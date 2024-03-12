We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
130" All-in-one LED Screen
*Mounting accessories (wall mount, stand, etc.) are not included with LG products.
*Network-based control
All Spec
PHYSICAL PARAMETERS
-
Pitch Name
P1.5
-
Pixel Configuration
3 in 1 SMD
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
1.50
-
Screen Resolution (WxH)
1,920x1,080
-
Screen Dimension (W x H x D,mm)
2,880 x 1,620 x 128.5 (w/o Screen Frame)
-
Screen Weight (kg)
175 (w/o Screen Frame)
-
No. of Modules per Unit Case (W x H)
4x3
-
Unit Case Resolution (W x H)
640x360
-
Unit Case Dimensions (W x H x D, mm)
960x540x128.5
-
Unit Case Surface Area (m²)
0.518
-
Weight per Unit Case (kg/unit)
Master: 20.85
Slave: 19.24
-
Weight per Square Meter (kg/m²)
37.6
-
Physical Pixel Density (pixels/m²)
444,444
-
Flatness of Unit Case (mm)
±0.2
-
Unit Case Material
Front : Die Casting Aluminum
Rear : PC+ABS
-
Service Access
Front and Rear
OPTICAL PARAMETER
-
Max. Brightness (cd/m²)
500
-
Color Temperature
6,500
-
Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal)
160
-
Visual Viewing Angle (Vertical)
140
-
Brightness Uniformity
95%
-
Color Uniformity
±0.015Cx, Cy
-
Contrast Ratio
5,000
-
Processing Depth (bit)
16(HDR10, HDR10 Pro)
ELECTRICAL PARAMETER
-
Power Consumption (W/Screen, Max.)
2,900
-
Power Consumption (W/Screen, Avg.)
980
-
Power Consumption (W/m², Max.)
622
-
Power Supply (V)
100 to 240
-
Frame Rate (Hz)
50 / 60
-
Refresh Rate (Hz)
3,840
-
Sound Output (Max.)
162W
OPERATION CONDITIONS
-
Lifetime (Half Brightness, hrs)
100,000 (It is subject to LED package spec.)
-
Operating Temperature (°C)
0°C to 40°C
-
Operating Humidity
10-80% RH
CERTIFICATION
-
Safety
IEC 60950-1 / EN 60950-1 / UL 60950-1
-
EMC
FCC Class A / CE / KC
-
Environment
RoHS
CONNECTIVITY (EMBEDDED CONTROLLER)
-
Video Inputs
HDMI In(3), DP In, USB
-
Control
RJ45 In, RS232C In/out
-
Special Features
Temperature Sensor, IR & Ambient Light Sensor, Audio Out, Crestron Connected(Network based control)
BASIC ACCESSORY
-
Basic Accessory
Data Cable, LAN Cable, Power Cord, RS232C Gender (9pin to Phone Jack), Remote Controller, IR Receiver, Manual
