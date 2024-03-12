We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
55" class (54.64” diagonal)
All Spec
BASIC
-
Screen Size
55
-
Panel Technology
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Native Resolution
1920x1080(FHD)
-
Pixels(H x V x 3)
6,220,800
-
Brightness
700cd/m2
-
Contrast Ratio
1,400:1
-
Dynamic CR
500,000:1
-
Color gamut
0.72
-
Viewing Angle(H x V)
178x178
-
Color Depth
1.06 Billion
-
Response Time
8ms(G to G)
-
Surface Treatment
55VH7B-B : Hard coating(2H), Anti-reflection treatment of the front polarizer (Reflectance <2%)
55VH7B-H :Hard coating(3H), Anti-glare treatment of the front polarizer (Haze 44%)
-
Life time(Typ.)
60,000 Hrs
-
Operation Hours
24Hr
-
Orientation
Portrait & Landscape
INPUT
-
HDMI
1, HDMI1.4b/HDCP2.2
-
DP
1, DP1.2a/HDCP1.3
-
DVI-D
1, HDCP2.2
-
Audio In
1
-
USB(USB3.0, USB2.0)
1 / 1
-
HDTV Formats
HDMI : 720p, 1080i, 1080p
OUTPUT
-
DP Out
1, DP1.2a/HDCP1.3
-
Audio Out
1
EXTERNAL CONTROL
-
RS232C IN
1
-
RS232C OUT
1
-
RJ45 IN
1
-
RJ45 OUT
1
-
IR receiver
1
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Monitor Dimension(W x H x D)
1211.4mm x 682.2mm x 86.5mm
-
Weight (head)
18.6Kg
-
Carton Dimensions(W x H x D)
1353mm x 855mm x 263mm
-
Packed Weight
25.3 kg
-
Handle
Yes
-
VESATM Standard Mount Interface
600 x 400
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
Temperature Sensor
Yes
-
Tile Mode
Yes(Up to 15x15)
-
Natural Mode@Tile Mode
Yes
-
Source Selection
RGB, HDMI, DVI, DP, OPS, USB
-
Brightness/Contrast/Backlight
Yes
-
Position/Size
Yes
-
Auto Config/Phase
Yes
-
Language (OSD)
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek
-
Language (USB Playback)
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek
-
Language (Manual)
English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Portugues, Hungarian, Greek, Russian, Ukrainian, Polish, Arabic, Indonesian, Korean, Turkish, Czech, Slovak, Taiwanese, Danish, Norwegian, Swedish, Finnish, Uzbekistan
-
Language (ESG)
English, French, Spanish, Portugues, Italian, Polish, German, Greek, Czech, Slovak, Ukrainian, Russian, Uzbekistan, Taiwanese, Japanese, Portugues(Brazil)
-
ISM Method
Normal, Orbiter, inversion, White wash, User Image/Video, Washing Bar
-
Advanced
Clear White, Dynamic Contrast, Dynamic Color, Noise Reduction, Gamma, Black Level, Skin color, Digital Noise Reduction
-
Time
Clock, On/off Time, Sleep Timer, Power on Delay
-
Input Label
Yes(PC/DTV)
-
Power on Status
Standby, PWR, LST
-
Key operation
IR operation, Local key operation
-
DPM Select
Yes
-
DPM wake up
Yes
-
Energy Saving
Yes (Off / Minimum / Medium / Maximum / Screen Off)
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
File Play with USB
Yes
-
Internal Memory
8GB (System 4GB + Available 4GB)
-
Wi-Fi
Wi-Fi Dongle Ready
-
USB Cloning
Logo image download, Sent to USB, Receive from USB
-
Contents scheduling
USB, Internal memory
-
Calibration mode
Yes
-
DST(Summertime saving)
Yes
-
Sync mode
Time sync, Content sync
-
PM mode
Yes
-
Firamware update (LAN)
Yes
-
Local time auto setting
Yes
-
Still image diagnosis
Yes
-
HDMI-CEC
Yes
-
Wake on LAN
Yes
-
Digital Audio input
Yes
-
Power on Delay
0 ~ 255
-
Pivot Mode
Yes
-
Content Rotation
0,90
-
OSD Portrait Mode
0,90
-
intelligent Auto
Yes
-
Passward change
Yes
-
SetID Setup
Manual, Auto
-
Configuration Setup
USB auto Playback
-
Lock mode
USB
-
Fail over
USB, RGB, DVI, HDMI, Internal Memory
-
SuperSign Server Setup
SIgnage name, Server IP setting, Server IP Status
-
Media share
Yes
-
Beacon
Yes
-
Embedded Template
Yes
-
Check Screen
Yes
-
OPS PC power Control
Sync On, Sync On/Off, Disable
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
0°C ~ 40°C
-
Operation Humidity
10 % ~ 80 %
POWER
-
Power Supply
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
Built-In Power
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Typ.
220W
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
DPM
0.7W
-
Power off
0.5W
STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)
-
Safety
UL / cUL / CB / TUV / KC
-
EMC
FCC Class "A" / CE / KCC
-
Energy Star
Yes (Energy Star 7.0)
MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY
-
OPS Type compatible
Yes
-
External Media player Attachable
Yes (MP500/MP700)
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
SuperSign-w Lite
Yes
-
SuperSign-c
Yes
ACCESSORY
-
Basic
Remote Controller, Power cable, DP Cable, Manual, IR Receiver, RS-232C Cable, LAN Cable, Guide Bracket, Screws
-
Optional
Wall Mount ( Landscape : WM-L640V, Portrait : WM-P640V) OPS Kit(KT-OPSA), HD Base T(EB-B100)
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Purchase LG product Parts & Accessories.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.