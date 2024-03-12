We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Infinite Darkness, Awakened Details
LG MAGNIT creates a surprisingly deep contrast. LG achieves this by removing the original RGB packaging and replacing it with its own full black coating technology. This enhances the color vividness and reveals even the tiniest details, that were previously hidden in the shadows, to provide a realistic sense of immersion.