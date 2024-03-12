About Cookies on This Site

LG MAGNIT

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

LG MAGNIT

LSAD007

LG MAGNIT

It’s an LG MAGNIT expressing splendid colors in great detail. LG MAGNIT's sleek design nicely harmonizes with the interior space.

* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.
* Product availability may differ by region.


Embrace Overwhelming Visuals Delivered by LG Micro LED Technology

LG's Micro LED display with 24 million self-emissive LEDs promises an entirely new and stunning visual impact, redefining the role of home screens.

The LG MAGNIT is showing a star cluster shining in the dark universe using deep and vivid colors.

A clear expression of the contrast between light and dark allows the glacier to be reflected on the water more vividly during a dark night.


Accurate Colors, Full of Wonder

The display’s solid blacks render truly accurate colors resulting in breathtakingly distinctive content. The carefully selected processor controls color purity to ensure a uniform color display across the screen. The more vivid the colors, the greater your wonder will be. Indulge in a festival of colors on a panoramic masterpiece.

Stained glass is reflected in a dark space using vibrant colors. The high-resolution display screen allows colors to be presented clearer and more distinctly by distinguishing the dark shadow and the vivid colors.


Discover Your Optimum Picture Quality

Image quality is optimized through LG's a9 AI Processor, tailored to fit the ambiance of the content and brought to life with the Micro LED display.

The LG MAGNIT installed in a dark room even with the luxurious vibe is automatically adjusting the brightness and tone mapping of the movie according to the environment.

* Speakers sold separately

Auto Genre Selection

The processor analyzes the content type and automatically adjusts the picture to best suit the genre.

Face Enhancement & Text Upscaling

Upgraded deep-learning technology makes faces appear more vivid, and on-screen texts much sharper and clearer to read.

AI Brightness Control

After a sensor measures the surrounding light, the processor finely adjusts tone mapping for optimal screen brightness.

Bigger is Better

LG MAGNIT supports Miracast and AirPlay 2, which means you can stream content direct from your devices to a larger, more immersive screen.

The Seattle Great Wheel shining with lots of colors

* Depending on respective app policies, wireless sharing may not be supported.

Broaden Your Content Horizons

Access all your favorite apps at the touch of a button. Thanks to its LG Smart TV webOS 6.0 platform and a 136-inch screen, LG MAGNIT takes your content to a whole new level.

* Internet connection and subscription to streaming services are required.
* Supported apps may differ by region.
* © 2022 Disney and related entities. Disney+ subscription required.

Certified Low-level Blue Light

In line with international certification, LG MAGNIT 136” is proven to emit lower levels of blue light, so you can feast your eyes on the big screen with less visual fatigue.

Seamless Media Furniture

As home screens continue to evolve and grow, users are left wondering how to integrate new technologies in their home space. With its own range of media furniture, LG MAGNIT 136” offers seamless and stylish integration, blending in beautifully with its surroundings.

* Media furniture sold separately

My Own Digital Gallery

Thanks to its very own mobile app, MAGNIT 136” becomes the canvas on which famous works of art can be displayed. Whether curating your own collection of masterpieces or casting a gallery of family photos – MAGNIT makes home living into a work of art.

Night view of a village on HDR and SDR, having difference in color spectrum and contrast ratio

* Image is for demonstration purposes only. Actual mobile app display may differ from the example shown here.
* Mobile app available in the first quarter of 2023.

An incredible Audio-visual Experience in Partnership with Bang & Olufsen

Exquisite picture quality and immersive powerful audio, working in harmony to redefine the luxury home cinema experience.
Bang

Bang & Olufsen Audio Solutions

Bang & Olufsen’s rich heritage, spanning 97 years of design and audio excellence, makes an excellent match for LG MAGNIT. When adding the flagship Beolab 90 or Beolab 50 speakers to the screen, the result is an immersive cinematic experience with seamless, large-scale images and powerful, nuanced sound.

* B&O speakers sold separately
Bang & Olufsen Audio Solutions Learn more

Elegance for Every Corner of Your Home

LG MAGNIT can make every space in your home more valuable and entertaining
while sleek design makes it a beautiful modern artistic object.

Protecting LED chips from water drops, dust, static electricity and physical impacts

Print

All Spec

PHYSICAL PARAMETERS

  • Pixel Pitch (mm)

    0.78

  • Screen Resolution

    3,840 × 2,160

  • Screen Dimension (W × H × D, mm, including bezel)

    3,010 × 1,732 × 57.8

  • Screen Dimension (W × H × D, mm)

    3,000 × 1,687.5 × 57.8

  • Screen Surface Area (m²)

    5.063

  • Weight of the screen (kg)

    200

  • Physical Pixel Density (pixels/m²)

    4,915,200

  • Service Access

    Front

OPTICAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Brightness (nit)

    Peak 2,000 / Max 250

  • Color Temperature

    4,800 ~ 9,300 / Default 7,300

  • Visual Viewing Angle (H × V)

    150 × 148

  • Brightness Uniformity

    95%

  • Color Uniformity

    ±0.002Cx,Cy

  • Contrast Ratio

    150,000:1 @10lux

  • Processing Depth (bit)

    20 (HDR10, HDR10 Pro)

ELECTRICAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, Max.)

    2,000

  • Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, Avg.)

    1,500

  • Power Consumption (W/m², Max.)

    395

  • Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Cabinet, Max.)

    6,824

  • Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Cabinet, Avg.)

    5,118

  • Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/m², Max.)

    1,348

  • Power Supply (V)

    100 to 240

  • Frame Rate (Hz)

    100 / 120

  • Refresh Rate (Hz)

    3,840

CONTROLLER

  • Controller

    Media Box (MSAD-007)

CONNECTIVITY

  • Connectivity

    HDMI In (4), USB In (2), LAN In, RS-232C In, Digital Audio Out, eARC, WiSA Ready, Built-in Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

OPERATION SPECIFICATIONS

  • Lifetime (Half brightness)

    100,000

  • Operating Temperature (°C)

    0 ℃ to +40 ℃

  • Operating Humidity

    10 ~ 80%RH

  • IP Rating Front / Rear

    IP50 / IP20

CERTIFICATION

  • Certification

    CE,FCC,ETL,CB, EyeComfort

ENVIRONMENT

  • Environment

    RoHS, REACH

ACCESSORY

  • Optional

    Wall-mount, Media Furniture