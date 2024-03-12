UT781H Series

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
*Actual UI may differ
*The configuration of jack interfaces can differ by regions.
*Actual in-screen image may Slightly differ.
*TV Smart Control
*Server Based control
*Magic Motion Remote is required (sold seperately)
*SoftAP should be set in the installation menu after the TV is turned on.
*Smart Mirroring may not operate at the same time
All Spec
INFO
-
Category
Pro:Centric Smart
VIDEO
-
AI Picture Pro
-
-
Game Optimizer
-
-
HDR_HDR 10 Pro
YES
-
HDR_HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)
YES
SUPERSIGN SW COMPATIBILITY
-
CMS(Premium)
-
-
Control / Control Plus
-
-
LG Connected Care
-
-
Simple Editor
-
ACCESSORIES
-
Power Cable
YES (1.5M / Angle Type)
-
Remote type
S-Con / MMR (Option)
VERTICAL FUNCTION (HOSPITAL)
-
Healthcare Headphone Mode
YES
-
Pillow Speaker
-
-
Protection Cover (Glass)
-
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)
PAL-I, PAL BG/DK, NTSC-M
-
Digital
DTMB
-
Teletext (Auto Teletext)
-
STANDARD
-
EMC
CE
-
Others
-
-
Safety
CB
DISPLAY
-
Brightness (Typ.)
350 nit
-
Resolution
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
-
Size (Inch)
43
MECHANICAL
-
Credenza/Security Screw Hole
YES (Need Stand)
-
Kensington Lock
YES
-
Lock Down Plate (for easy installing)
YES (Need Stand)
-
VESA Compatible
200 x 200 mm
STANDARD (EU_NEW LABEL(`21.3~))
-
HDR Grade
-
-
HDR On mode
-
-
S
-
-
SDR On mode
-
POWER SPEC.
-
Power Consumption(Typ)
87W
-
Power Consumption(Max)
108W
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
AC 100~240V 50/60Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
Under 0.5W
AUDIO (SOUND)
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
YES (Ready, MMR Required)
-
AI Sound
-
-
LG Sound Sync
YES
-
Speaker (Audio Output)
20W
STANDARD (EU_OLD LABEL(~`21.3))
-
Average Annual Consumption(kWh)
-
-
ErP Class
-
-
Luminance Ratio (%)
-
-
On Power Consumption
-
SMART FUNCTION
-
AOD
-
-
Bluetooth
YES
-
Bluetooth Audio Playback
YES
-
DIAL
YES
-
Gallery Mode
-
-
HDMI-ARC
YES (HDMI2)
-
Home Office
-
-
IoT
YES
-
Magic Remote Compatibility
YES (Ready)
-
Mood Display
-
-
Multi-View
-
-
Screen Share
YES
-
Soft AP
YES
-
Voice Recognition (Standalone/Solution)
YES
-
webOS version
webOS 4.5
-
Web Browser
YES
-
Wi-Fi
YES
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT
-
Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, Off Bezel)
8.4/8.4/8.4/14.4 mm
-
Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, On Bezel)
10.7/10.7/10.7/16.7 mm
-
Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D)
1147 x 660 x 190
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)
962.5 x 564.6 x 39.9 mm
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
962.5 x 619.4 x 303 mm
-
Weight in Shipping
16.6 kg
-
Weight without Stand
11.3 kg
-
Weight with Stand
14.4 kg
CONNECTIVITIES
-
RGB In (D-sub 15pin) - PC
-
-
Audio Line Out(3.5mm Phone jack)
-
-
AV In
YES
-
CI Slot
-
-
Component in (Y,Pb,Pr-Video)
YES
-
DC Adapter In
-
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
YES
-
ECI (RJ12 jack)
-
-
Expansion slot (60pin)
-
-
External Speaker Out(3.5mm Phone jack)
YES
-
EXT. IR In
-
-
HDMI In
YES (3ea)
-
Headphone Out
YES
-
LG SVC only (Phone jack type)
-
-
MPI Port (RJ12 jack)
-
-
PC Audio Input
-
-
Pillow Speaker interface (6pin)
-
-
PoC (Power over Coax)
-
-
RF In
YES (1ea)
-
RJ45 (Usage Purpose)
2 (Ethernet, Aux)
-
RS-232C (D-Sub 9pin / Phone jack)
YES (D-Sub 9pin)
-
TV link Configuration (Phone jack type)
-
-
USB (Ver.)
YES (2ea / 2.0)
HOSPITALITY SOLUTION
-
Other DRM
-
-
Pro:Centric Cloud
-
-
Pro:Centric Direct
YES
-
Pro:Centric Server
YES
-
Pro:Centric Smart
YES
-
Pro:Centric V
YES
-
Pro:Idiom (DRM)
YES
-
Pro:Idiom Media (DRM)
YES
-
Quick Menu (Customizable Portal)
YES
-
webRTC (Real Time Communication)
YES
VERTICAL FUNCTION (CORPORATE/RETAIL)
-
BEACON
YES
-
CISCO Certi. Compatibility
-
-
Crestron Certi. Compatibility
-
-
DPM (Digital Power Management)
-
-
Embedded CM (Contents Manager)
-
-
Embedded GM (Group Manager)
-
-
Fail Over
-
-
NTP Server Setting
-
-
NTP sync timer
YES
-
Play Via URL
-
-
Promota / Mobile CMS
-
-
RTC (Real Time Clock)
-
-
Time scheduler
-
-
Vertical Setup
-
-
Video Tag
-
HOSPITALITY FEATURE
-
b-LAN
-
-
Conformal Coating
-
-
Diagnostics
YES (IP Remote)
-
Energy Saving mode
-
-
Enterprise Mode
-
-
External Power Out
YES
-
External Speaker Out / Line Out
YES (Ext. Speaker Out)
-
EzManager
YES
-
Full Touch Screen
-
-
Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu
YES
-
HTNG-CEC (Version)
YES (1.4)
-
Insert Image
YES
-
Instant ON
YES
-
IR Out
YES (RS-232C, HDMI)
-
Lock mode
YES (Limited)
-
Mobile Remote
-
-
Multi IR Code
YES
-
One Channel Map
YES
-
Port Block
-
-
RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility
YES
-
Simplink(HDMI-CEC) (Version)
YES (1.4)
-
SNMP
YES
-
USB Auto playback / playback+
-
-
USB Cloning
YES
-
V-Lan Tag
YES
-
Wake on RF
YES
-
Welcome Screen (Splash Image)
YES
-
Welcome Video
YES
-
WOL
YES
DESIGN
-
Front Color
Black
-
Stand Type
1 Pole (Swivel)
-
Tool Name
UT78
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Purchase LG product Parts & Accessories.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.