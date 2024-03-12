About Cookies on This Site

SE3KD Series

SE3KD Series

49SE3KD

SE3KD Series

PANEL

  • Screen Size

    49"

  • Resolution

    1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)

  • Brightness

    350

CONNECTIVITY

  • Input

    HDMI(2), DVI-D, RGB, Audio

  • Output

    Audio

  • External Control

    RS232C in/out, RJ in, IR Receiver, USB

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Width

    11.9mm (T/R/L), 18mm (B)

  • Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)

    1102.2mm x 638.5mm x 54mm(38.6mm:Thinnest Part)

  • Weight (head)

    14.3Kg

  • VESATM Standard Mount Interface

    300 x 300

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    0 °C to 40 °C

  • Operation Humidity

    10% to 80%

POWER

  • Power Supply

    100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Type

    Built-In Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Typ.

    65W

  • Smart Energy Saving

    50W

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)

  • Safety

    UL / cUL / CB / TUV / KC

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE / KCC

  • ErP / Energy Star

    NA / Yes(Energy Star 7.0)

MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY

  • OPS Type compatible

    No

  • External Media player Attatchable

    Yes (MP500/MP700)

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • Content Management Software

    SuperSign W

  • Control and Monitoring Software

    SuperSign C

ACCESSORY

  • Basic

    Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, RGB Cable, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, IR Receiver

  • Optional

    Stand(ST-492T), Media player, Wall bracket(LSW350B), VESA Adapter(AM-B330S)