Your Imaginative Space Discovered by Transparent Displays
The transparent LED films installed on the glass wall at the building's entrance show content welcoming visitors. Some of the content shows the color well, and some of it looks transparent enough for the background behind the LED films to be seen.
Transformation to a Splendid Atmosphere
Transparent LED film is installed on the building's first floor glass wall. The content is shown in vivid colors, while at the same time, the part lacking color is transparent, so the inside of the building behind the LED film can be seen.
Superb Transparency
LG Transparent LED film shows information when the power is turned on, and reflects the background behind the product when the power is turned off.
* Transparency : Typ. 53%
Fitting in with Flats and Curves
Transparent LED films are installed on the railings of several floors in the building. Even where the railing curves, the content of the transparent LED films is shown smoothly.
All Spec
LTAK140-GW
-
Pixel Pitch
13.7±0.2mm (14)
-
LED Type
R, G, B 3in1 Color Package (SMD2020)
-
Resolution
48 x 36
-
Pixels per Film
1,728
-
Physical Pixel Density(pixels/㎡)
5,102
-
Brightness
Typ.4,000nit
-
Contrast Ratio
≥ 100,000:1
-
Luminance Uniformity
≥ 70%
-
Chromaticity Uniformity
Δu’v’≤0.015
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
120 x 120
-
Life Time (Brightness 50%)
50,000 Hrs
-
Daily Usage
24h / 7days
-
Warranty
2 year
-
Transparency
Typ 53%
-
Operating Temperature
0℃ ~ 45℃ (Instaliling at indoor glass)
-
Curved Installation
2,000 R (Concave and Convex available on Glass)
-
Film Trimming
Yes (horizontal direction according to Bezel only)
-
Color Processing
(9bit) 500/500/500 Level ( R, G, B)
-
Colors
125,000,000 Colors
-
Color Chromaticity
Cx: 0.25±0.03, Cy : 0.33±0.03
-
Dimension (W x H x D)
655 x 492 x 2.9mm
(with front & back protection film)
-
Weight
1kg
-
Power Consumption
75W per Film
1ST BEZEL(ACC-LTAK14W1)
-
Interface
Input : RGMII
Output : Differential Serial
-
Dimension (W x H x D)
69.4 x 492 x 25mm
-
Weight
0.4Kg
-
Power Consumption
75W(Transparent panel 1EA + First(1EA) & Common(1EA) Bezel kit)
-
Accessory
DC Jack Connection cable(1100mm) 1ea, DC Jack Connection cable(240mm) 1ea Screw 2 type, Gasket Rubber 3 type, Cable hole cover 1 type, ESG, Regulation book, Warranty Card
COMMON BEZEL(ACC-LTAK14W2)
-
Interface
Input : Differential Serial
Output : Differential Serial
-
Dimension (W x H x D)
51.4 x 492 x 25mm
-
Weight
0.3Kg
-
Power Consumption
75W per Film
-
Accessory
DC Jack Connection cable(240mm) 2ea, Screw 2 type, Gasket Rubber 2 type, Cable hole cover 2 type, ESG, Regulation book, Warranty Card
UNIT CONTROLLER(LCLG141U)
-
Resolution
960x540 (1/4 FHD)
-
Interface
Input : LVDS
Output : RJ45 x4EA
-
Maximum Transmission Length
100m (Cable type: CAT5E, CAT6)
-
Dimension (W x H x D)
293 x 188.7 x 37mm
-
Weight
1.5Kg
-
Temperature Sensor
Yes
-
Power Consumption
20 W
-
Accessory
Power cord, LVDS MCX cable, ESG, Regulation book, Warranty Card
SYSTEM CONTROLLER(LCLG002-T)
-
Video - Max. Input Resolution
DP : 1920x1080@60Hz
HDMI : 1920x1080@60Hz
DVI-D : 1920x1080@60Hz
-
Interface - Digital (w/ HDCP) - HDMI
Input : 1EA
-
Interface - Digital (w/ HDCP) - DP
Input : 1EA
Output : 1EA
-
Interface - Digital (w/ HDCP) - DVI-D
Input : 1EA
-
Interface - Comm. Port - RS-232C
Input : 1EA (Phone Jack Type)
Output : 1EA (Phone Jack Type)
-
Interface - Comm. Port - RJ-45
Input : 1EA (without LED indicator)
Output : 1EA (without LED indicator)
-
Interface - Comm. Port - IR Receiver (w/ Light Sensor)
1EA (Phone Jack Type) : Used for installation
-
Interface - USB3.0
1EA
-
Interface - LVDS
Output : 1EA
-
Dimension (W x H x D mm)
293 x193.3 x 40.1mm
-
Weight (Head, Kg)
1.6kg
-
Temperature Sensor
Yes
-
Light Sensor
Yes
-
Source Selection
HDMI, DVI-D, DP
-
TPC (Temporal Peak luminance Control)
Yes
-
Motion Eye Care
Yes
-
Power Consumption
17W
-
CMS S/W
Yes (2.9)
-
Signage365care
Yes (2.7)
-
Accessory
Power cord, IR+Bright Sensor (1.5m), 4P Phone-to-RS232C Gender, ESG, Regulation book , Warranty Card
ADAPTOR(ACC-LATP1)
-
Model No.
ACC-LATP1
-
Dimension (W x H x D)
183*86*28mm
-
Weight
769g
-
Input
100~240V, 50~60Hz
-
Output
19.5V/10.8A (210W)
-
Color
White
-
DC output cable
14AWG, 1.5m
-
Type
L Type
-
Accessory
Power Cord, Regulation Book
ONE-BOX CONTROLLER(UNIT + SYSTEM CONTROLLER)(CTAA-140G)
-
Resolution
480x270 (1/16 FHD)
-
Maximum Transmission Length
100m (Cable type : CAT5E, CAT6)
-
Dimension (W x H x D)
333 x186.8 x 40.1mm
-
Weight
1.8.2Kg
-
Video - Max. Input Resolution
HDMI : 1920x1080@60Hz
-
Interface - Digital (w/ HDCP) - HDMI
Input : 1EA
-
Interface - Comm. Port - RS-232C
Input : 1EA (3.5⌀ headphone jack type)
Output : 1EA (3.5⌀ headphone jack type)
-
Interface - Comm. Port - RJ-45
Input : 1EA
Output : 2EA (1EA to connect film with LED Indicator)
-
Interface - Comm. Port - IR Receiver (w/ Light Sensor)
1EA (Phone Jack Type) : Used for installation
-
Interface - USB3.0
1EA
-
Interface - LVDS
-
-
Temperature Sensor
Yes
-
Light Sensor
Yes
-
TPC (Temporal Peak luminance Control)
Yes
-
Motion Eye Care
Yes
-
Power Consumption
30
-
CMS S/W
Yes (3.0)
-
Signage365care
Yes (2.7)
-
Accessory
Power cord, IR+Bright Sensor (1.5m), 4P Phone-to-RS232C Gender, ESG, Regulation book Warranty Card
