LG MAGNIT
It’s an LG MAGNIT expressing splendid colors in great detail. LG MAGNIT's sleek design nicely harmonizes with the interior space.
* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.
* Product availability may differ by region.
Embrace Overwhelming Visuals Delivered by LG Micro LED Technology
The LG MAGNIT is showing a star cluster shining in the dark universe using deep and vivid colors.
Discover Your Optimum Picture Quality
The LG MAGNIT installed in a dark room even with the luxurious vibe is automatically adjusting the brightness and tone mapping of the movie according to the environment.
* Speakers sold separately
Auto Genre Selection
The processor analyzes the content type and automatically adjusts the picture to best suit the genre.
Face Enhancement & Text Upscaling
Upgraded deep-learning technology makes faces appear more vivid, and on-screen texts much sharper and clearer to read.
Bigger is Better
The Seattle Great Wheel shining with lots of colors
* Depending on respective app policies, wireless sharing may not be supported.
My Own Digital Gallery
Night view of a village on HDR and SDR, having difference in color spectrum and contrast ratio
* Image is for demonstration purposes only. Actual mobile app display may differ from the example shown here.
* Mobile app available in the first quarter of 2023.
An incredible Audio-visual Experience in Partnership with Bang & Olufsen
Elegance for Every Corner of Your Home
while sleek design makes it a beautiful modern artistic object.
Protecting LED chips from water drops, dust, static electricity and physical impacts
All Spec
PHYSICAL PARAMETERS
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
0.78
-
Screen Resolution
3,840 × 2,160
-
Screen Dimension (W × H × D, mm, including bezel)
3,010 × 1,732 × 57.8
-
Screen Dimension (W × H × D, mm)
3,000 × 1,687.5 × 57.8
-
Screen Surface Area (m²)
5.063
-
Weight of the screen (kg)
200
-
Physical Pixel Density (pixels/m²)
4,915,200
-
Service Access
Front
OPTICAL SPECIFICATIONS
-
Brightness (nit)
Peak 2,000 / Max 250
-
Color Temperature
4,800 ~ 9,300 / Default 7,300
-
Visual Viewing Angle (H × V)
150 × 148
-
Brightness Uniformity
95%
-
Color Uniformity
±0.002Cx,Cy
-
Contrast Ratio
150,000:1 @10lux
-
Processing Depth (bit)
20 (HDR10, HDR10 Pro)
ELECTRICAL SPECIFICATIONS
-
Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, Max.)
2,000
-
Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, Avg.)
1,500
-
Power Consumption (W/m², Max.)
395
-
Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Cabinet, Max.)
6,824
-
Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Cabinet, Avg.)
5,118
-
Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/m², Max.)
1,348
-
Power Supply (V)
100 to 240
-
Frame Rate (Hz)
100 / 120
-
Refresh Rate (Hz)
3,840
CONTROLLER
-
Controller
Media Box (MSAD-007)
CONNECTIVITY
-
Connectivity
HDMI In (4), USB In (2), LAN In, RS-232C In, Digital Audio Out, eARC, WiSA Ready, Built-in Wi-Fi, Bluetooth
OPERATION SPECIFICATIONS
-
Lifetime (Half brightness)
100,000
-
Operating Temperature (°C)
0 ℃ to +40 ℃
-
Operating Humidity
10 ~ 80%RH
-
IP Rating Front / Rear
IP50 / IP20
CERTIFICATION
-
Certification
CE,FCC,ETL,CB, EyeComfort
ENVIRONMENT
-
Environment
RoHS, REACH
ACCESSORY
-
Optional
Wall-mount, Media Furniture
