Transparent LED Film

LTAK140-GW

Transparent LED Film

Key Features

  • Pixel Pitch : 13.7 ± 0.2 mm (14)
  • LED Type : R, G, B 3 in 1 Color Package (SMD2020)
  • Brightness : 4,000 nit (Typ.)
  • Transmittance : 53% (Typ.)
  • Curvature (Concave and Convex) : 2,000 R
More

Your Imaginative Space Discovered by Transparent Displays

The transparent LED films installed on the glass wall at the building's entrance show content welcoming visitors. Some of the content shows the color well, and some of it looks transparent enough for the background behind the LED films to be seen.

* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.

Transformation to a Splendid Atmosphere

Transparent displays with high brightness enable the implementation of media art in space, transforming an ordinary space into a more artistic space, thereby allowing customers to increase the space’s value and arouse interest in it.

Transparent LED film is installed on the building's first floor glass wall. The content is shown in vivid colors, while at the same time, the part lacking color is transparent, so the inside of the building behind the LED film can be seen.

Superb Transparency

The LG Transparent LED film reflects the object behind the product even after the product is attached and turned off. This offers a wide-open view while blending into existing interior design smoothly and delivers various information effectively by attracting the attention of passersby.

LG Transparent LED film shows information when the power is turned on, and reflects the background behind the product when the power is turned off.

* Transparency : Typ. 53%

Fitting in with Flats and Curves

The LG Transparent LED film supports curvatures up to 2,000R convex and concave for curved glass or window applications, and offers even surface by durable, transparent layers. This allows a wide range of venues to be redesigned with the LTAK140-GW as a landmark.

Transparent LED films are installed on the railings of several floors in the building. Even where the railing curves, the content of the transparent LED films is shown smoothly.

LG Transparent LED film is self-adhesive, so it can attach to the surface of the window easily.

Self-adhesive Film

The LG Transparent LED film is self-adhesive, so it can be easily attached to the surfaces of existing window glass without the need for any complicated construction.
By adding film vertically or horizontally, or by trimming film, the film can be flexibly resized.

Outstanding Expandability and Flexibility

The size and layout of the film can be customized to fit into the installation area. It can be expanded by adding more films in a vertical or horizontal way, or cut in parallel with the bezel to meet size requirements.
Transparent film of store window has been adjusted to 4,000 nits in bright day and 900 nits in dark night.

Enhanced Brightness and Control

The LED film with smaller pixel pitch, 14mm, and advanced brightness of up to 4,000nit(cd/m²)* attracts the attention of passersby while displaying a wide range of colors. Also, by using Control Manager solution, you can adjust and set brightness by timeline to deliver messages with optimal brightness.

* The examined brightness may differ from testing environments including a photometer.
LG webOS is compatible with SCAP, HTML, CSS and JavaScript.

webOS Smart Platform

LG webOS is a web-centric platform, making it easier for SIs and developers to build web-based solutions according to various environments. By supporting SCAP and compatibility with HTML, CSS, and JavaScript, you can save time and labor costs.

* webOS API will be provided to authorized SIs and developers.
* SCAP : Signage Common Application Platform. API interface service for SIs.
* CSS : Cascading Style Sheets
Through the Control Manager, it manages transparent film of wall of office with mobile phone and laptop.

Control Manager

Through the Control Manager, available on internet-connected devices, you can set, control contents and monitor the status of multiple displays in different locations in real time. Especially for LG Transparent LED film installed on large area, the Control Manager helps you to play and check contents in easier way.

Experience the Colors of Transparency

LG Transparent LED Film Introduction Video (LAT140)

LG Transparent LED Film Introduction Video (LAT140) Watch now

Case Study [Public Space]

LG Transparent LED Film (LAT140)

Find a variety of business stories whose values are increased by LG Transparent Display
Explore more showroom at LG Digital Connect

LG Digital Connect

All Spec

LTAK140-GW

  • Pixel Pitch

    13.7±0.2mm (14)

  • LED Type

    R, G, B 3in1 Color Package (SMD2020)

  • Resolution

    48 x 36

  • Pixels per Film

    1,728

  • Physical Pixel Density(pixels/㎡)

    5,102

  • Brightness

    Typ.4,000nit

  • Contrast Ratio

    ≥ 100,000:1

  • Luminance Uniformity

    ≥ 70%

  • Chromaticity Uniformity

    Δu’v’≤0.015

  • Viewing Angle (H x V)

    120 x 120

  • Life Time (Brightness 50%)

    50,000 Hrs

  • Daily Usage

    24h / 7days

  • Warranty

    2 year

  • Transparency

    Typ 53%

  • Operating Temperature

    0℃ ~ 45℃ (Instaliling at indoor glass)

  • Curved Installation

    2,000 R (Concave and Convex available on Glass)

  • Film Trimming

    Yes (horizontal direction according to Bezel only)

  • Color Processing

    (9bit) 500/500/500 Level ( R, G, B)

  • Colors

    125,000,000 Colors

  • Color Chromaticity

    Cx: 0.25±0.03, Cy : 0.33±0.03

  • Dimension (W x H x D)

    655 x 492 x 2.9mm
    (with front & back protection film)

