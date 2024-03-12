About Cookies on This Site

55" Interactive Digital Touch Board

55" Interactive Digital Touch Board

55TR3BG-B

55" Interactive Digital Touch Board

True Interactivity for
Bringing People Together

When the teacher marks it on the TR3BG, it is displayed on the students' electronic device screens at the same time.

* 65 inch
* All images are intended to help you understand, and there may be some differences in practical use.
*Video Camera need to purchase separately
GENUINE TOUCH & WRITING EXPERIENCE

Multi Touch & Writing

The TR3BG series can simultaneously use up to 20 points of multi touch. This function offers a lifelike board writing experience and makes collaboration much easier.

Three children are drawing on the TR3BG at the same time.

The screens of students' laptops and teacher's mobile are being shared to the display.
EASY CONNECTION & SHARING

ScreenShare Pro Upgrade

With the newly upgraded ScreenShare Pro, which enables to show a maximum of six shared screens or a file on a screen in real-time, it has enhanced usability by allowing users to share Chromecast mirroring on the same network without any application.
A teacher is having a class and the screen on the display is being shared to each students' laptop.
EASY CONNECTION & SHARING

Air Class

Air Class supports connecting up to 30 students and offers interactive meetings for all mobile devices on the same network, providing a variety of tools such as voting, answering, and sharing project texts.
Display Power Management function to manage power more efficiently.
USER FRIENDLY EXPERIENCE

DPM
(Display Power Management)

By activating DPM function, the display can be set to be on only when there is an input signal, which enables more efficient power management.
Engineering Drawing class with TR3BG's annotation tool using Un-do and Re-do functions.
USER FRIENDLY EXPERIENCE

Annotation Upgrade

At annotation tool mode, ‘Un-do’ and ‘Re-do’ functions provide enhanced user experience. (Annotation tool can be used on any source.)
A woman searching for information using the web browser.
USER FRIENDLY EXPERIENCE

Web Browser

The TR3BG series supports the web browser in the Android OS, so you can search the web easily and quickly, without connecting to an external desktop.
System-on-a chip integrated with Android OS and free apps.
USER FRIENDLY EXPERIENCE

All-in One

The TR3BG series integrates both Android OS and Free apps into a high performance SoC, without a PC.
Built-in OPS Slot allows users to connect to an external desktop easily, which provides more expanded functions.
SECURITY & COMPATIBILITY

Built-in OPS Slot

The TR3BG series supports OPS slots, allowing you to easily and conveniently mount OPS desktop at the back of the digital board without the hassle of connecting to an external desktop, offering you more expanded functions.
USB is not being able to be connected to a display for security.
SECURITY & COMPATIBILITY

USB Block

The USB Block Mode that helps secure and prevent data from being copied into unauthorized devices in advance, which is essential for being used in space where security is critical.
SECURITY & COMPATIBILITY

Secure Mode

Secure Mode blocks unauthorized contents to be shown via sharing screen function in various devices. The preloaded applications related to share screens will be hidden from menu. Secured mode disables screen mirroring options for SSP (Screen Share Pro). It helps prevent unauthorized access to your IDB.

Secure Mode for blocking unauthorized contents.

A woman captures part of the TR3BG and explains it to the man.

USER CONVENIENCE

Partial Capture

Users can select the desired area of the screen to crop the image and store that in internal memory. Also, TR3BG allows that send cropped images directly to email or note apps.

Three people are gathered in a conference room, having a virtual meeting with other people who are appearing on the screen.

USER CONVENIENCE

Bluetooth Connectivity

TR3BG supports Bluetooth to connect wirelessly to various devices such as speaker, mouse, keyboard, etc. Therefore, online and offline meeting and class can proceed without problems.

A screen showing other content was added to the screen where a man is showing a woman.
USER CONVENIENCE

PIP Support

PIP function enables board to display multiple kinds of content while the android content remains in view. So it is possible to see and work on multiple tasks with additional input.

* PIP function is provided in app form.
* It can only be changed to the specified size.

All Spec

PANEL

  • Screen Size (Inch)

    55

  • Panel Technology

    IPS

  • Back Light Type

    Direct

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Native Resolution

    3840 x 2160 (UHD)

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz

  • Brightness

    310nit (Typ., without Glass)

  • Contrast Ratio

    1,200:1

  • Dynamic CR

    NO

  • Color Gamut

    NTSC 68%

  • Viewing Angle (H x V)

    178º x 178º

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07 Billion colors

  • Response Time

    8ms (G to G)

  • Surface Treatment (Haze)

    Haze 25%

  • Life time

    30,000Hrs (Min.)

  • Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

    16/7

  • Portait / Landscape

    NO / YES

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI In

    YES (3ea)

  • HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)

    2.2/1.4

  • DP In

    NO

  • DVI-D In

    NO

  • RGB In

    YES

  • Audio In

    YES

  • RS232C In

    YES

  • RJ45(LAN) In

    YES (1ea)

  • IR In

    NO

  • USB In

    USB3.0 Type A (3ea), USB2.0 Type A (3ea)

  • HDMI Out

    YES

  • DP Out

    NO

  • Audio Out

    YES

  • Touch USB

    USB2.0 Type B (2ea)

  • External Speaker Out

    NO

  • RS232C Out

    NO

  • RJ45(LAN) Out

    NO

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Color

    Black

  • Bezel Width

    T/R/L/B : 18.9/18.9/18.9/45.7mm

  • Weight (Head)

    27Kg

  • Packed Weight

    45.7Kg

  • Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1271 x 774 x 84mm

  • Handle

    NO

  • VESA Standard Mount Interface

    400 x 200 mm

  • Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1450 x 1015 x 225mm

FEATURE - HARDWARE

  • Internal Memory (eMMC)

    16GB

  • Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)

    YES

  • Temperature Sensor

    NO

  • Auto Brightness Sensor

    NO

  • Power Indicator

    YES

  • Local Key Operation

    YES

FEATURE - SOFTWARE

  • Booting Logo Image

    NO

  • PIP

    NO

  • PBP

    NO

  • Screen Share

    YES

  • Setting Data Cloning

    NO

  • Crestron Connected

    NO

  • Smart Energy Saving

    NO

  • PM mode

    NO

  • Wake on LAN

    NO

  • Network Ready

    NO

  • HDMI-CEC

    NO

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    0 °C to 40 °C

  • Operation Humidity

    10 % to 80 %

POWER

  • Power Supply

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Type

    Built-in Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Typ.

    125W

  • Max.

    259W

  • BTU (British Thermal Unit)

    427 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 884 BTU/Hr(Max.)

  • DPM

    0.5W

  • Power off

    0.5W

SOUND

  • Speaker (Built-in)

    YES (12W x 2)

CERTIFICATION

  • Safety

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE

  • ERP / Energy Star

    YES / NO

OPS COMPATIBILITY

  • OPS Type compatible

    YES (Slot)

  • OPS Power Built-in

    YES

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • Connected Care

    NO

LANGUAGE

  • OSD

    English, Simplified Chineses, Catalan, Czech, Denmark, Arabic(Egypt), Finnish, French, German, Greek, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Netherlands(Dutch), Norwegian, Polski, Portugues(Europe), Portugues(Brazil), Romanian, Russian, Spanish, Swedish, Türkçe, Ukrainian, Traditional Chinese, Hungarian

ACCESSORY

  • Basic

    Power Cord 3M*1, USB Cable (Type A-Type B) 5M*1, HDMI Cable 3M*1, Writing Pen*2pcs, User Manual, QSG, Carton Box, Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Wifi module

  • Optional

    NO

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • Conformal Coating (Power Board)

    YES

DEDICATED FEATURE - TOUCH

  • Available Object Size for Touch

    Ø3 mm ↑

  • Response Time ('Paint' app on Windows 10 PC)

    10ms ↓

  • Accuracy (Typ.)

    ±1.5mm

  • Interface

    USB2.0

  • Protection Glass Thickness

    3mm (Anti-Glare)

  • Protection Glass Transmission

    0.87

  • Operating System Support

    Windows 7/8/10/XP/Linux/Mac/Android (Windows XP/Linux/Mac Support one point touch)

  • Multi Touch Point

    Max. 20 Points

DEDICATED FEATURE - CREATE BOARD

  • CPU

    Dual core A73+Dual core A53

  • GPU

    Dual Core Mail G51

  • Memory(RAM)

    3GB

  • Storage

    16GB

  • Wi-Fi

    802.11a/b/g/n/ac

  • LAN

    Gigabit LAN

  • Bluetooth

    Bluetooth 4.0

  • OS ver. (Android)

    Android 8