)

    -

  • PC Audio Input

    -

  • Pillow Speaker interface (6pin)

    -

  • PoC (Power over Coax)

    -

  • RF In

    YES (1ea)

  • RJ45 (Usage Purpose)

    2 (Ethernet, Aux)

  • RS-232C (D-Sub 9pin / Phone jack)

    YES (D-Sub 9pin)

  • TV link Configuration (Phone jack type)

    -

  • USB (Ver.)

    YES (2ea / 2.0)

HOSPITALITY SOLUTION

  • Other DRM

    -

  • Pro:Centric Cloud

    -

  • Pro:Centric Direct

    YES

  • Pro:Centric Server

    YES

  • Pro:Centric Smart

    YES

  • Pro:Centric V

    YES

  • Pro:Idiom (DRM)

    YES

  • Pro:Idiom Media (DRM)

    YES

  • Quick Menu (Customizable Portal)

    YES

  • webRTC (Real Time Communication)

    YES

VERTICAL FUNCTION (CORPORATE/RETAIL)

  • BEACON

    YES

  • CISCO Certi. Compatibility

    -

  • Crestron Certi. Compatibility

    -

  • DPM (Digital Power Management)

    -

  • Embedded CM (Contents Manager)

    -

  • Embedded GM (Group Manager)

    -

  • Fail Over

    -

  • NTP Server Setting

    -

  • NTP sync timer

    YES

  • Play Via URL

    -

  • Promota / Mobile CMS

    -

  • RTC (Real Time Clock)

    -

  • Time scheduler

    -

  • Vertical Setup

    -

  • Video Tag

    -

HOSPITALITY FEATURE

  • b-LAN

    -

  • Conformal Coating

    -

  • Diagnostics

    YES (IP Remote)

  • Energy Saving mode

    -

  • Enterprise Mode

    -

  • External Power Out

    YES

  • External Speaker Out / Line Out

    YES (Ext. Speaker Out)

  • EzManager

    YES

  • Full Touch Screen

    -

  • Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu

    YES

  • HTNG-CEC (Version)

    YES (1.4)

  • Insert Image

    YES

  • Instant ON

    YES

  • IR Out

    YES (RS-232C, HDMI)

  • Lock mode

    YES (Limited)

  • Mobile Remote

    -

  • Multi IR Code

    YES

  • One Channel Map

    YES

  • Port Block

    -

  • RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility

    YES

  • Simplink(HDMI-CEC) (Version)

    YES (1.4)

  • SNMP

    YES

  • USB Auto playback / playback+

    -

  • USB Cloning

    YES

  • V-Lan Tag

    YES

  • Wake on RF

    YES

  • Welcome Screen (Splash Image)

    YES

  • Welcome Video

    YES

  • WOL

    YES

DESIGN

  • Front Color

    Black

  • Stand Type

    1 Pole (Swivel)

  • Tool Name

    UT78