  • Weight

    1kg

  • Power Consumption

    75W per Film

1ST BEZEL(ACC-LTAK14W1)

  • Interface

    Input : RGMII
    Output : Differential Serial

  • Dimension (W x H x D)

    69.4 x 492 x 25mm

  • Weight

    0.4Kg

  • Power Consumption

    75W(Transparent panel 1EA + First(1EA) & Common(1EA) Bezel kit)

  • Accessory

    DC Jack Connection cable(1100mm) 1ea, DC Jack Connection cable(240mm) 1ea Screw 2 type, Gasket Rubber 3 type, Cable hole cover 1 type, ESG, Regulation book, Warranty Card

COMMON BEZEL(ACC-LTAK14W2)

  • Interface

    Input : Differential Serial
    Output : Differential Serial

  • Dimension (W x H x D)

    51.4 x 492 x 25mm

  • Weight

    0.3Kg

  • Power Consumption

    75W per Film

  • Accessory

    DC Jack Connection cable(240mm) 2ea, Screw 2 type, Gasket Rubber 2 type, Cable hole cover 2 type, ESG, Regulation book, Warranty Card

UNIT CONTROLLER(LCLG141U)

  • Resolution

    960x540 (1/4 FHD)

  • Interface

    Input : LVDS
    Output : RJ45 x4EA

  • Maximum Transmission Length

    100m (Cable type: CAT5E, CAT6)

  • Dimension (W x H x D)

    293 x 188.7 x 37mm

  • Weight

    1.5Kg

  • Temperature Sensor

    Yes

  • Power Consumption

    20 W

  • Accessory

    Power cord, LVDS MCX cable, ESG, Regulation book, Warranty Card

SYSTEM CONTROLLER(LCLG002-T)

  • Video - Max. Input Resolution

    DP : 1920x1080@60Hz
    HDMI : 1920x1080@60Hz
    DVI-D : 1920x1080@60Hz

  • Interface - Digital (w/ HDCP) - HDMI

    Input : 1EA

  • Interface - Digital (w/ HDCP) - DP

    Input : 1EA
    Output : 1EA

  • Interface - Digital (w/ HDCP) - DVI-D

    Input : 1EA

  • Interface - Comm. Port - RS-232C

    Input : 1EA (Phone Jack Type)
    Output : 1EA (Phone Jack Type)

  • Interface - Comm. Port - RJ-45

    Input : 1EA (without LED indicator)
    Output : 1EA (without LED indicator)

  • Interface - Comm. Port - IR Receiver (w/ Light Sensor)

    1EA (Phone Jack Type) : Used for installation

  • Interface - USB3.0

    1EA

  • Interface - LVDS

    Output : 1EA

  • Dimension (W x H x D mm)

    293 x193.3 x 40.1mm

  • Weight (Head, Kg)

    1.6kg

  • Temperature Sensor

    Yes

  • Light Sensor

    Yes

  • Source Selection

    HDMI, DVI-D, DP

  • TPC (Temporal Peak luminance Control)

    Yes

  • Motion Eye Care

    Yes

  • Power Consumption

    17W

  • CMS S/W

    Yes (2.9)

  • Signage365care

    Yes (2.7)

  • Accessory

    Power cord, IR+Bright Sensor (1.5m), 4P Phone-to-RS232C Gender, ESG, Regulation book , Warranty Card

ADAPTOR(ACC-LATP1)

  • Model No.

    ACC-LATP1

  • Dimension (W x H x D)

    183*86*28mm

  • Weight

    769g

  • Input

    100~240V, 50~60Hz

  • Output

    19.5V/10.8A (210W)

  • Color

    White

  • DC output cable

    14AWG, 1.5m

  • Type

    L Type

  • Accessory

    Power Cord, Regulation Book

ONE-BOX CONTROLLER(UNIT + SYSTEM CONTROLLER)(CTAA-140G)

  • Resolution

    480x270 (1/16 FHD)

  • Maximum Transmission Length

    100m (Cable type : CAT5E, CAT6)

  • Dimension (W x H x D)

    333 x186.8 x 40.1mm

  • Weight

    1.8.2Kg

  • Video - Max. Input Resolution

    HDMI : 1920x1080@60Hz

  • Interface - Digital (w/ HDCP) - HDMI

    Input : 1EA

  • Interface - Comm. Port - RS-232C

    Input : 1EA (3.5⌀ headphone jack type)
    Output : 1EA (3.5⌀ headphone jack type)

  • Interface - Comm. Port - RJ-45

    Input : 1EA
    Output : 2EA (1EA to connect film with LED Indicator)

  • Interface - Comm. Port - IR Receiver (w/ Light Sensor)

    1EA (Phone Jack Type) : Used for installation

  • Interface - USB3.0

    1EA

  • Interface - LVDS

    -

  • Temperature Sensor

    Yes

  • Light Sensor

    Yes

  • TPC (Temporal Peak luminance Control)

    Yes

  • Motion Eye Care

    Yes

  • Power Consumption

    30

  • CMS S/W

    Yes (3.0)

  • Signage365care

    Yes (2.7)

  • Accessory

    Power cord, IR+Bright Sensor (1.5m), 4P Phone-to-RS232C Gender, ESG, Regulation book Warranty Card