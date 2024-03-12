75UQ911C0CD

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
AI Brightness Control
A screen, depicting an image of a forest, having its brightness being adjusted for depending on the surrounding.
AI Sound Pro
Smart beyond what you think
Details showing logos of Apple Airplay, and Apple HomeKit in which ThinQ AI is compatible with.
My profile
HDR10 Pro
FILMMAKER MODE™
Access to your favorites
Game Dashboard & Optimizer
HGiG
All Spec
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI Input
3ea
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel
eARC (HDMI 2)
-
USB Input
2ea
-
Bluetooth Support
Yes (v 5.0)
-
Ethernet Input
1ea
-
RF Input (Antenna/Cable)
1ea
-
Wi-Fi
Yes (Wi-Fi 5)
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
1ea
-
Headphone output
-
-
CI Slot
-
POWER
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
Under 0.5W
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
-
Display Type
4K UHD
-
Display Resolution
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
-
Backlight Type
Direct
-
Refresh Rate
60Hz Native
-
Brightness (Typ.)
350 nit
-
Perfect Black
-
-
Wide Color Gamut
-
PICTURE (PROCESSING)
-
Picture Processor
α5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K
-
AI Picture
-
-
AI Upscaling
4K Upscaling
-
AI Genre Selection
-
-
AI Brightness Control
Yes
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
HDR10 / HLG
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
Yes
-
HFR (High Frame Rate)
-
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
Yes
-
Dimming Technology
-
-
Motion
-
-
Picture Mode
9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
GAMING
-
G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)
-
-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
-
-
HGIG Mode
Yes
-
Game Optimizer
Yes (Game Dashboard)
-
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
Yes
-
VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)
-
-
QMS (Quick Media Switching)
-
SMART TV
-
Operating System (OS)
webOS 22
-
ThinQ
Yes
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition
-
-
Magic Remote Control
-
-
Amazon Alexa
-
-
Works with Apple Airplay2
Yes
-
Smartphone Remote App
-
-
Hands-free Voice Control
-
-
Art Gallery
-
-
Full Web Browser
-
-
LG Channels
-
-
Who.Where.What?
-
-
Sports Alert
Yes
-
Multi View
-
-
Room to Room Share
-
-
Family Settings
Yes
-
Always Ready
-
-
USB Camera Compatible
Yes
-
Home Hub
-
-
Works with Apple Home
Yes
AUDIO
-
Audio Output
20W
-
AI Sound
AI Sound Pro (Virtual 5.1.2 Up-mix)
-
Speaker System
2.0 Channel
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
Yes
-
Speaker Direction
Down Firing
-
Dolby Atmos
-
-
LG Sound Sync
Yes
-
Clear Voice Pro
Yes
-
WiSA Ready
-
-
Sound Mode Share
Yes
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
Yes
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
Yes (2 Way Playback)
-
Audio Codec
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual) (Differ by Region)
-
WOW Orchestra
-
ACCESSIBILITY
-
High Contrast
Yes
-
Gray Scale
Yes
-
Invert Colors
Yes
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
1678 x 964 x 59.9 mm
-
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)
1678 x 1045 x 378 mm
-
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)
1820 x 1205 x 228 mm
-
TV Stand (WxD)
895 x 378 mm
-
TV Weight without Stand
31.4 kg
-
TV Weight with Stand
34.6 kg
-
Packaging Weight
44.5 kg
-
VESA Mounting (WxH)
400 x 400 mm
ACCESSORIES INCLUDED
-
Remote
Magic Remote w/ NFC
-
Power Cable
Yes (Attached)
-
Remote Control Batteries
Yes (AA x 2EA)
-
IR Blaster Cable
-
-
