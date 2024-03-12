About Cookies on This Site

XE3C Series - 55" High Brightness Signage

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

XE3C Series - 55" High Brightness Signage

55XE3C

XE3C Series - 55" High Brightness Signage

(2)
Outstanding Visibility

Smart Brightness Control

The auto-brightness sensor and preset time scheduler save power whenever possible.
Outstanding Visibility

Advanced Local Dimming

The backlighting in specific areas of the screen can be controlled to increase contrast and provide a clearer image with twice the detail.
*55XE3C: 160 Blocks
Outstanding Visibility

QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)

FPR (Film-type Patterned Retarder) technology is embedded with a QWP which enables clear visibility even when the viewer is wearing polarized sunglasses.
Advanced IPS Technology

Wide Viewing Angle

IPS technology provides better control of
the liquid crystals, which in turn allows the
screen to be viewed at virtually any angle.
Advanced IPS Technology

Anti-reflection

Less interference between reflection of external light & back light thanks to anti-reflection coating.
Product Reliability

Dust & Humidity Protection in IP56 Rating

The conformal coating enhances circuit board reliability by protecting it from dust, iron shavings, humidity and other harsh conditions.
Product Reliability

High Operating Temperature

The panel offers superb reliability under high operating temperatures and reduces cooling fan usage.
Product Reliability

Enhanced Thermal Management

Environmentally sealed structure for waterproofing and protection against brake dust and fumes. Thermal management solution prevents heating from the LCD, Circuit / Power board and Solar loading. Totally self-contained and suitable for outdoor use without air filter.
Product Reliability

9.5 mm Protective Glass

Designed to protect panel from impacts and vandalism for outdoor use. Features OCA* film to protect against heating in direct sunlight.
Cost Effective

Low Power Consumption Using The M Panel

The M panel offers excellent energy efficiency and cost savings and decreases power consumption by approx. 31 compared to conventional RGB panels*.
* With same luminance
Easy Operation

Web Monitoring

The embedded web monitoring allows a variety of parameters to be diagnosed in real time using temperature, pixel, door, ambient light and gyro sensors. It can be easily controlled at all times.
Easy Operation

Optional Stand

Optional stand to allow panel to stand freely and facilitate easy cable management.
Print

All Spec

PANEL

  • Screen Size

    55" Class (54.64" measured diagonal)

  • Native Resolution

    1,920 x 1,080 (FHD), M+

CONNECTIVITY

  • Input

    HDMI, DP, DVI-D, Audio

  • Output

    DP, External Speaker (*waterproof speakers are mandatory for outdoor installation)

  • External Control

    RS232C, RJ45, SD Card, USB 3.0

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Width

    66.4 mm (T/B), 31.0 mm (L/R)

  • Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)

    745.3 x 1,345.4 x 160.0 mm

  • Weight (head)

    70 kg

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    -30 °C to 50 °C

  • Operation Humidity

    5 % to 100 %

POWER

  • Power Supply

    100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Type

    Built-In Power

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)

  • Safety

    UL / cUL / CB

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE / KCC

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • Content Management Software

    SuperSign Premium

  • Control and Monitoring Software

    SuperSign C

ACCESSORY

  • Basic

    Remote controller, EIG, ESG, Regulation book, Phone to RS232C gender, USB cable, HDMI cable

  • Optional

    Media player (driven by customer), Enclosure Stand (ST-550X)