LG LED All-in-One

LAPA163-GF
Front view of LAPA163 with infill image
Key Features

  • Screen Size : 163"
  • Pixel Pitch : 1.88 mm
  • Brightness : 500 nit (Max., after calibration)
  • Screen Resolution : 1,920 × 1,080
All-in-One LED Display with webOS

A wide display is installed on the wall of the conference hall, and presentation is prominently and clearly displayed on the large screen.

* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product.

** Stand accessories differ by models, and need to be purchased separately.

All-in-One LED Screen with Built-in Speaker

Experience the convenience of LG’s LED All-in-One LAPA series, featuring stunning 163/136-inch screen. This all-in-one package includes an embedded controller and built-in speaker, making setup a breeze. Dispelling the notion that LED displays are difficult and complex to install, it requires no controller connections or module configuration.

A large LAPA screen mounted on the wall of a retail store is displaying a lecture featuring products, with sound playing through its built-in speaker.

Easy Installation

The installation process for the LED All-in-One is straightforward. First, secure the cabinets (three for the LAPA Series). Next, attach each LED display module to the cabinets, and finally, plug in the power cable. This simple installation saves time and labor, allowing users to easily manage the LED screen.

This consists of a total of three images illustrating the steps for securing three cabinets, attaching LED modules, and connecting the power cable.

* The image is illustrated as an example of LAPA136 model.

* Fixing screws or installing wall mount/accessories is needed additionally.

Simple Power Connection

The LAPA series operates with a double AC cable, simplifying power connections and ensuring a clean, tidy installation.

Quick Maintenance

In case of a failure related to the LED module or the system board, it can be serviced from the front. The LED module can be easily detached using the provided magnetic tool and replaced quickly without cabling.

Versatile Installation with Dedicated Accessories

The product is offered with the necessary component including the landscape wall mount and tools for installation. For added convenience, a dedicated stand is available as an option, allowing you to easily position the screen based on your installation needs. Additionally, the LAPA series can be seamlessly arranged side by side in a 1 × N configuration, accommodating up to 10 screens to suit your specific installation site and purpose.

The LAPA series, installed on the wall with a landscape wall mount, with a dedicated stand, and side by side as two displays in a multi-screens setup, are shown in three different images.

* Stand accessories vary by model and must be purchased separately.

Real-time LG ConnectedCare

Maintenance is easy and fast with the optional LG ConnectedCare* service, a cloud service solution provided by LG. It remotely manages the status of displays in client workplaces for fault diagnosis and remote-control services, enabling the stable operation of clients’ businesses.

One of LG's employees is remotely monitoring the LAPA LED screen installed in a different place using the cloud-based LG monitoring solution called LG ConnectedCare.

* The availability of LG ConnectedCare differs by region.

High Performance SoC with webOS

Built-in Quad Core SoC can execute several tasks at once while providing smooth content playback without the need for a media player. Also, LG webOS smart signage platform offers an intuitive GUI and simple app development tools.

Several tasks that can be performed simultaneously are arranged through the LG webOS smart platform.

* The webOS Signage Developer site (https://webossignage.developer.lge.com) provides SDK tools and documentation for creating apps on LG Digital Signage. This is only open to partners.

Compatible with AV Control Systems

The LAPA series supports Crestron Connected®* for high compatibility with professional AV controls to achieve seamless integration and automated control**, boosting business management efficiency.

* Initial setting from display is required for Crestron Connected® compatibility.
** Network based control
*** Crestron Connected® needs to be purchased separately.

There is an LAPA screen in the meeting room and an AV control system that helps users control the display.

Office Meeting Mode

With Office Meeting Mode, easily configure meeting room details such as room number. It also includes convenient features like automatic input switching, a presentation timer, and adjustable settings such as auto-brightness and picture mode.

* Users can enable Office Meeting Mode at EZ Setting menu of the Signage.

