GHOST-FREE 55" MULTI-TOUCH DISPLAY WT30

Specs

Support

GHOST-FREE 55” MULTI-TOUCH DISPLAY WT30

55WT30

GHOST-FREE 55” MULTI-TOUCH DISPLAY WT30

PANEL

  • Screen Size

    55" (54.64" measured diagonal)

  • Panel Technology

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16 : 9

  • Native Resolution

    1920 x 1080 (FHD)

  • Brightness

    350 cd/m2 typ (300 cd/m2 Typ With Glass)

  • Contrast Ratio

    1,000:1

  • Dynamic CR

    500,000:1

  • Color gamut

    68%

  • Viewing Angle (H x V)

    178 x 178

  • Color Depth

    16.7 Million

  • Response Time

    8 ms

  • Surface Treatment

    Hard coating(3H), Anti-reflection treatment of the front polarizer(Haze 1%)

  • Life time

    50,000 Hrs

  • Orientation

    Portrait & Landscape

CONNECTIVITY

  • Input

  • Digital (HDCP)

    HDMI(1), DP(1), DVI(1)

  • Analog

    RGB(1), Shared Component/AV

  • Audio

    Yes (1)

  • External Control

    RS232C(1), RJ45(1), IR Receiver(1)

  • USB

    Yes (1)

  • HDTV Formats

    Component : 720p, 1080i , 1080p HDMI : 720p, 1080i, 1080p

  • Output

  • External Speaker Out

    (1, L/R)

  • External Control

    RS232C (1)

VIDEO

  • Max Input Resolution

    1920 X 1080@ 60Hz (RGB, HDMI, DVI-D)

  • Recommended Resolution

    1920 X 1080@ 60Hz(RGB, HDMI/DVI)

  • H-Scanning Frequency

    30 ~ 83 kHz (RGB, HDMI/DVI-D)
    15.625 ~ 60 kHz(Component)

  • V-Scanning Frequency

    50Hz ~ 75.02Hz (RGB), 56Hz~60.317Hz (HDMI/DVI-D)
    50 ~ 60 Hz(Component)

  • Pixel Frequency

    148.5 MHz (RGB, HDMI/DVI-D)

  • Sync Compatability

    Separate, Composite, Digital

  • Video Input

    RGB, HDMI, DVI, DP

  • Picture mode

    Vivid, Standard, Cinema, Sports, Game

  • Color temperature

    Warm, Medium, Cool

AUDIO

  • Balance

    Yes

  • Audio Power

    20W (10W x 2)

  • Speaker On/off

    Yes

  • Clear Voice II

    Yes

  • Sound mode

    Standard, Music, Cinema, Sports, Game

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Color

    Black

  • Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)

    127.3cm x 74.3cm x 10.0cm

  • Weight (head)

    28.0kg

  • Monitor with Optional Stand & Speaker Dimensions(W x H x D)

    127.3cm x 74.3cm x 11.9cm

  • Weight(Head+Stand+Speaker)

    28.80kg

  • VESA Standard Mount Interface

    400mm x 400mm

SPECIAL FEATURES

  • Temperature Sensor

    Yes

  • Tile Mode

    Yes (Touch No)

  • Source Selection

    Component, RGB, DVI-D, HDMI, USB, DP

  • Brightness/Contrast/Backlight

    Yes

  • Position/Size

    Yes

  • Auto Config/Phase

    Yes

  • Language (OSD)

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Japanese, Russian, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek

  • Language (USB Playback)

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Japanese, Russian, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek

  • Language (Manual)

    English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Portugues, Hungarian, Greek, Russian, Dutch, Kazakh, Ukrainian, Polish, Arabic, Indonesian, Korean, Japanese, Turkish, Czech, Taiwanese, Slovak

  • Language (ESG)

    English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Portugues, Greek, Polish, Czech, Slovak

  • ISM Method

    Normal, White Wash, Orbiter, Inversion

  • Advanced

    Dynamic Contrast, Dynamic Color, Clear White, Skin Color, Noise Reduction, Digital Noise Reduction, Gamma, Black Level

  • Time

    Clock, On/Off Time, Sleep Timer, Power on Delay, Auto Off, Automatic Standby

  • Information

    Model/Type, S/W Version, Serial Number, IP Address, Mac address, Homepage

  • Input Label

    Yes(PC/DTV)

  • Auto Power/Source Memory

    Yes

  • Key Lock

    Yes

  • DPM Select

    Yes

  • Energy Saving

    Yes (Off / Minimum / Medium / Maximum / Screen Off)

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • File Play with USB

    Yes

  • PIP/PBP

    Yes

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    0°C ~ 40°C

  • Operation Humidity

    10% ~80%

POWER

  • Power Supply

    100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Type (Adapter or LIPS)

    Built-in Power

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    140W

  • Power Consumption (DPM)

    0.5W (RGB), 0.7W(DVI-D, HDMI, DP)

  • Power Consumption (Power off)

    0.5W

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)

  • Safety

    UL / cUL / CB scheme

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / VCCI / CE / KCC

  • ErP / Energy Star

    NA / Yes (Energy Star 6.0)

MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY

  • External Media player Attatchable

    Yes (NC1100 / NA1100 / NA1000)

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • SuperSign elite -c

    Yes

  • SuperSign-c

    Yes

ACCESSORY

  • Accessory

    IR Dongle, USB Cable, RGB Cable, CD(Manual&SW), Remocon(with Battery)