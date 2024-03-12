About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
55" class (54.64” diagonal)

Specs

Support

55" class (54.64” diagonal)

55VH7B

55" class (54.64” diagonal)

Print

All Spec

BASIC

  • Screen Size

    55

  • Panel Technology

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Native Resolution

    1920x1080(FHD)

  • Pixels(H x V x 3)

    6,220,800

  • Brightness

    700cd/m2

  • Contrast Ratio

    1,400:1

  • Dynamic CR

    500,000:1

  • Color gamut

    0.72

  • Viewing Angle(H x V)

    178x178

  • Color Depth

    1.06 Billion

  • Response Time

    8ms(G to G)

  • Surface Treatment

    55VH7B-B : Hard coating(2H), Anti-reflection treatment of the front polarizer (Reflectance <2%)
    55VH7B-H :Hard coating(3H), Anti-glare treatment of the front polarizer (Haze 44%)

  • Life time(Typ.)

    60,000 Hrs

  • Operation Hours

    24Hr

  • Orientation

    Portrait & Landscape

INPUT

  • HDMI

    1, HDMI1.4b/HDCP2.2

  • DP

    1, DP1.2a/HDCP1.3

  • DVI-D

    1, HDCP2.2

  • Audio In

    1

  • USB(USB3.0, USB2.0)

    1 / 1

  • HDTV Formats

    HDMI : 720p, 1080i, 1080p

OUTPUT

  • DP Out

    1, DP1.2a/HDCP1.3

  • Audio Out

    1

EXTERNAL CONTROL

  • RS232C IN

    1

  • RS232C OUT

    1

  • RJ45 IN

    1

  • RJ45 OUT

    1

  • IR receiver

    1

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Monitor Dimension(W x H x D)

    1211.4mm x 682.2mm x 86.5mm

  • Weight (head)

    18.6Kg

  • Carton Dimensions(W x H x D)

    1353mm x 855mm x 263mm

  • Packed Weight

    25.3 kg

  • Handle

    Yes

  • VESATM Standard Mount Interface

    600 x 400

SPECIAL FEATURES

  • Temperature Sensor

    Yes

  • Tile Mode

    Yes(Up to 15x15)

  • Natural Mode@Tile Mode

    Yes

  • Source Selection

    RGB, HDMI, DVI, DP, OPS, USB

  • Brightness/Contrast/Backlight

    Yes

  • Position/Size

    Yes

  • Auto Config/Phase

    Yes

  • Language (OSD)

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek

  • Language (USB Playback)

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek

  • Language (Manual)

    English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Portugues, Hungarian, Greek, Russian, Ukrainian, Polish, Arabic, Indonesian, Korean, Turkish, Czech, Slovak, Taiwanese, Danish, Norwegian, Swedish, Finnish, Uzbekistan

  • Language (ESG)

    English, French, Spanish, Portugues, Italian, Polish, German, Greek, Czech, Slovak, Ukrainian, Russian, Uzbekistan, Taiwanese, Japanese, Portugues(Brazil)

  • ISM Method

    Normal, Orbiter, inversion, White wash, User Image/Video, Washing Bar

  • Advanced

    Clear White, Dynamic Contrast, Dynamic Color, Noise Reduction, Gamma, Black Level, Skin color, Digital Noise Reduction

  • Time

    Clock, On/off Time, Sleep Timer, Power on Delay

  • Input Label

    Yes(PC/DTV)

  • Power on Status

    Standby, PWR, LST

  • Key operation

    IR operation, Local key operation

  • DPM Select

    Yes

  • DPM wake up

    Yes

  • Energy Saving

    Yes (Off / Minimum / Medium / Maximum / Screen Off)

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • File Play with USB

    Yes

  • Internal Memory

    8GB (System 4GB + Available 4GB)

  • Wi-Fi

    Wi-Fi Dongle Ready

  • USB Cloning

    Logo image download, Sent to USB, Receive from USB

  • Contents scheduling

    USB, Internal memory

  • Calibration mode

    Yes

  • DST(Summertime saving)

    Yes

  • Sync mode

    Time sync, Content sync

  • PM mode

    Yes

  • Firamware update (LAN)

    Yes

  • Local time auto setting

    Yes

  • Still image diagnosis

    Yes

  • HDMI-CEC

    Yes

  • Wake on LAN

    Yes

  • Digital Audio input

    Yes

  • Power on Delay

    0 ~ 255

  • Pivot Mode

    Yes

  • Content Rotation

    0,90

  • OSD Portrait Mode

    0,90

  • intelligent Auto

    Yes

  • Passward change

    Yes

  • SetID Setup

    Manual, Auto

  • Configuration Setup

    USB auto Playback

  • Lock mode

    USB

  • Fail over

    USB, RGB, DVI, HDMI, Internal Memory

  • SuperSign Server Setup

    SIgnage name, Server IP setting, Server IP Status

  • Media share

    Yes

  • Beacon

    Yes

  • Embedded Template

    Yes

  • Check Screen

    Yes

  • OPS PC power Control

    Sync On, Sync On/Off, Disable

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    0°C ~ 40°C

  • Operation Humidity

    10 % ~ 80 %

POWER

  • Power Supply

    100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Type

    Built-In Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Typ.

    220W

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • DPM

    0.7W

  • Power off

    0.5W

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)

  • Safety

    UL / cUL / CB / TUV / KC

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE / KCC

  • Energy Star

    Yes (Energy Star 7.0)

MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY

  • OPS Type compatible

    Yes

  • External Media player Attachable

    Yes (MP500/MP700)

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • SuperSign-w Lite

    Yes

  • SuperSign-c

    Yes

ACCESSORY

  • Basic

    Remote Controller, Power cable, DP Cable, Manual, IR Receiver, RS-232C Cable, LAN Cable, Guide Bracket, Screws

  • Optional

    Wall Mount ( Landscape : WM-L640V, Portrait : WM-P640V) OPS Kit(KT-OPSA), HD Base T(EB-B100)