Wireless Screen Sharing

The LAPA series is compatible with LG One:Quick Share*, a wireless screen sharing solution. It helps to simply share one’s personal PC screen to the display with its button and embedded Wi-Fi**, and it can also adjust the basic setting values (volume, picture mode, auto bright, etc.) of the connected display without a remote control.

* LG One:Quick Share needs to be purchased separately.
** Users need to set up SoftAP enabled at Network Menu of the Signage.

This image shows people having a meeting by connecting a USB dongle device to a laptop, then sharing the screen through the LAPA series on the wall.

Flame Spread Protection

The LAPA series has satisfied the standards for the BS476 Part7 Class 1 rating, confirming its compliance with flame spread standards. Its excellent fire resistance can help improve safety at the installation site.

* The LAPA series was evaluated for spread of flame at 1.5 min and final spread of flame under BS476 Part7:1997 (R2016) procedures, verified by TUV SUDCertification and Testing (China) Co., Ltd. in December 2024, and satisfied Class 1 (165+25mm) standard requirements. (Technical Reprot No. 68.189.24.0712.01).
** Actual results or performance may vary depending on the use environment.

The LAPA series is designed to be resistant to fire.

5,000m Operational Capability

The LAPA series is designed to function at altitudes of up to 5,000 meters. To support this capability, the original power supply unit (PSU) on the power board was replaced with a new PSU optimized for high-altitude performance.

The LAPA operates smoothly at altitudes of up to 5,000 meters.

* Actual results or performance may vary depending on the use environment.

All Spec

PHYSICAL PARAMETERS

  • Cabinet material

    Aluminum

  • Module Dimensions(WxH,mm)

    300*168.75

  • Module Resolution (WxH)

    160*90

  • No. of Modules per Screen (WxH)

    12 × 12 (Total 144)

  • Physical Pixel Density (pixels/㎡)

    284,444

  • Pixel Configuration

    Single SMD

  • Pixel Pitch (mm)

    1.88

  • Screen Dimensions (W x H x D, mm, including bezel)

    3,605 x 2,030 x 29.95 (Thickest 59.5)

  • Screen Resolution (WxH)

    1,920 × 1,080

  • Screen Surface Area (㎡)

    7.29

  • Service access

    Front

  • Weight of the screen

    155

OPTICAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Brightness Uniformity(%)

    0.98

  • Max. Brightness (After Calibration)

    Typ. 500

  • Color Uniformity

    ±0.015Cx,Cy

  • Contrast Ratio

    3,000:1

  • Color Temperature

    3,200~9,300

  • Processing Depth (bit)

    16

  • Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal)

    150

  • Visual Viewing Angle (Vertical)

    150

ELECTRICAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Frame Rate (Hz)

    50 / 60

  • Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/㎡, Max.)

    939

  • Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Screen, Avg.)

    2,560

  • Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Screen, Max.)

    6,825

  • Power Consumption (W/㎡, Max.)

    275

  • Power Consumption (W/Screen, Avg.)

    750

  • Power Consumption (W/Screen, Max.)

    2,000

  • Power Supply (V)

    100 to 240

  • Refresh Rate (Hz)

    3,840

OPERATION SPECIFICATIONS

  • IP rating Front

    IP30

  • IP rating Rear

    IP30

  • LED Lifetime (Half brightness)

    100,000

  • Operating Humidity

    10~90%RH

  • Operating Temperature(℃)

    0℃ to +40℃

STANDARD

  • Certification

    CE,FCC,ETL,CB,CE-RED
    EMC Class A

SPEAKER

  • Speaker

    Built-in(9W+9W)

ENVIRONMENT

  • Environment

    RoHS, REACH

CONTROLLER

  • Controller

    Embedded(webOS)

I/O PORT

  • I/O Port

    HDMI(3), DP(1), USB, LAN,
    RS232C In/Out, IR,
    Digital Audio Out (1, SPDIF Optical)