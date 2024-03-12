About Cookies on This Site

Transparent LED Film

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

Transparent LED Film

LAT240DT1

Transparent LED Film

High Transparency

High Transparency

High transparency*(73%) allows glass to remain visible even after attaching the film, with no adverse effects on the original design. When the LED is OFF, the film is unnoticeable, blending into the glass completely.
Full Color Expression

Full Color Expression

LG Color Transparent LED film delivers a surprisingly wide range of colors using a 24 mm pitch. Applications can be extended to display an entire video or pictures in which various colors combinations are possible.
Self-adhesive Film 1
Easy Space Innovation

Self-adhesive Film

The transparent LED film is self-adhesive, so it can be easily attached to the surfaces of existing window glass without the need for any complicated construction.
Superb Expandability and Flexibility
Easy Space Innovation

Superb Expandability and Flexibility

The size and layout of the film can be customized to fit in to the installation area. It can be expanded by adding more films in a vertical or horizontal way, or cut in parallel with the bezel to meet size requirements.

*The film must be cut in parallel with the bezel by 1 pixel

Curved Format Supported
Easy Space Innovation

Curved Format Supported

The transparent LED film supports curvatures up to 1,100R convex and concave for curved glass or window applications. This allows a wider range of venues to be redesigned as a landmark.

System Connection

System Connection

*The actual system structure may be subject to change from the above example

Print

All Spec

LAT240DT1

  • Pitch

    24±0.2mm

  • LED Type

    R, G, B 3in1 Color Package (SMD1818)

  • Resolution

    28 x 20

  • Pixels per Panel

    560

  • Pixel Density [point/m²]

    1,736

  • Brightness (After Calibration)

    >1,000nit

  • Contrast Ratio

    ≥ 100,000:1

  • Luminance Uniformity

    ≥ 70%

  • Chromaticity Uniformity

    Δu’v’≤0.015

  • Viewing Angle (H x V)

    120 x 120

  • Life Time (Brightness 50%)

    50,000 Hrs

  • Daily Usage

    24 Hrs / 7 Days

  • Warranty

    2 Years

  • Transmittance

    73%

  • Operating Temperature

    0℃ ~ 45℃ (Indoor Glass Installation Only)

  • Curved Installation

    1,100R (Convex and Concave)

  • Film Trimming

    Yes (Parallel to the Bezel Side Only)

  • Color Processing

    130/120/110 Level (R, G, B)

  • Colors

    1,716,000 Colors

  • Color Chromaticity

    Cx: 0.28±0.03, Cy: 0.28±0.03

  • Dimension (W x H x D)

    668 x 480 x 2.0 mm (with Front & Back Protection Film)

  • Weight

    0.73 kg

  • Power Consumption

    37W (Transparent panel 1EA + Bezel kit 1EA)

1ST BEZEL KIT

  • Dimension (W x H x D)

    547.3 x 63 x 24 mm

  • Weight

    0.45 kg

COMMON BEZEL KIT

  • Dimension (W x H x D)

    479.5 x 28.1 x 24 mm

  • Weight

    0.26 kg

UNIT CONTROLLER

  • Resolution

    960 x 540 (4 Unit Controllers Needed for FHD)

  • Interface

    Input : LVDS
    Output : RJ45 x4EA

  • Maximum Transmission Length

    100 m

  • Dimension (W x H x D)

    293 x 37 x 188.7mm

  • Weight

    1.5 kg

  • Temperature Sensor

    Yes

  • Power Consumption

    20 W

SYSTEM CONTROLLER

  • Video (Max. Input Resolution)

    DP: 3,840 x 2,160 @30Hz
    HDMI: 3,840 x 2,160 @30Hz
    DVI-D: 1,920 x 1,080 @60Hz

  • Input

    HDMI, DP, DVI-D, RS232C, RJ45 (w/o LED Indicator), IR Receiver (for Installation), USB 3.0

  • Output

    LVDS, DP, RS232C, RJ45 (w/o LED Indicator)

  • Dimension (W x H x D)

    293 x 40.1 x 193.3 mm

  • Weight (Head)

    1.6 kg

  • Temperature Sensor

    O

  • Light Sensor

    O

  • Source Selection

    HDMI, DVI-D, DP

  • TPC (Temporal Peak luminance Control)

    Yes

  • Power Consumption

    17W

  • CMS S/W

    Yes

  • Accessories

    Power cord, IR+Bright Sensor (1.5m), 4P Phone-to-RS232C Gender, ESG, Regulation book, Warranty Card

POWER

  • Dimension (W x H x D)

    183 × 86 × 28 mm

  • Weight

    0.769 kg

  • Input

    100~240V, 50~60Hz

  • Output

    19.5V/10.8A (210W)

  • Color

    White

  • DC Output Cable

    14AWG, 1.5m

  • Type

    L Type